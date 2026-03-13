Travis Kalanick Launches Atoms Robotics Company

Uber’s co-founder is back with a hardware-first bet. Travis Kalanick has unveiled Atoms, a robotics company that will span food, mining, and transportation and absorb his existing ghost-kitchen operation, CloudKitchens. According to the company’s website and a recent live interview, Atoms’ core product is a modular “wheelbase” meant to serve as the foundation for specialized robots rather than humanoid machines.

Kalanick cast the approach as practical and near-term, arguing that purpose-built robots designed for specific jobs in tough environments can scale faster and more safely than general-purpose systems. In other words, think industrial-grade platforms that move goods or materials efficiently, not bipedal machines trying to mimic people.

Industrial Roots And A Wheelbase Strategy

Atoms’ “wheelbase” pitch borrows a page from automotive “skateboard” designs and mobile robotics platforms long used in research labs. The idea: standardize locomotion, power, compute, and safety into a rugged base, then swap on task-specific payloads—refrigerated modules for food logistics, sensor towers and autonomy stacks for mines, or last-mile cargo pods for depots. Companies like Clearpath and Segway Robotics proved the model in R&D settings; Atoms is aiming at full industrial deployment with production-grade reliability and serviceability.

That platform lens matters because integration, not just invention, is what often slows robotics rollouts. A shared base simplifies spares, training, and certification across use cases. It also concentrates investment in core autonomy—perception, localization, and motion planning—while letting domain teams customize end-effectors, enclosures, and workflows.

Mining Push With Pronto And A Familiar Cast

Kalanick said he is the largest investor in Pronto, the autonomous vehicle startup founded by his former Uber colleague Anthony Levandowski, and that Atoms is moving to acquire it to accelerate its mining ambitions. Industrial sites are fertile ground for autonomy: they’re geo-fenced, routes are repeatable, and safety cases can be tightly engineered. Caterpillar, for example, says its autonomous haul trucks have moved billions of tonnes of material, a proof point that the economics can work when cycles and duty factors are high.

If the Pronto deal closes, Atoms would gain a mature software stack tuned for off-road perception and a team seasoned in deploying autonomy in harsh environments. Expect early pilots around haul roads, stockyards, and material handling—areas where visibility, redundancy, and remote operations can be validated step by step.

Transportation Ambitions And The Uber Question

Reporting from The Information indicates Atoms has “major backing” from Uber and that Kalanick wants to move faster on self-driving than Waymo. Atoms’ website does not mention Uber, and Kalanick signaled that moving people is not an immediate priority. That stance tracks with hard-learned lessons: Uber’s self-driving unit—created under Kalanick and later sold to Aurora—struggled with safety and cost before being wound down.

The playbook this time appears narrower and more operationally contained. Freight yards, depots, and campus-style routes offer structured complexity without the open-ended chaos of dense urban passenger pickup. If Atoms can demonstrate reliability, utilization above 70% on key routes, and measurable reductions in incident rates, it could justify expanding to broader logistics corridors before revisiting rider-facing applications.

Why Specialized Robots Could Win in the Near Term

Market timing arguably favors Atoms’ specialization thesis. The International Federation of Robotics reported a record 553,000 new industrial robot installations in 2022, underscoring a sustained shift toward automation. In logistics, Amazon has said it now uses well over 750,000 robots across its facilities, a reminder that tightly scoped, high-throughput tasks are where autonomy pays off first.

Humanoid projects from Tesla and Figure have captured attention, but they still face durability, dexterity, and cost hurdles in production environments. Purpose-built platforms limit the problem space: fewer degrees of freedom, clearer safety envelopes, and software tuned to repeatable tasks. For Kalanick, combining CloudKitchens’ operational DNA with a fleet architecture could create a vertically integrated stack—hardware, autonomy, and a captive first customer—to shorten the path from prototype to unit economics that work.

Signals to Watch for Atoms’ Progress and Viability

Three markers will indicate whether Atoms is on track.

First, the status of the Pronto acquisition and the pace of mine-site pilots, including independent safety validation and incident reporting.

Second, evidence of a standardized base—battery specs, sensor suites, compute, and remote ops—that shows up consistently across food, mining, and transport deployments.

Third, the caliber of hires in autonomy, reliability engineering, and field service; scaling robots is as much about uptime and maintenance as algorithms.

Kalanick has always excelled at compressing operational timelines, sometimes controversially. Atoms gives him a new arena where speed, if matched with disciplined safety and domain focus, could be an asset rather than a liability. The bet is clear: specialized robots on a shared chassis can move real-world goods today, not someday—and that the market is ready to pay for it.