TikTok Shop will sell digital gift cards to users

Beginning today, the new TikTok Shop will start rolling out digital gift cards — an easy way for users to inject spending power into the app and a direct bid by TikTok to compete with marketplace stalwarts like Amazon and eBay. The move falls at peak gifting season, but the strategic implication is year-round: stored value that keeps shoppers and sellers transacting inside TikTok’s commerce loop.

How TikTok’s digital gift cards work for shoppers

Buyers can fund cards with amounts ranging from $10 to $500, pick from animated designs for occasions as varied as birthdays and weddings, and send them by email. Here’s how it works: recipients must have a TikTok account, and once redeemed, that value is immediately added to their TikTok Balance so they can use it throughout the app’s marketplace. TikTok says recipients can respond with a thank-you note or send a card of their own, effectively turning an ordinary transaction into a conversation thread.

At launch, gift cards can only be purchased in the U.S. TikTok is looking to add more personalization, with the ability to attach a recorded or uploaded video message as well as an interactive unboxing that captures someone’s face as they open it. If executed well, that links gifting directly into content creation — a way of tapping TikTok’s core strengths rather than simply mirroring some traditional e-gift workflow.

Sizing up Amazon and eBay in the digital gift card fight

Amazon and eBay started popularizing digital gift cards. TikTok is playing on two levels. For one, it brings some social-native pizzazz thanks to animations and scheduled video messages. Second, it puts stored value right where impulse and inspiration already occur: as one more thing creators are recommending, to complement all the live shopping and short-form product demos.

That context matters. Gift cards are a top-of-funnel acquisition channel and a retention engagement. When a creator drums up interest for a new kitchen gadget or beauty drop, ready-to-use balance reduces friction and nudges viewers toward converting without leaving the app. That’s the same logic that makes Amazon balances so sticky — except TikTok can also make the moment of redemption itself into content, boosting discovery for the next purchase.

Why digital gifting is important in social commerce

It is more than convenience: stored value lowers payment processing fees and provides more regular purchases while boosting loyalty with balance reminders and promotions. Industry studies indicate that shoppers frequently spend more than a gift card’s face value, increasing the average order size for merchants. On the consumer side, for example, gift cards continue to top the list of most requested holiday gifts in surveys from the National Retail Federation; and more than 50 percent of shoppers plan to buy gift cards during peak holiday season.

TikTok Shop has some momentum to build on. The platform said its U.S. sales for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday stretch topped $500 million, indicating that its aggressive push into live shopping, affiliate programs, and even luxury inventory was finding an audience. Global social commerce market value is expected to exceed $1 trillion in the near future, according to Accenture, as Gen Z and Millennials become an important driving force. Digital gift cards provide TikTok with a familiar on-ramp to those cohorts and an opportunity to convert new buyers who have not yet used in-app checkout.

Execution risks and compliance hurdles for TikTok Shop

Gift cards are also a business of compliance. U.S. issuers have to meet anti-fraud safeguards and state unclaimed property requirements, all the while providing clear disclosure of fees and expirations. Scams often multiply on social platforms; expect TikTok to rely on identity verification, velocity limits, and real-time monitoring to dull abuse. At the same time, the app will have to balance portability and consistent redemption experiences as it widens categories like luxury and limited-release drops, where high dollar values can lure fraud.

There’s strategic risk too. The U.S. is considering changes in ownership of TikTok’s U.S. operations as it struggles with political scrutiny and an uncertain future. Ramping up a stored-value product is difficult in times of regulatory uncertainty, as it requires conservative accounting for gift card liabilities and a clear public policy stance if conditions change. There is a big upside, however: a durable payments layer that also keeps shoppers engaged even as product assortments change.

The competitive outlook for TikTok’s digital gift cards

And if TikTok pulls it off, those gift cards could also serve as the default acquisition channel for non-users, a performance tool for creators, and a retention engine for sellers. Personalization features like video messages and interactive unboxing are not just gimmicks — they transform a private transaction into shareable content, seeding organic reach for merchants while providing TikTok with a flywheel Amazon and eBay cannot readily copy.

The playbook is classic, but the context is fresh: take a successful e-commerce tool, drop it into a content stream that already shapes what people buy and sells them stuff, and make gifting — really the act of offering something to someone you care about — fun. With digital gift cards, TikTok Shop is indicating it aims to contend for marketplaces’ wallet share at the platform level — not only on product discovery but on the last activity that counts: checkout.