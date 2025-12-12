Verizon Offers Free Nintendo Switch With Home Internet

Right now, Verizon is offering a deal for new home internet customers: sign up and get a Nintendo Switch free.

If you’ve had your eye on a console — or if you’re in the market for some attention-grabbing gifts — here’s exactly how to qualify, what to anticipate and how to redeem without skipping a beat.

Who Qualifies for the Offer and Exactly What You Get

The deal is for new subscribers to Verizon’s home internet, on a select number of tiers. Eligible plans include personal Fios 1 Gig and 2 Gig fiber where accessible, top-tier fixed wireless like 5G Home Plus (or a similar name) in most markets and LTE Home Plus in some areas. Most home internet lines aren’t eligible.

Select the Nintendo Switch during checkout or redemption and Verizon gives it a $339.99 value. In some markets, you could also get alternative freebies (like a Samsung Galaxy Tab FE 5G tablet or a 43-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV) if you’d prefer a different device.

Supplies are limited, and this deal is on a timer. If you’re after the Switch and that’s the offer, follow the steps right away and redeem it in the time window after activation.

The Fine Print to Watch Before You Sign Up

You must install or activate a line of service and remain in good standing for 14 days before sending a device for recycling. Next, you have to redeem within 60 days of installation; fail to do that and the offer disappears.

If you terminate home internet service within 180 days after return of the promotional device, Verizon will charge your credit card the amount of the promotional device discount, up to $599.99 for all device promotions depending on the product chosen.

There’s no annual service contract, but the device claw-back provision is severe.

Check for typical eligibility restrictions: The offer is limited to one promotional device per account and new home internet lines only, and taxes on the device may be due at redemption. Some combinations with other promos may be limited.

How to Redeem the Nintendo Switch Step by Step

First, look up whether Verizon Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home service is available for your address. Availability varies widely by neighborhood, even within a single city.

Select an eligible plan. Verizon will often promote discounted pricing of around $35 per month with autopay and a qualifying mobile plan; without a bundle, you can also expect your monthly price to be higher. Just be sure to review fees and taxes on equipment before you finalize.

When checking out online, select the Switch offer when prompted, or install and wait for a redemption email, text or app notification. Once your line has been active for a few days, you can click the redemption link to redeem, input your shipping address and complete the claim. Delivery times may vary upon stock, however a large majority of customers receive shipments within one to two weeks following redemption approval.

What the Offer Is Worth and What You’ll Likely Pay

Valued at $339.99, the free Switch will also help you meaningfully cover the cost of your first months of service — about 9–10 months when calculating based on an approximate monthly rate with applicable discounts ($35 a month-ish). And if you were already planning to purchase a console, this makes an otherwise undesirable provider switch into an offer that’s tough to resist.

Value-added prepaid cards or streaming credits are common offerings from competing ISPs. A console is more physically present and usually a larger initial investment. Analysts who track the industry, including Leichtman Research Group, say broadband costs have risen over time, so upfront hardware incentives are especially tantalizing.

Performance and Availability Checks for Verizon Service

Fios is fiber to the home, valued for low latency and uninterrupted speeds — which are features that gamers notice in fast-moving games. Verizon Fios has received high scores for customer satisfaction in the East region from J.D. Power multiple times. Fixed wireless alternatives, such as 5G Home and LTE Home, can be fast and versatile, but performance varies depending on the signal quality and level of network congestion in your neighborhood.

Independent testers including Ookla and Opensignal have cited high median 5G speeds for Verizon in many cities, but results can vary from one block to the next. Position 5G or LTE gateways near a window, hardwire your consoles with Ethernet when you can and port forward (or enable UPnP) on your router to improve online play. Verizon’s home internet options don’t impose any of the more traditional data caps, which is useful for those larger game downloads and frequent updates.

Bottom Line: Key Steps and Deadlines to Get Your Switch

Redeeming a free Nintendo Switch on Verizon is simple — you have to:

Check if service is available at your address.

Select an eligible home internet plan and sign up.

Maintain active service in good standing.

Redeem the offer within the specified time window.

Keep an eye on the 14-day activation period and the 60-day redemption window, as well as the 180-day clawback if you cancel early. Follow those steps smoothly and your console arrives on your doorstep for free.