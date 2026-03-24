Ultrahuman Secures US Clearance For Ring Pro

Ultrahuman is back in the U.S. smart ring race. The Bengaluru-based wearable maker has received approval from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to import its redesigned Ring Pro, reopening a major market just as category leader Oura cements its advantage. The green light ends months of disruption triggered by an import exclusion linked to a rival’s patents, and it sets up a closely watched rematch in a fast-evolving health wearables niche.

What Changed for Ultrahuman With Ring Pro’s Redesign

The Ring Pro debuts with a unibody metal build that Ultrahuman says addresses the legal concerns while improving durability and sensor consistency. The company also touts longer battery life and more on-device processing, features aimed at reducing latency for metrics like sleep staging and heart rate variability.

Founder and CEO Mohit Kumar says the U.S. ramp will be immediate but measured as the team rebuilds logistics and retail channels. He estimates it will take several months to reach full run-rate. The previous import halt, he adds, cost up to $50 million in sales and forced a hard reset on marketing and supply planning.

A Market Reshaped by Legal Pressure and Import Rulings

An earlier ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission narrowed Ultrahuman’s access to the U.S., and Oura capitalized. IDC data shows Ultrahuman’s share in the American smart ring market climbed from roughly 11.5% to 24.6% before collapsing to low single digits as restrictions hit. Over the same period, Oura’s share expanded from about 63.3% to 85%, capturing most of the slack.

CBP’s determination that the Ring Pro design can pass through customs without infringing the applicable exclusion gives Ultrahuman a legal runway. In parallel, the company continues to contest that its prior Ring Air model does not infringe and is pursuing that argument in federal court.

Specs and Pricing Signal a Reset for Ultrahuman Ring Pro

Ultrahuman has opened U.S. pre-orders at a list price of $399, with a limited early price of $349 for the first wave of buyers. That places Ring Pro squarely in Oura territory, signaling confidence that hardware differentiation and software insights—not deep discounting—will drive adoption.

The unibody chassis should reduce micro-gaps around sensors, a frequent culprit behind noise in optical signals. More computation happening on the ring also suggests better battery efficiency and quicker recovery insights without relying entirely on cloud processing. For a product worn 24/7, those marginal gains can show up as steadier sleep scores and fewer gaps in continuous monitoring.

Oura Tightens Its Hold as the Rivalry with Ultrahuman Widens

Oura has not stood still. The company launched its latest generation ring in India, Ultrahuman’s home market, raising the stakes in both geographies. Oura’s first-mover advantage, strong brand recognition among women, and a software experience anchored around sleep and readiness have proven sticky. Its momentum in the U.S. means Ultrahuman must win on product nuance, community, and speed of execution.

The broader category is heating up as well. Major phone makers have explored or announced ring strategies, adding pressure on pure-play startups to sharpen their value propositions around accuracy, comfort, and actionable guidance rather than raw data dumps.

India Snapshot and Pricing Pressure in Smart Rings

In India, where price sensitivity is acute, IDC reports smart ring shipments fell 30.6% year over year. Ultrahuman led with a 30.4% share, followed by Gabit at 18.3%. Average selling prices slid 8.7% to $160, a sign that competition is pushing hardware toward commodity economics even as software becomes the differentiator.

Oura’s entry could accelerate consumer education and push premium pricing back up—if it can translate brand equity into conversion in a market dominated by value buyers. For Ultrahuman, the opportunity is to leverage local insight and distribution to defend its lead while using the U.S. to scale margins.

Who Buys Smart Rings and Why It Matters for Growth

Ultrahuman counts roughly 700,000 daily active users worldwide, with the U.S. representing about 45% of that base. In America, the user mix skews female at roughly 73–74%, compared with about 68% globally—both up meaningfully over the past year. That tilt reflects the category’s core appeal around sleep health, temperature shifts, recovery, and lightweight form factors that disappear on the finger.

As the data gets richer, the bar rises. Consumers expect consistent readiness scores, menstrual cycle-aware insights, and seamless sync into broader health dashboards. Accuracy and interpretability—more than flashy features—will decide winners.

What to Watch Next as Ultrahuman Reenters the U.S. Market

Ultrahuman says U.S. shipping will follow pre-orders quickly as it scales production and retail partnerships. The company also hints at a new wearable centered on a different biomarker, expanding beyond today’s staples: heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, sleep stages, movement, and blood oxygen.

The stakes are clear. Oura holds the lead and shows few signs of slowing. But with CBP clearance in hand and a redesigned flagship, Ultrahuman has a credible path back into the fight—one that will hinge on manufacturing execution, legal clarity, and the ability to turn sensor streams into everyday decisions users trust.