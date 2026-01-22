Verizon Offers Free Samsung TV With Home Internet

Verizon is dangling a headline perk to win over new home broadband customers: sign up for an eligible fiber plan and you can take home a free 43-inch Samsung QLED TV. The promo applies to Verizon’s top-tier 1 Gig and 2 Gig home internet plans, and you can alternatively choose a Samsung tablet or a recurring bill credit if a new TV isn’t on your wish list.

How To Qualify For The Free Samsung TV Offer

The TV offer is available to new Verizon home internet customers who activate either the 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan. After installation and activation, you’ll receive a redemption link in your account; claim your gift within 14 to 60 days of service starting. Verizon notes delivery can take several weeks, and if you cancel service within 180 days, the company can charge back the promotional value.

This is a limited-time promotion with typical eligibility rules: one offer per account, service must remain in good standing, and the gift is subject to inventory availability. Existing Verizon mobile customers don’t get the TV automatically, but they are eligible for the same gift and can stack mobile bundling discounts to lower their monthly internet price.

What The Plans Include And What They Cost

Verizon’s 1 Gig plan is advertised with download and upload speeds up to 940 Mbps and is rated to handle around 50 connected devices. The 2 Gig plan boosts that to up to 2.3 Gbps symmetrical performance and capacity for roughly 100 devices—overkill for most households, but ideal for heavy gamers, multi-4K streaming, and work-from-home setups where low latency and fast uploads matter.

Standard pricing runs about $90 per month for 1 Gig and $110 for 2 Gig, before any mobile bundle discount. Customers with qualifying Verizon mobile lines typically get $15 off their monthly internet bill, dropping those numbers to about $75 and $95. Both tiers include a router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi at no extra charge, plus a multi-year price guarantee that helps keep your bill predictable.

There’s no annual contract on most fiber installs, and professional setup is straightforward. Availability depends on Verizon’s fiber footprint, so not every address can get 2 Gig yet. If you’re in a building or neighborhood served by Verizon’s latest fiber nodes, you’re more likely to see the faster option.

How The Giveaway Value Compares To Bill Credits

If you choose the free Samsung TV, you’re looking at a giveaway that typically carries a retail value in the mid-hundreds of dollars, aligning with promotions often pegged near $600. The alternative is a Samsung Galaxy tablet or a $15 monthly bill credit for 36 months, which totals $540. Households that already own a solid TV might prefer the predictable savings, while cord-cutters building a new setup could stretch the value of a 43-inch QLED in a bedroom or office.

Consider a quick example. A Verizon mobile subscriber on the 1 Gig plan pays about $75 monthly after the bundle discount. Opting for the $15 bill credit makes the effective monthly cost about $60 for three years. If you’d rather upgrade your screen, the TV could deliver more immediate, tangible value—especially if you intend to keep your service long term.

Availability And Real-World Performance Expectations

Fiber’s advantage shows up in upload speeds and consistency. Recent Speedtest Intelligence data from Ookla places U.S. median fixed broadband downloads above 240 Mbps, but fiber users often see much faster uploads and lower latency than cable, which matters for video calls, cloud backups, and console gaming. Verizon’s Whole-Home Wi-Fi hardware is designed to push that performance deeper into larger homes with mesh coverage, though your results will vary with placement and building materials.

Competition is the backdrop here. Research from Leichtman Research Group shows major cable and telco ISPs have traded subscribers in recent years as fiber builds accelerate. Rich sign-up incentives—like big-ticket electronics—are now a common lever to improve take rates in newly lit fiber neighborhoods.

Read The Fine Print Before You Redeem The Offer

Redeem the gift through your Verizon account within the specified window, keep your service active beyond 180 days to avoid a chargeback, and expect a few weeks for shipment. Taxes, fees, and optional add-ons still apply, and equipment must be returned if you cancel. The offer can be modified or substituted if stock runs low, and it can’t be stacked with certain other promotions.

Should You Jump On It Or Choose The Bill Credit

If you’re already shopping for gig-speed internet, this is a strong bundle. The 1 Gig plan will more than cover typical households, and the 2 Gig tier is a future-proof luxury for power users. Pick the free Samsung TV if you’ll use it immediately; choose the monthly credit if you prefer guaranteed savings. Either way, the combination of fiber performance, a long price guarantee, and a high-value freebie makes Verizon’s offer one of the more compelling home internet deals available right now.