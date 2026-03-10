Thermal Grizzly Loses €40K To Fake Metal Scam

Thermal Grizzly, the German maker known for high-end thermal interface materials, says it was duped into buying tens of thousands of euros in counterfeit metals after supply shortages pushed it to source from unfamiliar vendors. The company ordered copper and aluminum from two new suppliers and received steel disguised as premium stock, a loss of roughly €40,000 with only a small fraction recoverable as scrap.

The incident underscores how strained supply chains and surging demand for core inputs like copper are creating openings for increasingly sophisticated procurement fraud. Thermal Grizzly shared the case to alert peers across electronics manufacturing and PC cooling that shortcuts in sourcing can become very expensive lessons.

How The Counterfeit Metals Scheme Deceived Thermal Grizzly

Pressed by limited availability and rising prices, the company turned to a major B2B marketplace and split its order across two sellers, paying only a partial deposit. At first glance, everything looked right. A small snip from the copper plate tested as pure copper. But when thermal performance checks under load came back unusually poor, a deeper inspection revealed the truth: beneath a copper skin sat a cheaper steel core.

The aluminum shipment employed a different trick. The crate was topped with legitimate aluminum plates to pass an initial look. Below that were layers of steel and even empty voids to keep the total weight plausible. The visual misdirection worked long enough to clear superficial checks before functional testing flagged the problem.

Thermal Grizzly’s CEO, Roman Hartung, said the company expects to recover only a few thousand euros by scrapping the steel and that it decided to go public to help others avoid similar traps. The firm had reviewed seller histories and staggered payments—typical diligence steps that still proved insufficient against well-prepared bad actors.

Shortages And Soaring Demand Fuel Procurement Risk

Global demand for copper has accelerated alongside data center expansion, electrification, and AI infrastructure buildouts. London Metal Exchange copper prices set all-time highs above $11,000 per metric ton in 2024, and the International Copper Study Group has flagged tight market balances. When essential inputs get scarce or expensive, counterfeiters step in to arbitrage desperation.

The ripple effects reach beyond metals. PCB substrates, glass cloth, drill bits, and GPU supply have all been constrained at times, creating conditions ripe for corner-cutting and substitution scams. The OECD has previously estimated that counterfeit and pirated trade accounts for around 3.3% of global commerce, and industrial inputs are a growing slice of that pie.

Nor is this the first time the materials ecosystem has been embarrassed by fake stock. The nickel market saw a warehouse scandal in which cargo turned out to be bags of stone, highlighting how sophisticated checks can still be outmaneuvered when oversight weakens and incentives spike.

Why Material Purity Matters In Thermal Design

For high-performance cooling, the physics are unforgiving. Copper’s thermal conductivity is roughly 400 W/m·K; aluminum’s is about 205 W/m·K. Common steels hover nearer to 50 W/m·K. A steel core masked by a thin copper layer can look right and even pass a basic spot test, but heat will bottleneck quickly under operational loads, degrading cooling performance and potentially destabilizing systems.

That explains why Thermal Grizzly’s functional tests caught what the quick assay missed. Light machining to expose a cross-section and measuring thermal response under load are more telling than a single snip or surface check. In a market flush with smart counterfeits, verification must move beyond appearance and into performance and composition validation.

Procurement Playbook To Thwart Counterfeits

Experts in quality assurance recommend layering defenses. At a minimum:

Weigh shipments against declared densities.

Require lot-level photos and sealed, tamper-evident packaging.

Randomize destructive testing across multiple plates or ingots.

Portable XRF can confirm surface composition, but pairing it with spark-OES or ICP assays on drill swarf helps detect cladding over cheaper cores.

On the logistics side, use independent pre-shipment inspection by firms such as SGS or Bureau Veritas, insist on escrow or letter-of-credit terms, and verify supplier traceability with mill certificates tied to heat numbers. For critical projects, witness testing at the supplier, ultrasonic thickness checks for uniformity, and small pilot buys before committing to volume can add meaningful friction for scammers.

What Comes Next For Thermal Grizzly After The Scam

The company says it is tightening procurement and test protocols and pursuing whatever recovery is possible, though cross-border restitution in such cases is historically difficult. The broader takeaway is uncomfortable but clear: when markets get tight, fraud risk doesn’t just rise—it professionalizes. Vendors that live and die by thermal performance will need to treat materials verification as a core competency, not a box-checking exercise.

For a sector powering everything from gaming rigs to AI clusters, a mislabeled metal plate isn’t a minor annoyance. It’s a failure that can ripple through production schedules, invalidate test data, and undermine trust. Thermal Grizzly’s loss is a warning shot to the entire supply chain: in a shortage, trust must be earned—and repeatedly verified.