Verizon Completes Frontier Acquisition With New Deals

Verizon has closed its acquisition of Frontier, absorbing one of the nation’s largest pure-play fiber operators and immediately rolling out cross-network deals for households and businesses. The combined company says new and existing customers can stack mobile and home internet for introductory savings, including six months of fiber service at no cost for eligible wireless subscribers.

What Changes With Frontier Under Verizon

With Frontier’s fiber footprint integrated, Verizon’s wireline reach now spans 31 states and Washington, DC, expanding beyond its traditional Fios markets. The deal, first announced in a multibillion-dollar agreement and finalized after approvals from federal and state regulators, gives Verizon a larger share of fiber-to-the-home locations at a time when demand for symmetrical speeds is rising.

Fiber expansion aligns with broader market trends. OpenVault reports average U.S. household data usage climbed past 600 GB per month in 2024, while Ookla tracked median fixed broadband speeds above 240 Mbps nationwide. More fiber means more customers can reliably run 4K streaming, cloud gaming, and remote work without slowdowns.

Consumer Bundles You Can Get Now From Verizon and Frontier

Six months of fiber internet for $0: If you are an existing or new Verizon mobile customer, you can add Frontier fiber (up to 1 Gig, where available) and receive bill credits worth up to $35 per month for six months when you enroll in Auto Pay. Credits typically appear within two to three billing cycles. After the promotional period, you pay up to $35 per month depending on the plan you choose.

Important exclusions and fees: Verizon indicates this fiber offer cannot be combined with other internet promotions. Canceling within 12 months triggers a prorated early termination fee of $100. Taxes, fees, and equipment charges may be extra, and eligibility varies by address.

Discounted wireless for Frontier fiber households: Current Frontier fiber customers can switch to Verizon and get four mobile lines for $20 per line per month, or a single line for $40 per month, on the Unlimited Welcome plan with Auto Pay. A new iPhone is included with each new line without requiring a trade-in, and Verizon will help pay off an existing device balance up to $800 when you make the switch.

What that means in practice: A family of four could pay $80 per month for unlimited service under the promo and also stack the six months of $0 fiber credits, a combined value worth up to $210 in bill relief on home internet alone over the introductory period.

Business Offers For SMBs And Enterprises

For Frontier Business Fiber customers, Verizon is offering My Biz mobile plans starting as low as $20 per line per month, with a 5G phone and mobile hotspot included. Existing Verizon Business mobile customers can receive six months of Frontier Business Fiber on Verizon, with an ongoing $20 monthly bundle discount available across plans.

These cross-credits are designed to lower total connectivity costs and simplify vendor management for multi-location teams. Analysts at Leichtman Research Group have noted that multi-product bundles often correlate with lower churn and higher satisfaction, especially when fiber replaces aging copper or coaxial lines.

Coverage And Installation Considerations

Availability remains address-dependent. While Frontier’s legacy fiber spans 25 states, integration takes time and may roll out market by market. Expect Verizon to prioritize onboarding in dense fiber neighborhoods first, with staggered scheduling for equipment installation and speed upgrades. In areas where fiber is not yet available, Verizon’s fixed wireless access could serve as a bridge until fiber construction reaches the address.

How To Enroll And Maximize Savings On New Bundles

Current Verizon wireless customers can add home internet via their online account, the Verizon app, or in-store. Enable Auto Pay and paperless billing to trigger bill credits; allow two to three cycles for the discounts to appear. Frontier fiber customers porting to Verizon wireless should confirm device eligibility, payoff assistance up to $800, and the included phone offer at checkout.

Before switching, check whether any existing discounts or device promos you already have would be displaced, since many of these new offers cannot be combined. If you’re under a contract, factor in early termination fees and compare the total 12-month cost after credits. For businesses, work through your account team to coordinate fiber turn-up, static IP or SD-WAN needs, and device procurement to avoid service gaps.

Bottom Line: What This Verizon–Frontier Deal Means Now

The Verizon–Frontier combination gives consumers and businesses more ways to bundle mobile and fiber, with aggressive introductory credits and device perks. If your address qualifies for Frontier fiber under Verizon, the six-month $0 offer and cross-service discounts provide a clear, near-term savings opportunity—just be sure to read the fine print and map out the post-promo costs before you commit.