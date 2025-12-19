TikTok Awards Stumble in Debut U.S. Show

I was there for TikTok’s first U.S. awards show, and the headline writes itself — a debut tailored for the internet short-circuiting right out of the gate. What was meant to be a quick, fizzy night of crowning the year’s defining creators sputtered into a stop‑start string of delays, dead screens, hot mics and sparser seats that widely undermined the very people it had set out to celebrate.

A debut derailed by bugs and cascading screen failures

The presentation started late — an hour, in my by-the-book account of it — amid talk that a heavy-hitting arrival was keeping the show at bay. Paris Hilton arrived later, backlit by a handheld light that followed her wherever she went, but the true delay was more elemental: For a time, the main screens simply wouldn’t work. For any awards telecast, that’s bad; for a show that lives and dies on short video, it was catastrophic.

Segments were written for on‑screen FYP swipes, and montage packages that never came up. The host, La La Anthony (along with the creator Ashby Florence), opened with a bit that relied on projecting a feed out to attendees in the room; without it, the joke registered as silence. Presenters gamely gestured at empty rectangles as audio from hidden clips aired. The black-clad crew scurried around the rear of the house, but no fix would ever arrive.

One person managed to keep the show breathing: Ashby Florence. Planted amidst a large crowd, she ad‑libbed with speed and warmth that put the room more at ease. It was like a creator saving a production — an irony the night never exactly confronted.

Branding took precedence over genuine community celebration

When winners were recognized, a striking number of them were not there to receive their awards. About a third of categories concluded with an empty stage and a walk‑on. The absences may have been a matter of scheduling, but collectively they fostered another impression: that the event was less about people coming together with the community than one more branded showcase.

The sponsors were everywhere — Carl’s Jr. and e.l.f. Cosmetics, to name a few — and certain trophies were even named for TikTok’s own ecosystem (there were CapCut distinctions rather than a general editing honor). TikTok Shop handed out hardware. It frequently seemed as if TikTok was giving a prize to TikTok for being about TikTok. Yes, all awards shows have ads to sell; the good ones tuck the commerce under a transparent editorial spine. Industry studies by Edelman and the IAB have found that audiences are typically fine with integrations, as long as they are creator‑led and the content feels authentic. Tonight, the balance was off.

A room that drained as the night wore on, despite star turns

As wait times grew, people trickled out. With no seat fillers — a standard presence at major ceremonies — holes acted like spilled water. Despite several teases of a Ciara set, the room was around 15% less full by the time she took the stage. Props where they’d been earned: Ciara had just ended the party‑high‑energy show, good and tight for a moment, at least.

The human moments that worked when production fell short

There were glimpses of what this night might be. Keith Lee dared to write a Creator of the Year speech that was both tender and unvarnished, the kind of moment that works even without production polish. TikTok matched it with a donation of $50,000 to Feeding America in his honor, and got the night’s most unbridled applause for doing so.

The red carpet seemed to presage a more expansive vision as well. Self‑branded faces that built their audiences clip by clip — creators like Yasmine Sahid, Ashby Florence, Alexis Nikole Nelson and Janette Ok — lent the arrivals line real star wattage. But there was an obvious limit: fewer mainstream celebrities, perhaps, than the platform that is music and film demands, and a few fandom favorites were nowhere to be found in the room when their categories were called.

Why this matters for TikTok and the future of awards shows

TikTok has a cultural footprint that few platforms can match. The company has said it has 150 million U.S. users, and Data.ai has shown that TikTok is far ahead in terms of time spent per user on social apps in major markets. That reach makes a creator‑first awards show something more than a vanity play — it’s a chance to codify what counts, to canonize formats and voices that traditional media still has trouble situating.

But a show made for the internet would need a different production philosophy. For their graphics and playback, broadcast veterans employ layers of redundancy. Scripts have backup routes when tech goes out. (Speaking of energy, seat fillers do a great job of keeping the visuals alive.) And, crucially, it must feel authored — by creators, not gatekeepers with brand guidelines to uphold. The Streamys and the Webby Awards have learned to make the messiness of the medium part of the texture; that license is why their peaks feel alive.

There’s a tactical to‑do list here:

Simplify the run of show.

Create bulletproof playback.

Rehearse analog versions of every digital gag.

Empower creative people to be in charge of their own segments.

Prune the obvious brand labeling so art leads brands instead of vice versa.

None of this combats the algorithm; it honors the audience.

My take from the floor: lessons for a stronger second edition

Tonight showed once again that the platform built on spontaneity collapsed when it tried to sell pre‑packaged spontaneity. The creators still popped in the right space, the music hit when the mics were hot and the emotion landed when it was human. Should there be a second edition, the charge is simple: Create an awards show that is a For You Page — surprising, creator‑driven and, when the tech stumbles, resilient enough to keep scrolling.