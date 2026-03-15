upGrad to Acquire Unacademy in Share-Swap

In a move that underscores the shakeout in India’s once high-flying online education market, upGrad is set to acquire Unacademy in an all-stock share-swap, aligning two of the country’s most recognized edtech brands under one umbrella.

Full share-swap deal terms, leadership and approvals

The companies have signed a term sheet for a 100% share-swap transaction, with the final valuation to be disclosed at closing. People familiar with the matter describe the agreement as subject to customary approvals, including regulatory review and closing conditions. Both sides have also agreed to a break fee should the deal not complete, an increasingly common M&A feature in turbulent markets.

Leadership continuity appears central to the integration plan. Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal is expected to continue leading the Unacademy business within the combined group, while upGrad’s management will focus on stitching together offerings that range from K-12 and test prep to higher education, professional upskilling, and lifelong learning.

Why combining upGrad and Unacademy could unlock value

The tie-up marries complementary strengths: Unacademy’s scaled test-prep engine and educator network with upGrad’s foothold in degrees, certifications, and workforce skilling. The share-swap format preserves cash, a prudent choice after a period when customer acquisition costs surged and consumer demand normalized post-pandemic.

For Unacademy, the deal follows a dramatic reset. Munjal previously acknowledged that the company’s valuation fell below $500 million, down from a $3.5 billion peak in 2021—an ~85% decline that mirrors the sector’s shift from hypergrowth to discipline. Over the last year, Unacademy has trimmed costs, refranchised its offline centers to reduce capex, and doubled down on core digital products. The company says it retains more than $100 million in cash and recently completed a ₹500 million employee stock buyback, with roughly 40% of former employees participating—signals aimed at shoring up morale and cap table health ahead of integration.

upGrad, backed by a strategy of university partnerships and enterprise learning, gains a deeper funnel into early-stage learners who can be nurtured into advanced certifications and career transitions. Cross-selling across a broader catalog could lower blended acquisition costs and improve learner lifetime value, two metrics that have become decisive in post-pandemic edtech.

Edtech market reset and consolidation shaping the deal

India’s edtech market surged during lockdowns, then cooled as physical classrooms reopened and discretionary spending tightened. According to PitchBook, Unacademy raised about $854.3 million across 13 rounds from marquee investors including SoftBank, Tiger Global, General Atlantic, and Peak XV Partners—capital that funded rapid scale and offline experiments that later proved difficult to sustain. Sector-wide, private funding and valuations have corrected from 2021 highs, with investors prioritizing profitability, unit economics, and measured growth.

The realignment has been stark. Byju’s, once India’s most valuable startup, saw its valuation written down to near zero and entered insolvency proceedings in 2024. In contrast, Physics Wallah, long viewed as an underdog, achieved profitability and made a strong public-market debut. The upGrad–Unacademy combination effectively draws a new map of the category, leaving a few scaled players with distinct swim lanes rather than dozens competing on discounts and ad spend.

What learners and educators can expect after integration

Learners should expect tighter integration across the journey: test prep aligned with university degrees, micro-credentials, and job-linked programs; unified subscription and financing options; and a common performance stack for practice, assessments, and outcomes tracking. For instructors and content partners, the merged platform could mean broader distribution, standardized monetization, and access to shared tooling for live sessions, doubt resolution, and AI-assisted content creation.

Both companies have spoken about the need for renewed product innovation in edtech. Expect heavier use of AI for personalization, adaptive testing, and student support, as well as more rigorous ties between coursework and employability. If executed well, these capabilities can cut churn, lift completion rates, and improve placement outcomes—metrics increasingly used by institutions and employers to judge program quality.

Key investors, balance sheet details, and partner impact

Unacademy’s investor roster includes SoftBank, Tiger Global, General Atlantic, and Peak XV Partners. The company has highlighted a cleaner balance sheet and cash runway post-rightsizing. upGrad’s backers and university partners stand to benefit from expanded reach into test prep and school-age learners, while enterprise clients may see deeper skilling pathways that start earlier and extend into advanced, job-ready tracks.

While the final valuation remains undisclosed until closing, the all-stock construct suggests a longer-term bet on synergies over immediate cash returns. The presence of a break fee underscores both commitment and deal certainty in a market where M&A processes can be protracted.

Regulatory review, integration pace, and cross-sell signals

Regulatory review, integration speed, and early evidence of cross-sell will be the near-term markers to watch. A unified instructor strategy, coherent pricing, and clear brand architecture—especially across offline franchises and flagship digital products—will determine how much value the combination can unlock.

The broader takeaway is unmistakable: India’s edtech narrative is shifting from blitzscale to build-to-last. If upGrad and Unacademy can translate scale into outcomes that learners and employers trust, this deal could become the reference point for the sector’s next chapter.