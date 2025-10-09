US PC Sales Are Flat Despite Windows 10’s End of Support Clock

Despite support for Windows 10 approaching sunset, demand for PCs in the US continues to lag behind the rest of the world. The rush to upgrade has yet to materialize, with channel dynamics, tariffs, and more measured buyers keeping at bay what historically has been a reliable, if predictable, refresh trigger, industry trackers IDC and Canalys have said.

Windows 10 Sunset Hasn’t Fueled a US PC Sales Bump

In previous transitions, deadlines for operating systems helped crystallize the doneness of a thing. This time around, a large number of American consumers and small businesses are playing defense. Windows 11’s hardware requirements cut out a big chunk of older PCs from a free in-place upgrade, and Microsoft’s options for Extended Security Updates mean holdouts have more breathing room, ratcheting down the urgency. Among households that depend as much or more on phones and cloud apps, a new PC feels nice to have rather than need to have.

Canalys has also seen this trend: “Most PCs on which Windows 7-noncompliant applications were installed will continue to work as normal.” Awareness of the support cutoff is high, Canalys noted in its research earlier this month, but replacement intent is low unless a device is obviously failing or born of compliance mandates. The result is an uptick that looks more stretched out than spiky.

Inventory And Tariffs Dull The Replacement Cycle

US market fundamentals have been perversely distorted by logistics and policy, IDC said. With the threat of inflation tied to import tariffs, vendors had pulled forward shipments so that retailers had a higher level of inventory to work through. That overhang continues to drag down new orders, even after constant promotions from big-box chains and e-commerce sellers.

The effect of the channel is as uncomplicated as it is potent: when shelves are full, manufacturers put sell-through — getting sales out there for goods that have already been produced — ahead of new production, and buyers touch discounts without feeling another rush. It diminishes the pressure on Windows-powered refreshes and holds shipment run rates level.

Commercial Buyers Stretch Timelines for Windows 11

On the enterprise side, a number of IT organizations are pacing Windows 11 migrations to sync up with budget cycles, application validation, and device-as-a-service contracts. Circana’s retail tracking and IDC’s commercial surveys each indicate longer replacement intervals than in the pandemic, when emergency remote work purchases yanked upgrades forward.

The calculus is simple: if fleets are stagnant, security policies mandate, and ESU coverage exists, then organizations want everything in staged distribution. That discipline stretches purchases over several quarters, muting the lift from any one operating system milestone.

Global Demand Shows A Contrasting Picture

Momentum elsewhere, as the US remains slow, shows stronger forward and backward motion, according to IDC’s most recent tracking. Asia Pacific and EMEA both saw year-over-year shipment growth in the double digits in Q2 2019, pushing regional shipments to a healthy single-digit increase for the second quarter of 2019. One exception is Japan, where structured Windows transitions and government-funded education projects have triggered large coordinated buys.

That divide underscores the power of policy, of purchasing models and public-sector initiatives over consumer hesitancy. Where refreshes are planned and paid for centrally, the Windows 10 cutoff is actually a deadline. In the US, it acts more as a suggestion.

AI PCs And New Chips Not Yet A Catalyst for Upgrades

PC vendors are pushing a lot of “AI PC” branding, advertising the NPUs and on-device features as they’re associated with assistants and creative workflows. The early systems built on Qualcomm’s latest platforms and next-gen parts from Intel and AMD are intriguing, if problematic, propositions, but corporate buyers want clearer software roadmaps and understood productivity increases before they can deploy more widely. For the average customer, battery life and price will always win out over AI positioning — and both are getting better slowly here, not explosively.

In summary, the feature differential between old and new machines is shrinking — but not quickly enough to push for a massive migration earlier than expected.

What Could Break the Stalemate in US PC Demand

Analysts put forward three possible catalysts.

Tighter security baselines from regulators and insurers, as well as the federal government itself, could prod laggards to retire their noncompliant hardware.

Better policies and pricing for Extended Security Updates would reduce ambiguity and establish more definitive schedules.

Better PC-as-a-service bundles — which give devices, support, and software for predictable monthly fees — could jump-start commercial volumes without big up-front capital outlays.

Without that, we can expect the US market to drift sideways, with retailers clearing legacy inventories and enterprises upgrading in their own way around finance and security cycles, but not as tied to a calendar or the latest shiny object.

The Bottom Line on US PC Sales and Windows 10

The end of support for Windows 10 is like a milestone, not a switch. In America, tariffs, inventory digestion, and budgetary pragmatism are overwhelming the usual replacement urge. IDC and Canalys both observe stronger demand abroad, but at home the upgrade story appears to resemble something more like a slow roll than a stampede — steady, inevitable, and spread out over time.