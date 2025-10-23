Three Wallet-Size AirTag Alternatives Now $90

A three-pack of KeySmart SmartCard trackers — flat, credit card–like alternatives to Apple’s AirTag — is now $89.99 on sale. Meant to slide into a wallet slot or badge holder, each card is compatible with Apple’s Find My network and lasts up to eight months without needing to be recharged, then recharges via any Qi wireless charger. Featuring IPX8 water resistance and a tiny speaker, these trackers aim to reach the places a round AirTag cannot.

Why card-style trackers matter for wallets and IDs

Common around, coin-size trackers gleam on key rings and backpacks but feel out of place in flat spaces. Nestled nicely against your cards, a card form factor avoids bulging seams or cramping a leather wallet. That makes a practical difference for travel and commuting — no need to rethink how you carry the essentials: wallet, phone, and transit card.

The use case is clear: luggage, wallets, and work IDs are among the most often misplaced things. Industry data from SITA’s Baggage IT Insights has for years put the global mishandled baggage rate at about 7–8 bags per thousand passengers, which explains why so many frequent flyers tuck a tracker into checked luggage. Card trackers fill that need where a circular puck does not.

Key features and specs of the KeySmart SmartCard trackers

Find My compatibility: Every SmartCard links with the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, using Apple’s crowdsourced network of nearby devices to update location beyond Bluetooth range. You can view the card on a map, play a sound if it’s nearby, receive separation alerts, and enable Lost Mode so a finder can view your contact info.

Every SmartCard links with the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, using Apple’s crowdsourced network of nearby devices to update location beyond Bluetooth range. You can view the card on a map, play a sound if it’s nearby, receive separation alerts, and enable Lost Mode so a finder can view your contact info. Wallet-friendly design: Measuring less than 2 mm thick — about two standard credit cards — the SmartCard fits a standard card slot. There’s no bulky holder to weigh you down, and a lanyard hole lets you attach office badges or event credentials.

Measuring less than 2 mm thick — about two standard credit cards — the SmartCard fits a standard card slot. There’s no bulky holder to weigh you down, and a lanyard hole lets you attach office badges or event credentials. Rechargeable battery: The rechargeable battery lasts up to eight months on a single charge and can be topped up using any Qi‑certified charger. Instead of a replaceable CR2032 (which AirTags use and typically last about a year), the SmartCard trades a bit of lifespan in favor of wireless recharging.

The rechargeable battery lasts up to eight months on a single charge and can be topped up using any Qi‑certified charger. Instead of a replaceable CR2032 (which AirTags use and typically last about a year), the SmartCard trades a bit of lifespan in favor of wireless recharging. Durability: An IPX8 rating (submersion beyond 1 meter, as described by the manufacturer) means you don’t need to worry about damage from rain, splashes, or sweaty workouts. For everyday carry items that live in pockets and bags, that degree of water resistance is more than a nice-to-have.

How It Compares To AirTag And The Competition

For Apple users, the clear victor is still AirTag, offering arrow-style guidance to within inches with the company’s U1 ultra‑wideband chip on more modern iPhones. Card-style Find My accessories, such as the SmartCard, usually support proximity via Bluetooth and eardrum‑rattling chirps. In a wallet or badge use case, that trade-off is usually worthwhile simply because the form factor is the actual unlock.

Compared to other card trackers, the SmartCard’s unique selling point is rechargeability plus Find My support. Chipolo Card Spot and eufy’s SmartTrack Card also work in Apple’s network, but they come with different styles of sealed versus rechargeable batteries (typically rated for about two years). Tile Slim remains a valid non‑Apple alternative, but without Find My it depends on its own smaller crowdsourced network, not Apple’s large installed base. Apple says it has over 2 billion active devices around the world, and the Find My network takes advantage of this scale.

Sound volume, speaker location, and materials certainly influence real‑world findability. A flat tracker can be carried near the edge of the wallet so that sound comes through. Features like map updates, separation alerts, and Lost Mode put the SmartCard in line with leading brands, while its svelte build solves for everyday fit.

Setup and privacy details for using the SmartCard

Setup mirrors other Find My accessories: bring the SmartCard near an iPhone, tap through pairing on screen, give it a name — and you’re done. If you forget your wallet, separation alerts can buzz your phone. If someone finds the card in Lost Mode, tapping it with an NFC‑capable phone can bring up your chosen contact information.

Apple’s anti‑stalking framework also applies. If a mystery Find My tracker appears to be on the go with someone else, you receive alerts and directions in iOS about how to track it down and turn it off. Apple and Google announced cross‑platform unwanted tracking alerts on compatible devices, creating an added security measure. These protections are important for anyone adding more trackers into their daily life.

Is this three-pack worth it for Apple Find My users?

At $89.99 for three units, or roughly $30 each, the SmartCard bundle hits a sweet spot. It’s price‑competitive with popular card trackers, which generally cost close to $40 apiece, while also including Find My support and offering wireless charging (plus water resistance) all in one. Compared with a $29 AirTag, the SmartCard feels roughly as expensive per unit but solves another problem: flat places where there’s no puck to sit.

This deal checks the right boxes for travelers and badge‑wearers, as well as anyone who has attempted — and failed — to stuff a round tracker into a card slot. As usual, prices and availability can move fast, but if you’ve been looking for a budget‑friendly tracker that works well with Apple’s ecosystem, this three‑pack is a no‑brainer pickup with no coupon necessary.