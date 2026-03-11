Uber App Adds Zoox Robotaxis In Las Vegas And LA

Uber is opening its marketplace to Amazon’s Zoox, allowing riders to request the company’s bespoke, steering‑wheel‑free robotaxis directly in the Uber app. The rollout starts in Las Vegas, with Los Angeles to follow, marking Zoox’s first integration with a third‑party platform and a notable expansion of Uber’s growing autonomous vehicle partnerships.

What The Uber Zoox Partnership Delivers For Riders

For riders, the appeal is straightforward: summon an autonomous Zoox ride within the familiar Uber experience, rather than juggling multiple apps. For Uber and Zoox, the tie‑up boosts utilization and coverage density—key ingredients for efficient, economically viable robotaxi operations. Higher trip volume through Uber’s demand funnel should help Zoox accumulate real‑world miles faster and refine its service areas, pickup logic, and handoff workflows.

Zoox’s vehicle is purpose‑built for autonomy, not a retrofit. The compact, bidirectional electric shuttle has no steering wheel or pedals and seats four passengers face‑to‑face. That design frees up interior space, supports identical performance in either direction, and simplifies curb maneuvers in dense urban cores—useful traits for short‑hop ride‑hailing.

Regulatory Green Light Still Pending For Zoox

Despite the integration, Zoox remains in a testing phase for paid service. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened public comments on Amazon’s petition to deploy up to 2,500 Zoox vehicles that do not meet certain legacy Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards—specifically those referencing steering wheels and pedals. Under federal law, NHTSA can grant limited exemptions if the applicant demonstrates an equivalent or greater level of safety.

Until that process concludes, Zoox rides remain free where offered. The company already provides complimentary public trips in Las Vegas through its own app and says those rides will continue alongside the Uber integration.

Where Zoox Is Testing And What Comes Next

Beyond Las Vegas, Zoox has been running limited public service in San Francisco via a waitlist and conducting on‑road testing in several metros, including Atlanta, Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, DC. It has also begun groundwork in Dallas and Phoenix, where retrofitted SUVs are mapping routes and gathering data ahead of autonomous operations.

Uber says it will share more about the in‑app flow closer to launch, but the experience is expected to mirror how riders already select other Uber options in supported zones. As with past AV pilots, availability will likely be area‑ and time‑restricted at first, expanding as data and safety metrics reach internal and regulatory thresholds.

Competition And Context For Robotaxi Rides

The integration positions Zoox more directly against Waymo, which is already completing about 400,000 paid rides per week across its markets, according to company disclosures, and has publicly targeted 1 million weekly rides. Waymo is also an Uber partner in select cities, so riders in some markets can already compare autonomous options side by side inside the Uber app.

For Uber, aggregating multiple autonomous fleets is a marketplace play: more supply types, better matching, and reduced wait times. For cities, diversified AV deployments can spread the operational load and create comparative safety and reliability datasets—useful for transportation departments evaluating long‑term policy.

Why This Matters For Urban Mobility And Safety

Robotaxis will not replace human‑driven rides overnight, but targeted integrations like this one accelerate three things that matter: rider familiarity, operational scale, and evidence. Every additional pickup, drop‑off, and edge case logged helps companies validate perception systems and routing decisions, while giving regulators and researchers a richer picture of safety performance under real‑world conditions.

If NHTSA grants Zoox’s petition, expect a measured ramp from geofenced corridors toward broader service zones. If not, free pilots will likely continue while the company refines technology and pursues alternative regulatory paths. Either way, putting Zoox rides inside Uber lowers the friction for first‑time riders—and that may prove to be the most consequential step of all.