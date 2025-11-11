Verizon Gives a Free Samsung TV With 5G Home Sign-Up

Considered moving your home internet over to 5G? Verizon is upping the ante with a free 43-inch Samsung Class QF7 4K TV (with an original price of $429.99) for new customers who sign up for select home internet plans. That’s a headline-grabbing package that combines the latest smart TV and broadband via a faster yet wireless-based connection—without adding to your initial outlay.

The TV is worth about $400, or in other terms, a few months of service for many households. It’s a classic holiday-season move seeking the attention of cord cutters and households that have outgrown their Wi‑Fi but don’t want to wait around for a cable technician.

How the Verizon Free Samsung TV Promotion Works

Verizon’s offer is valid on several of its home internet options: most Fios plans, 5G Home Ultimate and LTE Home Plus.

Sign up, remain an active subscriber (your account can’t have any issues for 14 days after sign-up), and you’ll be eligible to claim the Samsung TV. After that comes the 60 days within which you can claim the TV via Samsung’s redemption process.

There is one important caveat to be aware of: Verizon makes you stay a customer for 180 days. If you cancel early, expect a chargeback for the promotional value. That’s par for the course in giveaways of this magnitude, but it’s something to consider.

The 43-inch Class QF7 is a 4K smart TV from Samsung that’d work well for bedrooms, offices or smallish living rooms. Although exact specifications may vary from retail channel to retail channel, you can typically expect to find the usual smart platform offerings, 4K HDR support, and easy app setup.

Who Is Eligible and How to Redeem the Samsung TV Offer

Eligibility depends on activating a qualifying home internet plan and maintaining your account in good standing during the first 14 days. After you’re informed, you’ll have 60 days to cash in the offer through Samsung’s site. Standard caveats apply: availability may depend on your region, and they have details about the equipment, taxes, and add-ons at Verizon’s terms.

Also like most carrier promos, the advertised monthly pricing usually presumes you’ll sign up for autopay and paper-free billing. If you’re switching from cable, consider the future cost of early termination fees from your existing provider before making the leap.

Why Verizon Is Investing in 5G Home Internet Growth

Fixed wireless access — home internet over 5G or LTE — is one of the fastest-growing parts of U.S. broadband. Net broadband additions across 2023 as a whole also favored the fixed wireless sector, albeit to varying degrees depending on the quarter (some were north of roughly 90% of gains), according to Leichtman Research Group. Verizon’s own reports have shown consistent growth on 5G Home subscribers as mid-band spectrum deployments develop.

Plainly put, mobile carriers are leveraging their new 5G capacity to vie with cable and fiber for home internet. A free TV offers an easy way to take the sting out of the price and drive adoption. Industry analysts typically estimate the cost to acquire a customer in the hundreds of dollars, so $400 worth of hardware is in line with what telcos already spend to win over a new household.

What to Inspect Before You Flip Your Home Internet Service

Check availability and plan coverage at your location first — performance can differ significantly from house to house, and it’s sensitive enough to building materials that even your neighbors may have different experiences. For 5G Home, you’ll get “plug-and-play” installation with a gateway placed near a window or exterior wall to get the best signal. An optical network terminal and a scheduled appointment may be required for Fios.

Be sure to read the fine print on promotional clawbacks, equipment returns, and any data or speed policies. Ask about the usual speeds you can expect at peak hours and whether your plan comes with any extras, such as Wi‑Fi extenders. If you bundle mobile service, look for stackable discounts — carriers frequently reward those who bundle wireless and home internet.

How It Compares to Rival Home Internet Promotions

Rival 5G home internet providers have doubled down on perks such as streaming credits, price guarantees and prepaid cards. Gift cards and introductory pricing are also common from cable and fiber incumbents. There’s just something about getting a free Samsung TV that feels tangible, immediate and useful, even if you haven’t finished cobbling together which streaming subscriptions to subscribe to after giving up cable.

Bottom Line: Is Verizon’s Free Samsung TV Deal Worth It?

If you were already weighing Verizon’s home internet, this is an appealing cherry on top — particularly if it’s for a guest room or as a gift. Just be sure the service satisfies your household’s speed and reliability expectations, and that you’re okay with the 180-day commitment attached to the free TV. For most people, that trade-off will be worth the upgrade.