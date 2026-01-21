Verizon Offers Free Samsung Tablet Or TV With Home Internet

Verizon is courting new home internet customers with a headline perk: sign up for a qualifying 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan and choose a free Samsung Galaxy tablet, a 43-inch Samsung QLED TV, or a monthly bill credit that adds up to hundreds in savings. It’s a rare hardware-heavy incentive from a major ISP and one that could tip the scales if you’re already considering a switch.

What the Verizon home internet offer includes today

Eligible new subscribers to Verizon’s 1 Gig or 2 Gig fiber plans can pick one of three options: a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, a 43-inch Samsung Q7F QLED TV, or a $15 credit applied to your bill for 36 months (a total of $540). Verizon pegs the hardware value at roughly $600, which aligns with current street pricing for a midrange 5G tablet or a name-brand 43-inch QLED set.

The offer is open whether or not you have Verizon mobile. Existing mobile customers, however, typically qualify for an extra $15 monthly discount on home internet, stacking meaningful recurring savings with the upfront freebie.

Verizon home internet plan prices and speed details

Verizon lists its 1 Gig plan at a standard $90 per month and the 2 Gig plan at $110, with many customers seeing those drop to $75 and $95 with an eligible Verizon mobile line. Both tiers include symmetrical speeds—up to 940 Mbps on 1 Gig and up to 2.3 Gbps on 2 Gig—plus a router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi. There’s also a five-year price lock, a longer rate guarantee than many rivals advertise. As with most ISPs, advertised rates assume autopay and paperless billing, and taxes or surcharges may apply.

Verizon notes the 1 Gig plan comfortably supports around 50 connected devices, while 2 Gig scales to about 100. That matters: Deloitte’s Connectivity and Mobile Trends research finds the average U.S. household juggles more than 20 connected devices, and that number keeps climbing as TVs, consoles, cameras, and appliances all go online.

How to claim the free Samsung tablet or TV reward

After installation and activation, you’ll need to keep your account in good standing for a short period before redeeming. Verizon says redemptions open roughly 14 to 60 days after your service is live, at which point you can select your reward through your Verizon account. Shipping of the device can take several weeks. If you cancel internet service within the first 180 days, Verizon will charge back the value of the gift, so read the fine print before you decide.

You can choose only one perk—tablet, TV, or monthly bill credit—and the exact model, color, or configuration may vary based on availability. Supply is limited and the promotion runs for a limited time.

Who benefits most from Verizon gigabit home internet

Households that stream across multiple 4K TVs, game online, or back up large photo and video libraries will see tangible gains from symmetrical gigabit-class speeds. Upload performance matters for hybrid workers, too; video conferencing, cloud sync, and large file transfers all rely on robust upstream bandwidth. Recent analyses from firms like Ookla and OpenSignal consistently rank fiber providers highly on latency and reliability—key for real-time applications like gaming and telehealth.

If you’re in a smaller home or apartment with moderate usage, the 1 Gig tier is a strong default. Creators, power users, or households with dozens of devices will appreciate the extra headroom of 2 Gig, especially as more services move to high-bitrate 4K and beyond.

How Verizon’s limited-time deal stacks up against rivals

Competing ISPs often dangle prepaid gift cards, streaming credits, or limited-time rate discounts. Hardware giveaways this substantial are less common. The five-year price lock is also notable; many competitors advertise introductory pricing that resets after 12 to 24 months. If long-term bill predictability matters to you, that extended guarantee is a practical advantage.

Fine print to watch before you sign up for service

As with any promotion, read the details. Availability is limited to addresses served by Verizon’s fiber network and may require a credit check. Installation fees can apply in certain scenarios. If you later return or swap equipment, restocking or unreturned equipment charges may apply. The bill-credit option delivers steady savings but forgoes the device; the tablet or TV is a one-time windfall but doesn’t reduce your monthly cost. Pick the option that matches your priorities.

Bottom line on Verizon’s free device home internet deal

If you’re already planning to upgrade your home internet, Verizon’s limited-time offer sweetens the move with roughly $540 to $600 in added value. Choose a Samsung tablet for on-the-go productivity, a 43-inch QLED for a spare room, or the monthly credit for predictable savings—then lock in a fast, symmetrical connection with an unusually long rate guarantee.