Verizon Offers Free Samsung TV With Home Internet

Verizon is dangling a compelling incentive for home internet switchers right now: a free 43-inch Samsung QLED TV when you sign up for its top-tier fixed internet. The offer targets new customers on the 1 Gig or 2 Gig plans and is designed to make an immediate dent in your setup costs while locking in fast, symmetrical speeds for the long haul.

Who qualifies for the offer and everything included

The headline perk applies to new activations on Verizon’s 1 Gig or 2 Gig home internet plans. After installation and activation, eligible customers can choose one of three options: a free 43-inch Samsung QLED TV, a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or a $15 monthly bill credit for 36 months. Notably, the promo is available whether or not you have Verizon mobile service; however, existing Verizon mobile customers typically get an extra $15 off the monthly internet bill, stacking additional savings.

These fiber-speed plans are built for heavy households: the 1 Gig tier supports up to roughly 50 connected devices with download and upload speeds up to 940 Mbps, while the 2 Gig tier doubles that headroom with symmetrical throughput up to about 2.3 Gbps and support for around 100 devices. Both plans include a router, Whole-Home Wi-Fi, and a multi-year price lock, which helps stabilize your bill as usage grows.

Plans and pricing at a glance for gig-speed home internet

Standard pricing for the 1 Gig plan typically runs about $90 per month and the 2 Gig plan about $110 per month before eligible mobile bundle discounts. If you have qualifying Verizon mobile service, that $15 discount can bring the effective monthly cost down to roughly $75 and $95, respectively. Considering the optional $15 credit equals $540 over 36 months and the devices retail around the $600 range, the free Samsung TV or tablet often represents the higher one-time value if you want new hardware.

For context, the FCC’s Broadband Speed Guide estimates a single 4K stream can require around 25 Mbps. That means a symmetrical gigabit line leaves comfortable capacity for multiple simultaneous 4K streams, cloud backups, and work-from-home video calls without contention—use cases where the 2 Gig tier can feel noticeably snappier in busy homes.

How to claim your free Samsung TV with this offer

Confirm availability of Verizon 1 Gig or 2 Gig home internet at your address and place an order as a new customer. Autopay and paperless billing are commonly required for the best rate, so enable those during checkout if prompted. Complete installation and activate the service. Keep your account in good standing; you must be active before redemption opens. Redeem your perk through your Verizon account between days 14 and 60 after installation. During redemption, select the 43-inch Samsung QLED TV if that’s your target, or choose the tablet or bill credit alternative. Wait for fulfillment. Verizon notes delivery can take up to eight weeks after approval, which is normal for high-demand promos. Keep the service active for at least 180 days. If you cancel within that window, Verizon can charge back the value of the device or credit, a standard clawback clause across carrier promotions.

Fine print that matters before you redeem the perk

Redemption is time-sensitive: miss the 14–60 day window and you risk losing the perk. Shipping times vary, and specific device models are subject to availability. If you choose the bill credit instead of hardware, it applies over 36 consecutive months and stops if the service is discontinued. Taxes, surcharges, and any add-on equipment or mesh extenders beyond the included hardware may cost extra. If you ever cancel, remember to return any leased equipment to avoid non-return fees.

Which perk delivers the best value for most households

If you want a new screen, the Samsung QLED TV is the clear win as a one-and-done reward with a typical value near $600. If you prefer lower monthly outlay, the $15 credit adds up to $540 in bill relief—useful for renters expecting to stay put for a few years. The tablet splits the difference for students or commuters who will use the S Pen and 5G on the go. Either way, coupling the perk with the mobile-bundle $15 discount can compound overall savings.

Bottom line on this limited-time home internet promotion

To qualify for a free Samsung TV, sign up as a new customer on Verizon’s 1 Gig or 2 Gig home internet, activate service, and redeem your choice between days 14 and 60. Keep the account active for at least 180 days to avoid clawbacks. With symmetrical gigabit speeds, a multi-year price lock, and a high-value device in the mix, this is one of the more aggressive home internet incentives on the market right now—especially compelling if you can also tap the $15 monthly mobile discount.