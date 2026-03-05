US Weighs Sweeping New Chip Export Controls

The United States is weighing expansive new export controls on advanced semiconductors that would require government approval before AI chips could be shipped anywhere outside the country, according to reporting by Bloomberg. If adopted, the framework would mark a sharp expansion of U.S. oversight over Nvidia, AMD and other suppliers at the center of the global AI hardware boom.

A spokesperson for the Commerce Department said the agency remains focused on “secure exports” and ruled out reviving the previously proposed AI diffusion rule, which the current administration rescinded last spring. Still, officials have signaled internally that they are exploring a more formalized approach to screening shipments—an approach that could standardize approvals and extend scrutiny well beyond a narrow set of destinations.

What the Draft Rules Could Require for AI Chips

People familiar with the draft indicate it would place AI accelerators and high-performance GPUs under a global licensing regime, with review intensity calibrated to order size, system scale, and end-user risk. A modest batch for a vetted enterprise could move through a streamlined review, while large data center deployments might trigger intergovernmental consultations and enhanced due diligence by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

While performance thresholds are still being discussed, the rules would likely build on existing categories—such as ECCN 3A090 and related interconnect controls—that already capture chips exceeding specific compute density and bandwidth metrics. As with current regimes, the Foreign Direct Product Rule could extend jurisdiction to overseas-made hardware that is designed with U.S. tools or produced on U.S.-controlled equipment.

A Shift From Targeted To Global Oversight

Since the first wave of AI chip curbs, U.S. controls have largely targeted China and a limited set of destinations in the Middle East, refining definitions to catch “China-tailored” parts and high-speed interconnects. The contemplated policy would invert that logic: rather than presuming permissibility outside a few jurisdictions, it would make most AI chip exports licensable by default, then clear trusted customers and allies case by case.

That approach echoes the rationale behind earlier semiconductor controls—preventing rapid military and surveillance adoption—while acknowledging the global diffusion of AI training capacity. It also responds to concerns raised by national security officials about transshipment, third-country cloud access, and the growing sophistication of non-U.S. chip design efforts.

Implications for Nvidia, AMD, and Global Buyers

A broader licensing net would introduce friction into already strained supply chains. Industry groups note that BIS licensing can take weeks to months depending on agency referrals, according to Government Accountability Office reviews of export control processes. For hyperscalers and research labs racing to deploy clusters, delays of even a single quarter can reorder vendor roadmaps and procurement plans.

Nvidia has previously disclosed that roughly 20–25% of its data center revenue once came from China before tightened controls. Prolonged uncertainty has made it harder to forecast demand, and the company has struggled to re-establish consistent sales patterns in restricted markets, as reflected on recent earnings calls. AMD, which is scaling shipments of MI300 accelerators, could face similar headwinds if every major overseas order needs a license, adding working-capital drag and complicating delivery commitments.

Buyers, meanwhile, may explore alternatives to reduce regulatory risk: domestically designed accelerators, older-generation parts below thresholds, or increased reliance on cloud capacity where providers already hold export authorizations. China’s Huawei has pushed its Ascend line, while Europe and the Middle East are backing regional AI chip startups. TrendForce estimates put Nvidia’s share of AI accelerators above 80% in recent quarters; even a modest share shift could open billions in revenue to rivals.

Allies’ Coordination and Enforcement Gaps

Any sweeping rule will be tested by alignment with allies. The Netherlands and Japan have already tightened exports of advanced lithography tools, complementing U.S. objectives. But a global AI chip licensing regime would require careful carve-outs or fast-track mechanisms for close partners like the EU, South Korea and Taiwan to prevent bottlenecks in legitimate research and commercial deployments. The Semiconductor Industry Association has consistently urged “narrowly tailored” controls paired with multilateral coordination to avoid disadvantaging U.S. firms.

Enforcement will also hinge on coverage of cloud access, spare parts, and developer kits—areas previously flagged as gaps. Policymakers have debated whether to impose reporting thresholds for foreign data centers and to police usage via telemetry, though industry warns that heavy-handed approaches risk pushing customers toward less transparent ecosystems.

What to Watch Next as AI Chip Export Rules Evolve

Key signals to monitor include the precise performance metrics triggering licenses, treatment of high-bandwidth interconnects, any “white list” for trusted end users, and whether after-sales support, software updates and cloud credits fall under the same regime. How BIS balances speed with scrutiny—potentially via tiered reviews or general licenses for allied research institutions—will determine whether the policy preserves security aims without stalling innovation.

For now, companies should assume more paperwork, longer lead times and tighter end-use certifications. If the draft becomes policy, it would redefine the default setting for AI chip trade: accessible, but only with a green light first.