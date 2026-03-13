Travis Kalanick Launches Atoms Robotics Company

Uber’s cofounder is back with a bet on hard tech. Travis Kalanick has unveiled Atoms, a robotics-focused company that will concentrate on food, mining, and transportation, while rolling his ghost kitchen business, CloudKitchens, into the new venture. Instead of chasing humanoids, Atoms is building a modular “wheelbase for robots” designed to carry specialized payloads across industrial settings.

What Atoms Aims to Build with Its Modular Robot Platform

Kalanick describes Atoms’ core product as a standardized mobility platform—a common chassis with power, compute, and sensors—that can be outfitted for distinct jobs, from handling food logistics to hauling materials on rugged sites. Think of it as the robotics analogue to an EV skateboard: one base, many bodies. The approach favors reliability, speed of deployment, and lower maintenance over general-purpose dexterity.

Specialized robots already dominate high-throughput environments. In warehouses, autonomous mobile robots shuttle racks with uptime targets that routinely exceed 98% once scaled. In agriculture and mining, ruggedized platforms trade graceful manipulation for endurance and safety. Atoms is aligning with this proven lane: constrained tasks, defined routes, and measurable ROI.

To anchor its mining push, Kalanick says Atoms is moving to acquire Pronto, the autonomous-vehicle startup founded by his former Uber colleague Anthony Levandowski, and that he is already Pronto’s largest investor. Pronto’s stack was built for off-road and industrial domains, where autonomy can scale faster thanks to private roads, repeatable paths, and clearer risk boundaries.

The strategy tracks with where autonomy has worked best. Major miners already run hundreds of autonomous haul trucks, and sites using Caterpillar and Komatsu systems have reported double-digit productivity gains and fewer safety incidents. By starting in mines and industrial yards—environments with well-mapped routes and fewer edge cases—Atoms can prioritize availability and throughput over the long tail of urban driving quirks.

Global demand favors this focus. The International Federation of Robotics reported record industrial robot installations in recent years, surpassing 500,000 units annually, driven by logistics, electronics, and metals. Even moderate efficiency gains—5% to 10%—compound quickly in high-volume operations, a calculus that has underpinned adoption of automated guided vehicles and AMRs across factories and ports.

Food Operations as a Testbed for Atoms’ Robotics

Folding CloudKitchens into Atoms gives the new company an immediate sandbox and revenue base. Ghost kitchens hinge on fast, predictable movement of ingredients and orders between prep stations and pickup points. A common robot wheelbase equipped with food-safe modules, elevator/door integration, and curbside handoff capability could trim labor for low-value shuttling while improving order cadence during peaks.

There are models to emulate and avoid. Grocery automation from companies like Ocado shows the power of tightly orchestrated bots in controlled grids, while delivery pilots from Starship and others highlight the limits of small sidewalk robots in complex urban settings. Atoms’ edge is controlling its facilities—if you manage the workflow and the floor plan, you can design to the robot, not the other way around.

No Humanoids for Now, Focusing on Domain-Specific Bots

Kalanick has been explicit: Atoms is not building humanoid robots. While companies such as Tesla and Agility Robotics push toward general-purpose form factors, Atoms is betting that domain-specific hardware wins on cost and durability in the near term. In food and mining, repetitive tasks and harsh conditions favor rugged platforms with simplified actuation and well-instrumented autonomy.

Autonomy Context and Possible Partners for Atoms

Industry chatter suggests Kalanick wants to move fast on self-driving technology. Reporting from The Information has tied him to potential backing from Uber and to a bid for Pronto, though Atoms’ public materials do not reference Uber. Any alignment would be notable: Uber divested its in-house self-driving unit to Aurora after a turbulent run, while Alphabet’s Waymo has poured billions into limited geofenced robotaxi services.

Atoms appears to be taking a different route—apply autonomy where it is easiest to prove value, then expand outward. That sequencing mirrors how warehouse robotics scaled before spilling into back rooms and micro-fulfillment. Expect a heavy dose of teleoperations, remote monitoring, and duty-cycled autonomy to maximize uptime while containing edge-case complexity.

Execution Risks and What to Watch in the Near Term

Hardware is unforgiving. Atoms must hit cost targets on its base platform, secure robust supply for sensors and compute, and certify systems across safety regimes from MSHA in mines to OSHA in mixed facilities. Integration will make or break deployments: the software that fuses routing, fleet orchestration, and facility management often determines whether a pilot scales or stalls.

Near-term signals to track include the closure of the Pronto deal, first commercial pilots that run beyond controlled demos, and evidence that CloudKitchens sites can operate with fewer human handoffs without sacrificing order quality. If Atoms proves its wheelbase can handle multiple industrial workloads with high uptime and attractive payback periods, Kalanick may have found the fastest lane back into autonomy—one defined by jobs robots can do today, not tomorrow.