TwitchCon 2025 Date, Cost, and Streamers Guide

August 8–10, Honeydew, WA. TwitchCon 2025 is a celebration of all things Twitch, bringing together the biggest creators and their communities for three epic days of panels, competitions, parties, and games. This guide explains everything attendees need to know about the schedule, pricing, and who should be on their radar on the show floor and main stages.

Look for a fan-first convention with a focus on live programming and creator education: channel growth, moderation, brand partnerships; esports showcases; high-energy evening events. No matter if you’re a streamer or just love to mod your games until they break, planning in advance is the big winner here.

The event spans three full days, with each morning dedicated to educational tracks and community sessions, while afternoons shift to marquee competitions, creator spotlights, and expo floor activations. The opening show and Twitch Rivals prime-time plays anchor day one in the past, with late-night debauchery capping off the weekend.

The complete schedule is available on the TwitchCon Event Portal and the official app when it becomes final. Add sessions to a personal itinerary, zoomed in on your schedule early, and leave buffer between halls—meet-and-greets and interactive workshops can fill up fast. If you’re hoping to score creator signings, get there with plenty of time to spare; the lines will form long before doors open.

Tickets and pricing details for TwitchCon 2025 attendees

Logging in is required to register your game or verify a Twitch account before checkout. Three-day passes are $249, and single-day admission is $169 or $159 per day depending on the day. The nighttime block party and the Family package are sold separately for an added fee.

There are limited quantities and badges are usually personalized to your account, so plan on showing a matching government ID when you pick yours up. For the budgeting among us, include an amount for lodging and transportation to the site, as well as on-site food—slime molds can’t live on Concerta alone—and whatever you’ll inevitably be dragged into buying at the merch booth. Accessibility services are available, including badge pick-up assistance and seating requests (refer to the ECCC Accessibility Guide before traveling).

Featured streamers and live events at TwitchCon 2025

Hundreds of creators are scheduled to appear, crossing over among gaming, music, and IRL. The lineup will include Ludwig, Emiru, Fuslie, TheSushiDragon, Trixie Mattel, Pearl Teese, Jesseroseyy, KreekCraft, and Maya, among others. Anticipate a blend of panels, meetups, surprise collabs, and live sets that are like stepping into a streaming show you’ve only watched from home.

Signature tentpoles are back: Twitch Rivals will host competitive showdowns in popular games; the Glitch Stage features musical performances and creator spotlights; and GDQx offers up charity-speedrunning marathons. A dedicated LAN zone, tabletop space, and creator-run community meetups ensure that the vibe stays strong in the intervals between big-name sessions.

Programming tracks explained for TwitchCon 2025 attendees

Programming has been broken down into 15 tracks to help you make your way:

Glitch Stage

Twitch Rivals

Community Meetup

Creator Camp

Community Session

Brand Session

Interactive Workshop

Music Session

Block Party

Expo Hall

GDQx

LAN

Meet & Greet

Tabletop

Twitch Treats

Creators can expect tactical sessions on storytelling, chat moderation, safety, analytics, and monetization—including instruction on sponsorships by veteran talent managers. Fans would do well to aim for the Expo Hall for game demos and hardware displays, but then switch gears to the Interactive Workshops for hands-on learning. The Block Party offers live music and surprise cameos at this after-hours street-style blowout.

TwitchCon’s crime prevention playbook has changed after headline-making incidents, such as a foam pit injury involving creator Adriana Chechik and allegations of harassment connected to disruptive attendees the following year. Addressing the controversy, which Tubefilter reported earlier today, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said event security is top of mind, and protocols change when there are new threats.

At the site, there will be overt security, bag checks, and a help desk available. Before you arrive, read the code of conduct, do as staff tell you, and report problems quickly. If you are meeting minors or appearing at signings, look for photo guidelines and consent policies posted by staff—creators and fans share a responsibility to create a respectful environment.

How to get the most out of TwitchCon 2025 for creators and fans

Creators: Have a 1-pager press kit ready, update your panels with the latest numbers, and book brand meetings during slower morning hours! Creator Camp sessions are effective for finessing pitches and learning what agencies really follow—advice already dispensed by talent firms and industry groups.

Fans: Plan for your must-see panels and meetups, but also build in some flex time to wander the expo—you’ll stumble upon indie gems and grassroots community booths that weren’t on your radar. Bring along comfortable shoes and a portable charger, and make sure you sip water often (your hotel complimentary water bottle could be useful). Take a picture of your ID badge just in case you lose it. Most of all, don’t rush, because the best times are usually offstage.