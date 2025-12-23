The DiSTI Advantage: Technology-Enabled Training Solutions Built for Modern Operational Demands

As mission requirements grow more complex and organizations face pressure to improve efficiency while controlling training costs, the need for adaptable and future-ready training systems has never been greater. Traditional methods alone can no longer keep pace with evolving operational demands, rapid technology cycles, and the expectation for consistent, high-quality instruction across dispersed teams. This shift has increased the demand for virtual training solutions that deliver realistic, repeatable, and cost-effective learning experiences. In response to these evolving needs, DiSTI applies established Instructional Systems Design (ISD) practices, combined with advanced training media, to deliver solutions that enhance performance, reduce expenses, and better prepare learners for real-world operational environments across the defense and commercial sectors.

Within highly specialized aviation training environments, these virtual capabilities become even more critical. Virtual Reality In Aviation enables pilots, maintainers, and flight crews to train in immersive, high-fidelity scenarios that replicate real-world aircraft systems, operational conditions, and procedural workflows. By reducing reliance on physical simulators and live aircraft, VR-driven aviation training improves skill retention, supports safer rehearsal of complex procedures, and delivers scalable, cost-effective training aligned with modern aerospace operational demands.

Comprehensive ISD Capabilities for Modern Training Programs

As organizations look for training that is more effective, scalable, and cost-conscious, a structured instructional design approach becomes essential for ensuring consistency and readiness. DiSTI supports this need by applying proven Instructional Systems Design (ISD) practices along with advanced training technologies to deliver solutions that help enhance performance and meet mission-driven requirements across defense and commercial environments.

Conducting Front-End Analysis (FEA) to understand tasks, objectives, and learner needs

Performing Media Analysis to determine suitable training methods for each task

Designing curricula and training solutions aligned with instructional and operational goals

Developing Instructor-Led Training (ILT) and Levels 1–4 Interactive Multimedia Instruction (IMI)

Supporting simulator-based and hardware-based training devices

Incorporating VR and XR experiences that strengthen learning

Evaluating and integrating Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Providing Train-the-Trainer (T3) support and course pilot activities

Delivering post-release updates and technical refreshes

Ensuring training remains accurate, relevant, and responsive to mission demands

Through this structured ISD approach, DiSTI helps organizations build training solutions that stay aligned with objectives over time. This consistency supports better learning outcomes and long-term readiness.

Ensuring Training Solutions Align with Mission and Technical Requirements

Meeting mission objectives requires accurate training, instructionally sound, and technically consistent with real operational environments — whether the program uses instructor-led delivery, digital learning formats, or specialized approaches such as virtual maintenance training. DiSTI supports this need through a structured ISD methodology that validates requirements early, selects appropriate training media, and ensures each component is built to meet defined objectives. This helps organizations maintain training systems that remain reliable, relevant, and aligned with evolving mission demands.

Training needs are identified through analysis activities that clarify tasks, roles, and required competencies.

Media selection is based on which methods best support learning objectives and technical accuracy.

Curricula are designed to reflect operational procedures, helping learners practice tasks in ways consistent with real-world expectations.

ILT, IMI, and simulation components are developed using established instructional standards.

VR, XR, and trainer-based elements are incorporated where they offer instructional value.

Technical specifications are reviewed throughout development to maintain accuracy across training materials.

LMS evaluation and integration support proper delivery, tracking, and accessibility.

Course pilots and Train-the-Trainer activities validate training effectiveness before deployment.

Post-delivery updates and refresh cycles help keep training aligned as systems and missions evolve.

Through this structured approach, DiSTI helps organizations maintain training solutions that stay consistent with instructional goals and technical requirements. This supports stronger learning outcomes and better mission preparedness.

Demonstrated Expertise in Instructional Systems Design

DiSTI’s ISD experience is built on more than a decade of supporting virtual training programs that require structured methodology, technical accuracy, and the integration of advanced training media. This expertise is reflected across several key initiatives.

U.S. Navy LCAC operator and maintainer course development

DiSTI has supported the LCAC program through multiple sole-source awards, developing new and updated training for operator and maintainer roles. The work includes IMI that supports bridge crew positions such as the Craftmaster, Engineer, Navigator, and other deck and maintenance personnel, applying established ISD processes to ensure alignment with operational requirements.

Specialized technical training programs, including virtual maintenance and gas turbine operational procedures

DiSTI has developed training solutions for platforms requiring precise technical instruction, including virtual maintenance for the Allison SP 4500 transmission and training systems for Siemens gas turbine alignment and tag-out/lock-out procedures. These programs demonstrate DiSTI’s ability to combine instructional design with interactive media and simulation-supported learning.



Under a 2025 contract, DiSTI is responsible for the full suite of ISD activities supporting more than 1,200 hours of SSC operator training. The program includes FEA, ILT, Levels 1–3 IMI, hardware-based part-task trainers, full-motion simulators, and live craft instruction, blending instructor-led and immersive digital tools to strengthen comprehension and readiness.



DiSTI is developing 290 hours of curriculum for the next-generation Seaglider vessel. The work spans front-end and media analyses, syllabus design, ILT and simulator allocation, Captain and Watch Officer training paths, maintenance training analysis, LMS integration, and T3 and course pilot activities. Options for a Virtual Maintenance Trainer extend the program’s lifecycle support.



Through a five-year IDIQ contract, DiSTI provides complex media and CBT development for Navy pilots, aircrew, and aviation maintenance personnel. Deliverables include IMI, desktop trainers, XR applications, animations, instructional videos, and serious games—supporting modernized, mission-ready aviation training across the NAE.

Conclusion

DiSTI’s ISD-driven approach brings together structured instructional methodology and advanced training media to help organisations strengthen learner comprehension, operational accuracy, and mission readiness. By integrating ILT, IMI, simulation-supported learning, and XR where these formats add instructional value, DiSTI delivers training systems designed to enhance performance while supporting efficiency and scalability. With decades of experience in ISD and courseware development, the team applies data-informed processes to create training solutions that prepare learners for real-world operational tasks across defense and commercial environments. For organisations seeking to explore how these capabilities can support current or future training programs, contact DiSTI to discuss how ISD and courseware development expertise can support your upcoming training initiative.