Tiny Magnetic E-Reader Snaps Onto Pixel 10

A new pocket-size e-reader is hoping to ride into your smartphone’s black hole of addictions on a jet stream of Pages or Kindle. The Xteink, in one of two available sizes — the 4.3-inch Xteink X4 for $69 — snaps onto handsets via MagSafe-style or Qi2 alignment rings, positioning it as a more minimalist companion for devices like the Pixel 10 and iPhones over recent years.

It’s an interesting pitch: give readers a distraction-free screen that goes everywhere their phone does without the bulk or price of a conventional e-reader.

What the X4 Is and How It Works as a Magnetic E-Reader

Coming in at 74g and 114×69×5.9mm, the X4 is about as big as a deck of credit cards. Its 4.3-inch E Ink panel operates at 220ppi — not as sharp as the screens on mainstream models like the Kindle Paperwhite or Kobo Clara (300ppi), yet more than adequate for speedy reading sessions, notes and short chapters.

The big trade-off is simplicity. There’s no touchscreen, and no front light built-in, either. Navigation is via physical buttons, a conscious decision that keeps costs and power consumption down while minimizing accidental taps. Its lack of a light means that you’ll need ambient illumination, but battery claims can be stretched out as far as two weeks depending on usage patterns.

Content is limited to DRM-free EPUB or TXT. You can sideload over Wi‑Fi, or just drag and drop files onto a microSD card (up to 512GB). For readers with that stake in closed bookstores, it’s a hurdle; for those with personal libraries of DRM-free titles, it is frictionless.

Compatible with Pixel 10 and Other Phones

The X4’s signature move is its magnetic back. It attaches with MagSafe-style magnets or Qi2 alignment rings, which are standardized by the Wireless Power Consortium to provide a consistent magnetic placement for chargers and accessories. There are also other late-model Pixels and iPhones that utilize magnets in their alignment; they’re obvious fits.

If your phone doesn’t have magnets, Xteink includes an adhesive magnetic ring that should work through most slim cases.

Crucially, the X4 is a stand-alone reader — it draws power and data from your device not via magnets but through the MagSafe connector. Think of it as a thin paperback that just nestles up next to your phone in a pocket, bag or on an airplane’s tray table.

Real-world note: There’s a difference in magnetic strength depending on cases and materials. Thick, rugged case users may prefer to stick with the provided ring for more security.

Price and Trade-Offs for This Pocket E-Reader X4

At just $69, the X4 is cheaper than almost any other mainstream reader. For context, the lower end of entry-level e-readers from big brands tends to be around $99 and compact high-end models from players such as Onyx Boox are around the high-$200s. That makes the X4 about 75 percent less expensive than certain pocket-friendly rivals.

Restraint is what makes the price so low. No touchscreen, no light, no onboard store, and no DRM support as far as we can tell — it helps keep the bill of materials down. But the essentials are carefully considered: bright, high-contrast E Ink screen; physical navigation buttons for feeling your way around; Wi‑Fi for cable-free transfers; and microSD expansion so you can tote a personal library even vaster than what this little thing suggests.

Battery life claims of up to 14 days make sense when you consider how the tech behind E Ink works — energy is sapped primarily during page turns. With no front light and a small screen, the X4’s battery should outlast many between-charge, quick-reading use cases.

Who Should Consider It for Reading on the Go

The X4 is not designed to replace a full-size e-reader for marathon sessions. It’s designed for the commuter who wants to read two chapters while squeezed into a subway seat, the traveler who wants a break from 7” LCD screens in coach, the busy dad who needs a device for his kids before bed — and anyone else who reads more than an article or two on their phone and is tired of squinting at crammed-together text.

Don’t underappreciate physical buttons in this equation. Page turns are reliably crisp, whether you are gloved or on a bumpy bus ride, and if your thumbs are wet from that workout — touchscreens can be finicky under those conditions.

If your reading life is based on Kindle, Kobo or Google Play Books purchases, the lack of DRM support is a deal-breaker.

For all else, though, it probably works out for the best: If you curate a DRM-free collection or regularly download public-domain and indie books, the X4’s simplicity turns into an asset.

The Bigger Picture for Magnetic Snap-On E-Readers

This isn’t the first effort to get E Ink onto the back of a phone. Accessories such as the aforementioned Popslate and Oaxis InkCase attempted to tack on a second display several years ago. The X4 takes a more pure path: it is totally independent and complete with universal magnets for attachment (rather than cases before that had compatibility hassles).

It also follows a larger trend. The magnetic accessory market is taking off beyond chargers as Qi2 continues exploding across Android flagships. Given the bevy of snap-on batteries, wallets and stands that are available, a snap-on reader seems like a sensible next step. E Ink Holdings has long maintained that reflective displays reduce eye strain in bright conditions; it’s not a medical claim, but many readers prefer longer text on paper-like panels and simply find them more comfortable, a notion supported by ophthalmology groups’ advice about cutting glare and eye fatigue.

For now, the Xteink X4 seems like a smart niche play: a tiny, distraction-free screen that goes where your phone does and costs less than one night out. It can be purchased now for $69 from the company.