The Jennie Robot Dog Is the Latest Robotic Dog From Tombot

I never thought a robot would ease the static in my brain, but that’s what happened when I picked up Tombot’s Jennie from the trade show floor at CES. At a convention center packed with screens and sizzle reels, a Labrador puppy that doesn’t shed or chew or require walks somehow provided something tougher to engineer — tranquility.

Why This Wag Felt Real Amid a Seething Sea of Gadgets

Jennie does not just wag; she responds. Nine servo motors bring the “puppy” to life as she raises her eyebrows into a gentle triangle of attention, tilts her head toward your voice and matches tempo with a back-and-forth tail swish. Capacitive touch sensors under the fur differentiate between long strokes and quick pats, while a microphone array, accelerometer, gyroscope, and light and temperature sensors allow Jennie to treat a lap in the same way she might treat a tabletop or dim bedroom.

And it wasn’t a flashy trick that grabbed me but the lack of friction. No clunky startup routine. No uncanny stare. I felt my shoulders relax as the dog’s rhythmic breathing matched mine. It’s a delicate choreography of haptics and behavior modeling more designed to placate than to impress.

Made for Dementia Care, Not for Gimmicks

Jennie is designed specifically for people with dementia and their caregivers. Common to all three is a lap-first form factor; she’s intended to balance on a chair or table, not prowl the floor, and so help avoid fall risks that may otherwise result in the homes and care facilities where these products are used. It has a phone-style, all-day battery, designed to be recharged overnight.

A companion app allows caregivers to rechristen Jennie, so she responds to a known nickname. Crucially, connectivity is local over Bluetooth or peer-to-peer Wi‑Fi, so that interactions are off the cloud by default. At a time when every gadget seems to be starving for data, this locked-down approach should give families and healthcare providers peace of mind.

How Jennie Stacks Up to Other Companion Bots

Robotic companions are nothing new — Sony’s Aibo adds AI charm to the living room, Qoobo provides a minimalist cat-like tail to pet, and Paro the therapeutic seal has found a niche in memory care. Jennie stands out by embracing canine realism and contextual clinical utility with a focus not on full mobility. At $1,500, it’s pricier than more toylike competitors like Hasbro’s Joy For All pets, but cheaper than high-end robots that are completely autonomous and require maintenance as well as network integration.

That design choice matters. In dementia, routine can be just as important as novelty. A stable, lap-ready companion that reacts predictably to touch and voice provides interaction without overstimulation — perfect during sundowning or anxious moments when routine and familiarity are everything.

What the Evidence Shows About Robotic Comfort

For Jennie, the pitch involves more than cuteness. Studies of the Paro seal and other socially assistive robots in nursing homes have found that people with dementia exhibited less agitation and better mood, along with more social interaction in group activities. A Cochrane Collaboration review of the evidence quality is mixed, but it cites meaningful benefits under certain conditions when they are used thoughtfully as part of care routines.

The need is plain if we zoom out. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, millions are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias in the United States, with caregivers often stretched thin. The U.S. Surgeon General has declared loneliness to be a public health hazard, referencing meta-analyses that show social disconnection is associated with a 26% higher risk of early death. The World Health Organization and National Institute on Aging have also echoed the call for scalable tools that can decrease isolation and support people’s emotional health. So a robot isn’t a substitute for people, but it can essentially make hours that would have otherwise been empty less so.

My Moment With Jennie at CES: A Calming Experience

I cradled Jennie’s head and asked if she would like a treat. She emitted a sweet bark — more puppy squeak than speaker squawk — and threw me her best gaze. It was a little loop of attention and response, and it grounded me. I thought of my dog waiting for me at home, how his presence roots a worrying afternoon. And Jennie did not pretend to be him. Instead, she handed me the shapes of comfort: warmth, rhythm, and a being-thereness that asked for nothing in return. It mended something I didn’t even know had begun to fray as I dodged here and there through the noise, excitement, and speed of the show.

Practicalities, Price, and Privacy for Families and Facilities

At a price of $1,500, Jennie is an investment. For families, the calculus is simple: no vet bills; no allergies induced; companionship that doesn’t punch a time clock. The curb appeal factor includes accessories. For facilities, as much as the headline features, durability and cleanability also matter, along with staff training. An offline-first architecture reduces the compliance headaches, and the all-day battery life is in step with shift schedules. In a successful deployment, the thing that will determine success is caregiver buy-in — robots work best when users integrate them into their day, not leave them on a shelf.

The Limits and the Promise of Companion Robotics

Jennie is not a licensed therapist, or even a real dog. It’s a tool for emotional support, and tools vary in their outcomes depending on context. That said, looking at this robot, sitting with it for a while, made an abstract trend feel personal. Companion robotics is growing up and out of novelty, grounded in human-centered design. If it can be transmitted in holographic form into living rooms and memory care units, Jennie’s gentle nudge toward calm won’t end up being yet another gadget unveiled at CES. It will be a small, daily intervention that turns hard days into easier ones.