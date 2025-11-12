TrimUI Smart Pro S preorders go live with new options

The next car is built from Silks by Tim Ulmen and features a variety of interchangeable parts including lengths, underframe types, door closing styles and more. The Smart Pro S is available in five different colorways and six setups, starting at $89.99 for the basic package up to $139.99 for the fully stocked version. Early specs suggest significant hardware improvements over the original Smart Pro, with a GPU that’s 2.5x as fast and built-in cooling fans — pretty unheard of at this price.

Pricing and configurations for every preorder setup

It’s available for pre-order on retailer MechDIY, where there are six versions listed from $89.99 to $139.99.

The lineup is a blend of stock firmware builds and a custom version of CrossMix OS, and there are options for people who want a ready-to-play setup out of the box (including one that comes bundled with a game card). The tiered approach keeps the entry price competitive and allows tinkerers to choose what software flavor they want.

The system will be available in five colors – Black, White, Grey, Green and Red – which should please collectors of this type of product to no end. If TrimUI is any indication, plan on the most popular colors to sell fast, as with past compact models from the brand and competitors.

What’s new in the Smart Pro S handheld hardware

The big headline further still is a 2.5x faster GPU that you’ll presumably notice in smoother frame rates and more emulator headroom at native or near-native resolutions.

SoC specifics may not be in our face, but the active cooling tells us a lot. That it has a tiny little internal fan suggests TrimUI is trying to push sustained performance by focusing on minimizing thermal throttling and potentially meaning extended play sessions cause less sag (been there with 450 Legend ultraportables that start power limit punishing after 20–30 minutes of load).

Ergonomics also get attention. Bigger, more accurate joysticks and enlarged trigger buttons will make a difference across genres, from twin-stick shooters to racing games. A dedicated Home button alongside a physical reset key simplifies quality-of-life options such as leaving emulators or conducting system restarts without menu acrobatics. When combined, these tweaks resolve many of the gripes expressed by the retro handheld scene.

And TrimUI points to enhanced emulation compatibility as well. In practical terms, that usually means enhanced support for fiddly 32-bit and early 3D systems, cleaner audio and fewer glitches. Groups like Retro Game Corps, ETA Prime and Taki Udon will probably test how much that improvement lands in a less controlled environment once retail units arrive.

Availability and expected preorder shipping windows

Stock OS versions will be loaded together with the game card first, then come CrossMix OS versions. That staggered release is no shocker when a device debuts in several software trims, and especially when one may lean on custom-built code that needs extra attention.

The standard configuration seems to be the safer bet if you want expedited delivery. Power users who want an OS stack they’ve crafted to their liking may find it worth waiting for, especially if CrossMix OS streamlines installation time and enhances default emulator tuning.

Where It Fits In The Retro Handheld Scene

The sub-$150 space is crowded with the likes of Anbernic, Retroid and Powkiddy all vying for market share. Many of those devices here nail 8-bit and 16-bit systems, while delivering strong PlayStation performance with so-so results on more obnoxious platforms. With a 2.5x GPU boost and active cooling, the Smart Pro S does seem to have a significant on-paper advantage, which may help improve stability and compatibility at this price point.

Hardware nuance will matter. Dedicated stick modules with tighter dead zones, triggers with a firmer pull and an optimized thermal solution for silent operation can break the crowd-pleaser away from a box-checker. Previous TrimUI models developed a cult following for portability and simplicity; the S refresh sounds almost like a response to community feedback about control feel and long-term usage.

Early takeaways for buyers considering Smart Pro S

For the enthusiast, at least the entry configuration also has a low-risk investment while touting less trouble than the previous generation when flying. Fans may flock to the CrossMix OS builds for a more full-featured UI and simplified emulator management. Either way, with a cosmetic update, faster GPU and better controls the Smart Pro S is looking like one of the best pocketable choices in its class.

Final judgments will have to wait for some hands-on testing, but the value proposition is obvious: significant upgrades without leaping past $100–$140 where a lot of buyers are most comfortable. If you’ve been waiting for a more refined pocket handheld, the Smart Pro S is shaping up to be making a strong case for itself.