Up to $1,000 Off on Cyber Monday TV Deals

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to overhaul your living room, this is your opportunity. Historically, Cyber Monday marks the nadir for TV prices as premium OLED, QLED and Mini-LED models from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense and TCL are reduced by hundreds — in many cases up to $1,000 off — while retailers make space for new inventory and brands look to kick-start end-of-year sales.

Why Cyber Monday Is the Low Point for TV Prices

Overall, the numbers are forward-dragging: across multiple industry trackers, you’ll find a similar pattern year in and year out. Adobe Analytics has long reported that electronics reach their deepest discount depths during the Cyber Five period, with TVs typically taking up the front of that category. “The holiday quarter tends to be the biggest part of the US TV unit sales pie, bringing down retail competition, which tracks with retailers being forced to compete on price more at this time than any other,” said Circana (previously NPD).

Behind the scenes, panel costs are declining too. Long-term declines in LCD panel pricing and cyclical drops in OLED module costs have been reported by Display Supply Chain Consultants, which should allow for larger dollar-off promotions without gutting margins. Add to that model-year changeovers and end-of-quarter incentives, and you have a perfect storm for doorbuster deals across sizes from 48 inches up to the wall-filling 98-inch sets.

How to Choose the Right Screen in a Sea of Deals

Begin by assessing your room and viewing habits. OLED (read: LG C-Series, Samsung S90, Sony Bravia OLED) boasts perfect blacks and excellent contrast — think of it as best for movies and dark rooms. Mini-LED/QLED (Samsung Neo QLED, Hisense U8, TCL QM7/QM8) excel in well-lit rooms because of higher peak brightness and strong anti-glare coatings. If your living room is flooded with daylight, target a set that can hit 1,000 nits peak HDR brightness; the best Mini-LED sets top 2,000 nits.

Gamers: Look for HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). On the higher-end premium and upper-mid lines, you’ll typically find two or four HDMI 2.1 ports. Before getting your hopes up — or down — keep in mind that some budget models boast “120” on their motion smoothing but are still native 60Hz panels.

When it comes to movies and streaming content, HDR support is what counts. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ use dynamic metadata; it’s nice to have rather than a must-have as long as the panel is bright enough or calibrated well. Search for strong upscalers — LG Alpha 9, Samsung’s NQ AI series and Sony’s XR processing — if you watch a lot of HD or compressed streams. Don’t ignore audio: eARC makes soundbar or AVR hookups easier, and a few TVs now deliver unexpectedly full sound with built-in subwoofers and object tracking. Check for ATSC 3.0 tuner support if over-the-air broadcasts matter to you.

Best Cyber Monday Television Deals by Use Case

Premium OLED for cinephiles: LG’s OLED Evo C-Series, Samsung S90/S95 and Sony Bravia OLED models often get $400 to $1,000 off on 65- and even 77-inch sizes. Bank on elite contrast, wide color and excellent motion handling. If you’re closer to 8 feet away, a 65-inch OLED is still the best balance of immersion and not overkill.

Bright-room Mini-LED for sports and daytime viewing: Samsung QN90/95 Neo QLED, Hisense U8 and TCL QM7/QM8 deliver serious brightness along with strong local dimming. These sets typically ship with 2,000+ nits peak HDR, wide color by way of quantum dots and 120Hz or 144Hz panels — a boon for fast motion. Cyber Monday cuts here often fall in the $300 to $800 range, depending on size.

All-arounders under $500 to $700: From Fire TV Omni QLED and the TCL Q6/Q7 to Hisense U6, certain Sony and Samsung entry lines deliver 55- to 65-inch screens that are as easy to live with as they are on your wallet.

You’ll give up some peak brightness and those HDMI 2.1 ports, but picture quality has improved so much compared with these models that they’re worth considering for secondary rooms or first-time buyers.

Design-first display-as-art: Samsung The Frame and Hisense Canvas mix a matte finish with art modes and ultra-slim wall mounts. Holiday discounts can get hefty, particularly on 55- and 65-inch sizes, which is why these are the go-to picks when a screen has to look as good off as it does on.

Pro Tips for Getting the Most Savings on TVs

Stack storewide promo codes with card offers or cash-back portals, and ask for price protection — many of the big-name stores will match lower prices that pop up a short time after you purchase an item.

Use extended return periods to test for panel uniformity, motion and smart TV functions in your home.

Watch for holiday-only model numbers. Brands occasionally create retailer-specific SKUs with minor differences (fewer dimming zones, fewer HDMI 2.1 ports). Compare specs line by line. For OLED, examine the fine print of the warranty and whether burn-in protection or panel care is part of the mix. If you are mounting a 75- to 98-inch set to the wall, add professional installation and a sturdy mount to your budget — you will still find yourself well ahead in overall value at these prices.

What Goes First and When to Pounce on TV Deals

Fastest to move are large-format sizes and halo models: 77- and 83-inch OLEDs, 85- and 98-inch Mini-LEDs and niche design series that we just don’t get very many of in stock. Large mainstream TVs at 55 inches and 65 inches typically see the most inventory, but they can slide to backorder as carts fill. If you see a set at your target price with the specs that meet your needs, don’t overthink it — restocks do come through, but the top configurations and colorways aren’t around long.

The gist: Cyber Monday is the one time of year that premium panels and crowd-pleasing everyday sets meet in price. Whether you’re in pursuit of perfect blacks for movie night, blinding brightness for sports in the daytime or just a big-screen upgrade, LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense and TCL are providing unusually good value across the market — and racking up some real, measurable savings to boot (up to $1,000).