Two Anker Power Stations Drop Nearly 50% In Sale

If you’ve been waiting to kit out a campsite or shore up home backup, two of Anker’s newest SOLIX power stations just saw steep price cuts, with both models hovering near 50% off. The deals are live at Amazon and shipped directly by Anker, offering uncommon value on mid- and high-capacity portable power.

The SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is going for $428.99, a $370.01 discount, while the larger SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 is marked down to $799.99, a $699.01 drop. For reputable, feature-rich stations in these sizes, that’s aggressive pricing that undercuts many rivals.

Key Specs and Real-World Power for Anker SOLIX Units

The SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 pairs a 1,024Wh battery with a 2,000W inverter and 3,000W surge, enough headroom to comfortably run most kitchen appliances in short stints. Think kettles or microwaves that typically draw 800–1,200W—within range with room to spare. Anker estimates around 67 phone charges from the pack and roughly 14 hours on a typical refrigerator, though high-heat devices will drain it in about an hour.

Port selection is generous for a compact unit measuring 15.12 × 8.19 × 9.61 in and weighing 24.9 lbs. You get five AC outlets, two 140W USB-C ports for fast laptop charging, an additional 15W USB-C, a 12W USB-A, and a 12V car socket. That’s ample connectivity for a weekend camp or a backyard get-together without daisy-chaining extra hubs.

For bigger jobs or longer outages, the SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 doubles capacity to 2,048Wh and ups continuous output to 2,400W with 4,000W peak. It retains five AC outlets, adds three USB-C ports alongside USB-A and a car socket, and crucially includes a TT-30 receptacle—a common 120V travel-trailer plug that RV owners prize for simplified hookup. The trade-off is heft: at 41.7 lbs and 18.1 × 9.8 × 10.1 in, it’s still portable, but you’ll plan around its weight.

Both Gen 2 units employ LiFePO4 (LFP) battery chemistry, which is widely favored for portable stations due to strong cycle life and thermal stability. That translates to better durability for frequent users compared with older chemistries commonly found in first-wave power stations.

Value Math and Market Context for These Anker Deals

These sale prices work out to compelling cost-per-watt-hour figures. The C1000 Gen 2 lands around $0.42/Wh, while the C2000 Gen 2 dips to about $0.39/Wh. For context, branded LFP stations in the 1–2kWh class often sit closer to $0.60–$1.00/Wh when not discounted, depending on features and warranty. Hitting sub-$0.40/Wh from a major manufacturer is rare outside of short promotional windows.

The deals are fulfilled by the manufacturer via Amazon, a small but important confidence marker for buyers wary of third-party sellers on marketplace listings. As always with fast-moving promos, pricing and availability can shift without notice.

Which One Fits Your Use Case for Backup and Travel Power

Pick the SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 if portability matters and your primary loads are essentials: laptops, phones, cameras, a router, lights, a CPAP, or a compact appliance for short windows. At roughly 25lbs, it’s manageable to carry from the car to a campsite or around the house during brief outages.

Opt for the SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 if you need deeper reserves or higher draw. It’s better suited to running a full-size fridge through a longer blackout, keeping a home office powered, or supporting RV use with the TT-30. Contractors and DIYers will also appreciate the additional headroom for tools with higher startup surges.

Why Backup Power Is Timely for Households and RV Owners

Power interruptions remain a fact of life. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that customers experienced an average of roughly 5.5 hours without electricity in the most recent national tally, with severe weather often the driver. For many households, a 1–2kWh portable station covers the gap for refrigeration, communications, and essential medical devices without the fumes or maintenance of a gas generator.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence, these near-50% discounts bring name-brand, LFP-based stations into a friendlier price bracket. Whether you’re prepping for storm season or planning off-grid weekends, the SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 and C2000 Gen 2 now present strong value—so long as you catch the deal before inventory or pricing moves.