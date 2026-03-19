Thomson Readies 4K Google TV Box With Mixed Specs

Thomson is preparing a new set-top box to challenge Google’s own 4K Google TV Streamer, and on paper it looks like a strategic swing at power users. The Google TV Streaming Box 260 Pro 4K pairs generous memory and storage with extra ports, yet it skips marquee cinema features many buyers now expect.

Hardware Upgrades Where It Counts For Daily Streaming Use

The 260 Pro 4K runs on an Amlogic 905X5M-B platform with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 CPU and ARM G310 V2 GPU, pushing up to 4K at 60 frames per second. It matches the Google TV Streamer’s 4GB of RAM but doubles onboard storage to 64GB, a meaningful leap for users who install lots of apps, cache media, or sideload games and emulators.

Thomson also leans into expandability. Two USB-A ports (USB 2.0) and a Gigabit Ethernet jack address common complaints about minimalist streamers. Compared with Google’s box, which opts for a single USB-C and no USB-A, the Thomson appeals to anyone who still relies on thumb drives, wired gamepads, or external DACs without dealing with dongles.

The Dolby Gap Could Be A Dealbreaker For Cinephiles

Despite a “Pro” badge, the headline omission is support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The unit handles optical audio out, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus, but premium home theater formats are off the table. This traces back to the chosen chipset; enabling Dolby Vision and Atmos typically requires a different Amlogic variant and associated certification.

That matters because major services increasingly master flagship titles in Dolby Vision and Atmos. Without Vision, HDR playback falls back to more basic formats; without Atmos, immersive height channels collapse to standard 5.1 mixes. For users with capable TVs and AVRs, those losses can be more noticeable than a faster processor or bigger app storage.

The HDMI port here is 2.0 rather than 2.1, which is fine for 4K60 streaming but rules out 4K120, VRR, and other next-gen niceties. Again, this won’t bother most viewers, yet it underscores the push-pull of this design: strong everyday performance, fewer halo features.

Ports And Connectivity For Tinkerers And Power Users

Beyond video formats, the I/O mix signals a clear audience. Two USB-A ports make it straightforward to attach local storage for personal libraries in Plex or Kodi, plug in retro controllers, or use wired keyboards for setup. An optical output helps older sound systems that predate HDMI ARC. Gigabit Ethernet reduces buffering on congested Wi-Fi networks, though wireless tops out at Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth 5.2 rather than Wi-Fi 6 or 6E found on some newer boxes.

In short, if your setup values physical ports and you stream over Ethernet, this configuration makes life easier. If you prioritize cutting-edge wireless speeds and the absolute best AV formats, the spec sheet is more caution sign than green light.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals In The Streaming Space

Google’s own 4K Google TV Streamer commands a $100 list price, typically includes Dolby Vision and Atmos, and keeps hardware clean and modern with USB-C and robust software support. Walmart’s Onn-branded 4K Pro box has also won attention for offering Dolby Vision and Atmos at an aggressive price, albeit with less storage and memory than Thomson’s new unit.

That puts the 260 Pro 4K in an unusual middle lane. Thomson offers other models with HDMI 2.1 and Dolby formats but with leaner RAM and storage. This version flips the script: more local capacity and legacy-friendly ports, fewer premium A/V tricks. Whether that trade is attractive will depend on the sticker price and a buyer’s specific setup.

Price Will Make Or Break The Pitch For Thomson’s Box

Thomson has not disclosed pricing, and that number will be decisive. If it undercuts Google’s box meaningfully, it becomes an easy recommendation for households that don’t own Dolby Vision TVs or Atmos systems. If it lands closer to premium pricing, skipping those formats will be harder to justify when rivals bundle them.

Licensing and silicon choices often dictate these product splits, and industry watchers from firms like Omdia have noted that streaming devices increasingly differentiate on software and ecosystem features rather than raw horsepower. Here, Thomson’s advantage is tangible, practical storage and ports; its disadvantage is experiential, tied to how movies and shows can look and sound in living rooms built for cinema.

For cord-cutters who value sideloading, local media playback, and rock-solid wired networking, the 260 Pro 4K could hit a sweet spot. For home theater enthusiasts chasing the full Dolby treatment, it is likely a pass unless a compelling price tips the scales.