Typhoon Survivor Discovers iPhone Is Working After The Floods

A Philippines resident’s incredible tale of survival will make you look at that cracked smartphone screen in a whole new way.

“It turned on and everything is working,” 32-year-old fisherman Rolando Tumonong told AFP, referring to his waterlogged device after it spent days submerged under floodwater and mud in the aftermath of one of the strongest typhoons ever recorded.

The user reported that the device was found three days after the storm had ravaged their home, encased in silt and debris. When it was cleaned and charged, the phone booted up with no problem — a minor victory within a much larger disaster.

Survivor in Cebu finds their phone days after devastating flood

Writing on r/iphone, the person, who said they were from Mandaue City in Cebu, recounted how floodwaters had caught them after running out of their collapsing house.

They survived, but their phone was swept away by the surge and never recovered.

When they were finally able to return days later, they found the device mired in mud. “Rinsed off the dirt and plugged it in, and it clicked on without issue,” according to the account.

The user later indicated the model was an iPhone 17 Pro Max inside a protective case made by CARE by PanzerGlass. And while a case might spare it from drops and scratches, no iPhone cover promises protection against floodwater and mud — which makes the outcome even more remarkable.

IP68 water resistance scores a rare, real-world survival win

Today, most high-end phones have a rating of IP68 under the IEC 60529 standard, which means they’ve been lab-tested to withstand being submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. “Real-world flooding is much worse,” Dr. Cusatis said, with moving water plus changes in pressure as the water level goes up and down, and silt and contaminants that can infiltrate gaskets and corrode components.

Manufacturers also warn that water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time with normal wear. Water-resistant models are subject to water damage and are not covered by normal warranty coverage. That is to say, ratings help but are not a guarantee of survival in disasters.

That this phone survived days underwater and under mud winds up being an odd mix of design durability and luck. In some cases, becoming stuck in silt may decrease the turbulence of water around seals (and therefore reduce penetration), and mud is less destructive than sea water — but having to rely on this mechanism for one’s survival isn’t a common scenario.

More extreme survival stories from phones that beat the odds

The report is the latest in a string of eyebrow-raising stories from recent years. Previously, a Pixel 8 was said to have successfully powered on after four days spent in a hot tub and a Galaxy handset that still worked following five hours beneath Arctic ice. Major brands have sometimes spotlighted such efforts in their marketing, but engineers are quick to stress that these are again edge cases, not norms.

As parts get smaller and sealing improves, new flagships can survive a brief, accidental dunk much more than older devices. However, long-term immersion (especially in dirty or salty water) is still high risk due to corrosion and some risk of delayed failure.

Why some phones beat the odds during floods and disasters

Often it is how well adhesives, rubber gaskets, speaker meshes, and port seals can withstand abuse that dictates whether a phone survives. Pressure equalization channels and hydrophobic coatings can assist, but previous drops or frame flexing can create micro-gaps. If contaminants get inside, the damage can happen over hours or days, even if your device powers on initially.

Accessories provide mixed benefits. A tough case will prevent impact damage, and may incidentally impede water flow to the ports, but it still doesn’t provide an internal seal. Covers can also form a seal around the chassis, which in turn makes drying after exposure more difficult.

What to do after your phone has been exposed to water

The consensus among experts in repair communities and manufacturer guidance focuses on a handful of essentials:

Do not charge the device if it is wet.

Gently rinse devices exposed to floodwater with clean, clear water to remove salts and grit.

Power off the device and dry it thoroughly.

Stay away from heat sources and ditch the rice myth.

Do not try to charge or power on your phone; instead, set it in a dry, cool, well-ventilated area and wait 24–48 hours or more for drying.

If corrosion is suspected, seek professional cleaning; invisible residue can cause failure later.

If the phone does come back to life, immediately back up your data. Water damage may evolve over time and, while it boots up normally initially, you may face issues later on.

Resilience and preparedness in disaster-prone regions

More than mere wow factor, the story underscores just how essential and fragile our pocket computers are in crisis. On average, about 20 tropical cyclones come into the Philippines’ area of responsibility annually, according to PAGASA, and flooding is a major cause of damage and displacement.

Emergency services like the NDRRMC emphasize communications readiness, though infrastructure often crumbles during a major storm. Hardier tech devices can help at the margins, but no rating is a substitute for being prepared — having important contacts offline and in waterproof pouches, and sacrificing your gadgets (and property) to protect human life when you evacuate.

For one survivor, a cellphone that worked served as a rare bright spot in the aftermath. To an extraordinary degree, this one tests the capabilities of a modern smartphone — and also serves as a reminder that in extreme conditions luck still counts for something.