Uber to Add In-App Parking Reservations Feature

Uber is preparing to let drivers reserve parking spaces directly in its app, expanding its mobility platform beyond ride-hailing and food delivery. The plan hinges on integrating technology from SpotHero, a leading digital parking marketplace that Uber has agreed to acquire, and is aimed squarely at moments when users choose to drive themselves to work, events, venues, and airports.

Why Uber Wants Parking in the App, Explained

Parking is a persistent friction point in urban travel, and removing it aligns with Uber’s push to be a single hub for getting from A to B—whether you hail a ride, rent a car, or drive your own. Company figures show SpotHero’s network covers more than 13,000 locations across 400-plus cities in the US and Canada, giving Uber instant reach with garages, lots, and operators that already support digital reservations and streamlined entry.

There’s real money and time at stake. INRIX research has estimated US drivers waste roughly 17 hours a year searching for parking, a drag that translates into hundreds of dollars in lost time and extra fuel. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Urban Mobility Report similarly underscores how localized cruising for parking compounds broader congestion costs nationwide. Folding trusted reservations into Uber’s app could chip away at both pain points.

How Reservations Could Work Inside the Uber App

Expect a flow that mirrors booking a ride: choose your destination, see real-time options nearby, compare prices and restrictions, and reserve a space before you leave. SpotHero’s software already supports access through QR codes, license plate recognition, and digital barcodes, which means entry can be as simple as scanning or rolling up to a gate. Payment stays in-app, and Uber can layer on familiar tools like live ETA guidance and shareable trip details.

Large venues and airports are the initial focus, where demand is predictable and inventory can be pre-allocated. Commuter garages are a natural extension, especially if Uber surfaces recurring reservations for weekdays or bundles parking with transit connections. The experience could also tap event calendars to nudge drivers to prebook before a big game or concert—reducing last-minute circling when lots are near capacity.

Membership Perks and Monetization Details to Watch

Uber has signaled that subscribers to Uber One could receive parking-related benefits, positioning reservations as a new perk alongside discounted rides and deliveries. That might take the form of fee waivers, credits, or exclusive rates. For Uber, reservations open up additional transaction revenue and cross-sell opportunities: a user who parks for a flight could schedule an Uber ride home on return, or reserve parking near a restaurant discovered in the app.

What It Means for Drivers, Operators, and Cities

For drivers, the gains are obvious—price transparency up front, guaranteed space at arrival, and fewer detours through crowded districts. For operators, integrating with Uber could smooth demand via timed arrivals and dynamic pricing, a model SpotHero has promoted with its revenue tools. City planners, who have pushed to cut “cruising” miles that add congestion and emissions, will watch whether prebooking at scale reduces unnecessary circulation near hotspots.

Airports in particular have embraced prebooked parking as a stable, high-margin revenue stream, according to industry groups like Airports Council International. Uber’s reach could accelerate consumer habit formation, making advance reservations the default rather than a niche behavior reserved for major event days.

A Crowded Field with a Clear Angle for Uber

Digital parking isn’t new—services such as ParkMobile, ParkWhiz, and Parkopedia already enable reservations or mobile payments, and navigation apps surface availability data in many cities. Uber’s edge is distribution and habit: hundreds of millions already open the app to move around. Embedding parking where trip planning already happens could lower the cognitive load that often keeps drivers from prebooking.

For SpotHero, being inside Uber’s interface can unlock new supply and better occupancy forecasting, as aggregated trip intent data highlights where and when drivers plan to arrive. That feedback loop, if executed responsibly, could help operators staff and price more efficiently while improving the odds that drivers actually park where they reserved.

What to Watch Next for Uber’s Parking Reservations

The acquisition must clear regulatory review before Uber can fully integrate SpotHero. Rollout timing, market coverage beyond North America, and the specifics of Uber One perks will determine how quickly the feature gains traction. Also worth tracking: whether Uber ties reservations to EV charging inventory, accessibility features, and in-app wayfinding that guides drivers to the correct garage entrance—a frequent pain point that can undo the value of a reservation.

If Uber delivers a smooth, reliable flow from search to gate, parking could become another sticky on-ramp into its broader ecosystem—and a rare mobility upgrade that saves time for drivers while easing pressure on city streets.