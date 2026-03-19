Trafigura Backs $1.1B Nth Cycle Push To Reshore Refining

A $1.1 billion agreement between Nth Cycle and commodity giant Trafigura is set to accelerate the reshoring of critical minerals refining in the U.S. and Europe, targeting nickel first and extending to cobalt, copper, and select rare earths. The deal underwrites two new modular, electrochemical refining facilities—one in South Carolina and another in the Netherlands—while scaling output well beyond Nth Cycle’s Ohio operation and tightening control over strategic metals that underpin batteries, defense systems, and advanced manufacturing.

Why This $1.1B Deal Matters for Critical Minerals

Nickel is essential for high-energy battery chemistries and specialty alloys, yet the transatlantic supply chain remains exposed. Indonesia and China dominate the midstream, with Chinese firms controlling roughly 75% of Indonesia’s rapidly expanded refining base—giving them leverage over more than half of global supply, according to industry analysts and trade data. The International Energy Agency projects demand for battery-grade nickel to surge severalfold by 2030, tightening the strategic bind unless new refining capacity comes online closer to end markets.

Policy is pulling in the same direction. In the U.S., incentives linked to the Inflation Reduction Act favor domestically produced or free-trade–aligned battery materials. In Europe, the Critical Raw Materials Act sets 2030 benchmarks for building internal capacity, including 40% of processing within the bloc. Together, those frameworks make long-term offtake and regional refining more bankable—precisely the gaps this Trafigura–Nth Cycle pact aims to fill.

Inside the Trafigura and Nth Cycle Refining Agreement

Nth Cycle, founded by materials scientist Megan O’Connor, has been commercializing an electrochemical refining platform designed for battery “black mass” and industrial residues like spent catalysts. After bringing an Ohio line online with capacity to process about 3,100 metric tons per year, the company is now moving to scale. The Trafigura arrangement is structured to support construction and offtake, enabling a step-change in throughput with two additional plants capable of a combined 18,000 metric tons per year, with room to expand as modules are added.

The strategy is notable for timing as much as size. A tidal wave of end-of-life EV packs has not yet arrived—one reason a major recycler launched a division to repurpose still-viable batteries before shredding. Bridging that gap, Nth Cycle will feed its systems with black mass from existing recycling streams and high-nickel wastes from petrochemical processes. Trafigura’s role as a global offtaker and logistics partner helps de-risk early volumes and match output to downstream buyers for battery-grade intermediates.

How The Technology Could Change Critical Metals Refining

Nth Cycle’s approach replaces capital-heavy smelting or acid-intensive hydrometallurgy with an electrochemical process that selectively recovers metals in a compact, electric-powered footprint. The company says its plants are five to ten times smaller than conventional refineries and can operate profitably at as low as 6,000 metric tons per year—crucial in markets where feedstock builds gradually. Smaller modules mean lower upfront capex, faster deployment, and the ability to add capacity in lockstep with waste streams rather than betting on mega-scale from day one.

Environmental performance is part of the pitch. Electro-extraction can curb reagents and localized air emissions versus thermal routes, and it’s easier to decarbonize as grids add renewables. The U.S. Department of Energy and recent academic studies highlight the potential for electrochemical separation to reduce lifecycle impacts for battery materials compared with legacy methods, though results hinge on local energy mixes and plant design. Nth Cycle also emphasizes waste minimization and the flexibility to tune recovery as feed compositions evolve.

Supply And Siting Challenges Facing New Refining Plants

Securing steady, high-quality feed is the near-term hurdle for every Western refiner. Until EV retirements ramp in the back half of the decade, industrial residues, manufacturing scrap, and post-consumer electronics will do much of the work. That’s why offtake-backed projects with adaptable chemistries have an edge. It’s also why location matters: siting close to recyclers and ports reduces logistics costs and helps win permits—no small feat in jurisdictions wary of large industrial footprints.

Competitors are circling the same gap. Westwin Elements, for instance, operates a small refinery in Oklahoma and has pursued a larger buildout in Georgia, encountering local opposition along the way. Modular plants with smaller footprints and closed-loop designs may find smoother pathways through community review and environmental permitting, but public acceptance will still hinge on transparent waste handling, water use, and emissions data.

Geopolitics, Price Volatility, And What To Watch Next

Refining at home does not eliminate market risk. Indonesia’s policy shifts, rapid HPAL expansions, and the London Metal Exchange’s nickel market turmoil in 2022 underscored how quickly prices can swing and liquidity can fragment. Long-term offtakes can stabilize cash flows, but technology providers must still hit battery-grade specifications and maintain margins as ore qualities and waste inputs vary. Watch for the first product milestones from the South Carolina and Dutch sites, third-party validation of recovery rates and purity, and incremental module additions as feed grows.

Also worth noting: potential public support. In the U.S., the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense have funded critical-minerals projects under existing loan and procurement authorities, while Europe’s Innovation Fund and the CRMA toolkit can back processing capacity. If private capital anchored by Trafigura is joined by targeted public financing, Nth Cycle’s template—compact, modular, electricity-driven—could replicate across nickel, cobalt, and even copper and rare earth intermediates.

The takeaway is straightforward: reshoring will not be a single mega-refinery story. It will be a network of right-sized, rapidly deployable plants stitched together by reliable offtake and transparent environmental performance. If Nth Cycle delivers on its $1.1 billion plan, it will mark a practical blueprint for rebuilding critical minerals refining where the batteries and factories actually are.