Truecaller Launches Family Call Hang Up Protection

Truecaller is rolling out a family safety feature that lets a trusted person in your circle remotely end suspected scam calls on behalf of relatives, a first-of-its-kind twist on call screening aimed at reducing high-pressure frauds that depend on keeping victims on the line. The company says the capability is now available globally, free to use, and designed for small groups where one tech-savvy member watches over up to four others.

After piloting in countries including Sweden, Chile, Malaysia, and Kenya, Truecaller is extending the tool to its largest market, India, and beyond. The pitch is simple: when a risky call hits a loved one’s phone, the designated family admin receives an alert and, if needed, can terminate the call remotely to cut off the scammer’s script.

How the Family Admin Feature Works on Android and iOS

Families can form a private group inside the app with one admin and up to five total members. Once members opt in, Truecaller flags suspected fraud calls across the group in real time. The admin can see those alerts, and on Android devices specifically, can end an active call if it appears dangerous. On iOS, the admin still gets alerts but cannot hang up due to platform restrictions.

On Android, participants can grant extra context signals to the admin—like whether the person is walking or driving, current battery level, or if the phone is on silent—so check-ins happen at the right moment. The admin can also maintain a shared blocklist, including specific numbers and international dialing codes known to spawn scams, to harden everyone’s defenses with one update.

Truecaller emphasizes that family admins are not given blanket access to a member’s personal communications. The company says admins cannot view non-spam call history or SMS content, and members can revoke permissions at any time. Practically, Android’s call-screening and dialer roles enable the hang-up control, while iOS design limits that to notification-only oversight.

Why This Matters as Phone Fraud Evolves Worldwide

Fraudsters increasingly rely on urgency and isolation. One rising tactic in India, known as “digital arrest,” involves impostors posing as law enforcement to coerce victims into staying on the line, handing over data, or making transfers. Cutting the call can be the single most effective defense, but that’s hard to do when the victim is intimidated. Family-level hang-ups add a safety valve when seconds count.

The scale of the problem is sobering. Truecaller reports flagging more than 7.7 billion fraud calls in India last year. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission tracked record consumer losses topping $10 billion in a recent year, with phone contacts a major entry point for impostor scams. Regulators from India’s Department of Telecommunications to national cyber emergency teams have issued repeated alerts urging consumers to distrust unexpected calls demanding action.

Consider a real-world scenario: an elderly parent gets a call warning of legal trouble and is told not to hang up. A fraud alert pings their family admin, who sees the risk pattern, checks that the parent is not driving, and ends the call before instructions escalate. The admin can then follow up with a calm explanation and report the number to the group’s shared blocklist.

AI Screening And The Next Layer Of Defense

Truecaller has already experimented with AI in call handling, including a voicemail assistant that summarizes missed calls in India. Building on that groundwork, the company is testing AI-powered screening to detect scam cues in real time—think trigger phrases tied to common grifts—and automatically disconnect when risk crosses a threshold. Early targets include terms associated with “digital arrest” and financial coercion.

There are trade-offs to watch. Aggressive automation can create false positives, especially across languages and dialects. A balanced approach—admin alerts first, automated hang-up second—may prove more acceptable, particularly for high-stakes calls from banks, courier services, or government hotlines where mistakes could erode trust.

Competition Policy and the Business Stakes Ahead

The launch lands amid shifting terrain for caller identity solutions. India is piloting a Caller Name Presentation system through carriers that shows the name tied to the SIM. Truecaller argues that basic name display will not curb spam on its own, pointing to the value of reputation signals, community reports, and now family-level controls. The company says its service can run in parallel with carrier features and still add context that helps users decide.

It also comes as the business absorbs pressure. The company has disclosed a sharp decline in ad revenue, a drop in operating profitability, and a steep fall in its stock over the past year. Features that demonstrably reduce scams—and keep users engaged—are not just mission-driven; they are strategic in markets where regulatory changes and device policies can reset the playing field overnight.

What Users Should Do Now to Set Up Family Safety

Set up a small family group.

Choose one trusted admin, and agree on when it’s appropriate to end a call.

Remember that remote hang-ups work only on Android, and group members must opt in to share alerts and optional context like driving status.

Use the shared blocklist proactively for repeat offenders and suspicious country codes, and report scams to relevant authorities such as the FTC or national cybercrime portals.

The bottom line: scammers win by isolating victims. Truecaller’s family hang-up feature flips that script by inviting a second set of eyes—and a fast finger on the end-call button—into the conversation.