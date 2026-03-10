UAG Launches Metropolis Tracker Card For Wallets

Urban Armor Gear has entered the tracker game with the Metropolis Tracker Card, a slim, credit card‑sized device built to live in your wallet and tap into Google’s Find My Device network or Apple’s Find My network. It’s the brand’s first tracker, and it aims squarely at people who misplace wallets or travel light but still want reliable, cross‑platform finding features.

Wallet‑First Tracker With Cross‑Platform Support

The Metropolis Tracker Card mirrors the look and feel of a standard bank card, so it slides into billfolds, cardholders, and travel pouches without bulking them up. UAG includes a small loop in one corner for a lanyard or key ring, though the flat form factor is most at home in a pocket or sleeve. Notably, the card pairs with Google’s Find My Device or Apple’s Find My—an uncommon level of flexibility—so whether your household skews Android or iPhone, you’re covered. As with other dual‑ecosystem accessories, you should expect to choose one platform during setup.

Key Specs And Everyday Performance Details

UAG says a single wireless charge powers the card for up to five months, striking a balance between convenience and longevity. There’s a built‑in 95 dB speaker for audible pings, and Bluetooth helps you home in at close range—UAG quotes up to 65 feet for ring‑to‑find functions. When your wallet is farther away, the broader crowdsourced networks do the heavy lifting: Apple advertises that Find My leverages hundreds of millions of devices, and Google has said its Find My Device network taps into more than a billion Android phones worldwide.

One thing you won’t get is ultra‑wideband precision. Without UWB, you won’t see the arrow‑style, centimeter‑level guidance offered by phones like recent iPhones or select Android flagships with compatible tags. In practice, that means you’ll rely on the app’s approximate location plus the card’s loud chirp to pinpoint your wallet behind a couch cushion or at the office.

Rechargeable Design Versus Coin‑Cell Trackers

The Metropolis’ wireless rechargeable approach sets it apart from coin‑cell trackers such as AirTag or many Tile models, which typically run a year or more per battery but require a replacement cell. UAG’s five‑month claim is shorter on a single stretch, yet the no‑tools top‑up on a standard Qi pad is appealing—and greener—if you already charge a phone or earbuds wirelessly. For card‑style devices, rechargeability also avoids the bulk and waste that come with sealed, non‑replaceable batteries some rivals use.

Safety Features And Anti‑Stalking Protections

Privacy is now table stakes for trackers. Following a joint industry spec from Apple and Google, modern tags that work with these networks trigger unwanted tracking alerts across platforms. In other words, if a tracker is moving with someone who isn’t its owner, both Android and iOS are designed to surface alerts and tools to locate and disable it. That safeguard, combined with the Metropolis’ audible alarm, helps ensure the convenience of finding your wallet doesn’t come at the expense of personal safety.

Where It Fits In A Crowded Tracker Category

Card‑style trackers have grown popular with frequent travelers and minimalists. Airlines have largely embraced them after early debates—one major European carrier even reversed course and clarified that Bluetooth trackers were allowed in checked bags—underscoring how useful they can be when you’re separated from your belongings. Compared to options from Pebblebee and Chipolo, UAG’s entry aligns on size and network support while emphasizing rugged aesthetics and a rechargeable battery. The lack of UWB is a compromise, but for wallet use, loud audio and network reach often matter more than pinpoint indoor navigation.

Price And Availability For UAG’s Metropolis Tracker Card

The Metropolis Tracker Card is on sale for $45 as a standalone purchase, finished in a textured hexagonal design. UAG also offers a $100 bundle that includes a Kevlar wallet and an all‑black version of the card. That pricing puts it in line with premium card‑style competitors while undercutting the cost of piecing together a separate wallet and tag combo.

For anyone who lives out of a slim wallet, commutes on the go, or travels frequently, UAG’s first tracker lands as a practical, platform‑agnostic option that doesn’t force you to reorganize your pockets—just charge it a few times a year and let the Find My Device or Find My networks do the rest.