UGREEN Uno 30W Charger Is Discounted To $17.98

A pocket-size USB-C charger that could’ve been hatched from a toy shop just went back to its all-time low price. The UGREEN Uno 30W is an excellent pig in a poke at the new price of $17.98 for a limited time, as all three colorways — Black, Pink, Blue, and Purple — are part of this deal. Beneath the fun facade there’s a surprisingly potent 30W brick packing enough juice to get most modern phones and petite gadgets through a day of charging.

At this price, it is cheaper than many big-name 20W–30W adapters but also includes design touches you won’t find elsewhere.

If you have been in search of a travel-friendly charger that doesn’t look like every other white cubed one in your drawer, this is the device getting double-takes at the wall outlet.

Why This 30W Brick Punches Well Above Its Weight

Thirty watts is a great level, both for phones and small tablets. Apple’s support docs say that recent iPhones should hit about 50% in approximately 30 minutes with a USB-C adapter of at least 20W, and 30W provides some extra breathing room. For Android devices, phones such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra max out at about 45W with manufacturer tuning, but most phones cap at around 25W–30W. Practically speaking, a 30W adapter can give most phones a sizable boost when there’s limited coffee to be sipped.

The Uno has a single USB-C port that offers up to 30W output, which is more than enough to charge a phone fast, an iPad Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, and Bluetooth earbuds all at once without breaking a sweat. It’s not your laptop workhorse, but it can fill in for a thin-and-light in a pinch and is great as a travel or nightstand backup.

Playful Design With Serious Touches for Daily Use

There’s a charm factor, but it’s really about the practicality. Measuring approximately 1.3 by 1.5 by 2.2 inches (about 3.3 x 3.8 x 5.6 cm), the Uno is easy to lose in a pocket or loose sling pouch on your back. The “legs” are in fact a functional plug cover that snaps on with magnets and can keep your pins fresh from debris in your bag, or stick to metal when you want to juice up.

Up front, a small LED display serves up status at a glance and can also animate eyes for character. It’s a small gesture, but a less mundane accessory becomes something you will enjoy using — and spotting in your crowded power strip.

How It Compares and Who the 30W Charger Is For

With respect to the wall of generic 20W bricks, the Uno has more power headroom and far superior physical design. Against pricier competition, it’s competitively priced: comparable single-port 30W chargers from reputable brands tend to cost closer to $20–$25 full price. With the latter’s current $17.98 price tag — a solid $12.01 off its usual $29.99 list price — the Uno is an easy travel- or desk-add, as far as we can tell.

If you know that you will plug in a laptop or multiple devices regularly, go for its higher-tier siblings. The same line also contains 65W and 100W models with more ports and bigger frames, targeting power users (pun intended) who need to juice a notebook, phone, and earbuds all at once. For everyone else, the 30W model gets the essentials right without being too chunky.

What to Know Before You Buy This 30W One-Port Charger

This is a one-port charger, so it’s one-at-a-time charging. If you’re frequently charging a phone and watch or earbuds at the same time, a dual-port choice might be more your speed. But also: While 30W handles most phones at or near their USB-C peak rates, a few flagship models can hit those claims only with brand-specific adapters.

The deal is labeled as limited-time on Amazon; colorways can sell through quickly when discounted across all the variations. If the look is half the appeal, make up your mind quickly — there’s a hefty cute factor at play here, and this price, less than 20 bucks, isn’t going to stick around.

Bottom line: the UGREEN Uno 30W is cute and handy in equal measure. It’s small, it fits in a pocket, and it’ll charge the type of device actual people carry every day. At $17.98, it’s an easy vote for anyone who needs a charger that works hard and looks like fun doing it.