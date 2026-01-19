Verizon Offers $20 Credit to Customers After Outage

Verizon is offering a $20 account credit to customers affected by a widespread wireless outage, acknowledging service disruptions that left many unable to call, text, or use data. The credit can be accepted through the myVerizon app, and the company says it’s a gesture to recognize the time and inconvenience users experienced.

What Verizon Is Offering to Customers After Outage

The carrier is issuing a one-time $20 account credit to impacted consumer accounts. Verizon framed the amount as roughly equivalent to multiple days of service for a typical plan. Business customers are being contacted directly about credits through their enterprise channels.

The move follows a day of intermittent connectivity issues reported across multiple states, with customers noting problems on social platforms and third-party monitoring sites such as Downdetector. Verizon said service has been restored and emphasized it would make things right for users affected by the disruption.

Who Is Eligible for Verizon’s $20 Outage Credit

Verizon indicates the credit applies to customers who experienced the outage, with eligibility surfaced directly within the account. In most cases, the primary account holder must accept the offer. Business and government accounts are handled separately and will receive instructions from Verizon representatives.

If you manage a family or shared plan, check the main account login rather than individual line logins. Prepaid lines may have different terms; Verizon typically clarifies prepaid remedies within the app or via message alerts.

How to Claim the $20 Credit in the myVerizon App

Verizon says the fastest way to redeem is in the myVerizon app. Here’s the process many customers are seeing:

Open the myVerizon app and sign in as the account owner.

Look for a banner, notification, or tile referencing a $20 account credit or outage credit.

Tap to review the details, then select Accept or Redeem to apply it to your account.

If you don’t see the prompt, try refreshing the app, checking the Notifications or Account sections, or signing in via the desktop account portal. Verizon is rolling out credits, so the offer may appear later for some users.

Once accepted, the credit should show on an upcoming bill as an account adjustment. It’s not cash and doesn’t change your plan; it simply reduces what you owe by $20.

If Your Phone Still Will Not Connect After the Outage

Verizon recommends a full device restart to reattach to the network after an outage. Additional quick fixes include toggling Airplane Mode off and on, removing and reinserting your SIM (or toggling your eSIM line), and ensuring cellular data and roaming settings match your plan. If the problem persists, a carrier settings update or a network settings reset can help, but note a reset will clear saved Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth pairings.

If you continue to have issues in a specific location, check the carrier’s service status page or third-party monitors like Downdetector for localized spikes in reports. You can also use Wi‑Fi calling as a temporary fallback if available.

Why a $20 Credit Matters for Affected Verizon Users

For many households, wireless service is mission-critical. Industry surveys put typical single-line plans in the $60–$90 range per month, before discounts. On that math, $20 is roughly equivalent to about a week of service. While credits don’t erase the disruption, they offer tangible relief on the next bill and signal accountability.

Carriers have taken similar steps after major outages before. After a high-profile disruption in 2024, another national provider issued a small bill credit to customers who reported service loss. The scope and speed of credits vary, but the trend is toward proactive make-goods as networks become ever more essential for work, school, and safety.

What to Watch Next as Verizon Rolls Out Credits

Verizon has not publicly detailed the root cause, a common posture until internal reviews conclude. Outage investigations are typically documented under federal reporting frameworks, and carriers often coordinate follow-ups to prevent recurrences. In the meantime, keep the myVerizon app up to date and watch for the credit prompt if it hasn’t appeared yet.

If your account is billed soon, accepting the offer now helps ensure it appears promptly. For business accounts, monitor company portals or contact your Verizon account team for credit details.

Bottom line: service has been restored, eligible customers can claim $20 via the myVerizon app, and simple device resets resolve most lingering connectivity hiccups. If you rely on your phone for critical tasks, consider enabling Wi‑Fi calling and keeping offline navigation or messaging options on hand as a resilience buffer during rare but disruptive network events.