The best Samsung deals still available after Prime Day

Prime Day is over but we’re still seeing some shockingly good Samsung deals that are fetching prices at or near event lows. If you tuned out the chaos, it’s not too late to get in on the action — there are still a number of standout prices on everything from TVs and phones to tablets and wearables that are still live, and in a few cases they’re even better than some holiday doorbusters. As usual, inventory and pricing move fast, so this article is something of a snapshot of any notable values you should check before demand picks up in full.

Best and strongest Samsung deals live right now

Home theater leads the pack. Samsung’s The Frame has similarly sunk toward $798 in select sizes — roughly $700 cheaper — which makes the once-cost-prohibitive art-on-demand TV priced for just about everyone. If you’re in the market for size and speed, consider the 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor, which has been on sale for around $1,500, a savings of about $1,200 off its regular price with its 4K Mini LED panel and built-in 165Hz refresh tailored to high-frame-rate play. And the 85-inch Neo QLED flagship remains posted at huge discounts starting at about $1,848 (over $1,000 off), a steep price-per-inch for a Mini LED set with excellent HDR and motion handling.

On the mobile front, there are still quite a few aggressive configuration-based promos on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 family too: Several models are already $250–$400 off of street pricing. The S25 Ultra has fallen to around $935 in some listings, and the S25 Edge and high-capacities are hitting similarly low prices. Foldable shoppers, meanwhile, can still pick up the Galaxy Z Fold7 for about $1,600 (around $400 off) — an unusual post-event hold that’s impressive for a category that generally bounces back fast after any event.

Accessories and value gear are also quietly underrated purchases. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are down to around $180 (approximately $70 off), the Galaxy Watch 7 has fallen to about $150 (around $100 off) and the Galaxy Watch Ultra is hanging out near $399 (approximately $251 off). Tablets range from entry-level to midrange: You’re looking at about $210 (roughly $60 off) for an 11-inch, kid-friendly Galaxy Tab A9+ and closer to $294 (some $105 off) with the S Pen-enabled note-taking Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Even Samsung’s more affordable 58-inch Crystal UHD models have dipped to around $298, cutting about $50 without forgoing the essential 4K features.

Why it’s worth a second look at these prices

Afterward, electronics often retain a “halo” of discounts as retailers balance vendor incentives with lingering stock. Retail analytics teams at Adobe have found again and again that consumer electronics take some of the steepest markdowns in early holiday-season windows, with average price drops reaching double digits relative to list. Price-history trackers like Keepa, as well, demonstrate how lows-on-the-day-before can rival or beat peak-day lows for fleeting moments — especially on expensive TVs and premium phones.

Then there’s a value story that is unique to Samsung.

IDC and Counterpoint Research consistently slot Samsung among the world’s premier smartphone manufacturers, and that scale translates to regular bundle credits and accessory promos across the line. Newer Galaxy flagships are more broadly supported by software, so you’re able to stretch the useful life of a discounted phone — a benefit that can outweigh a slightly larger spec sheet from a rival at the same price.

What to buy based on your Samsung use case and needs

For bright living rooms with a lot of glare, The Frame’s matte finish and art-mode versatility are more than a gimmick — lab testing from display reviewers has extolled its reflection handling for mixed-light spaces. If it’s cinematic impact you want, the 85-inch Neo QLED’s Mini LED backlighting and fast motion processing both stand as crowd-pleasers for sports and action. Independent testers like Rtings and Consumer Reports have extolled the virtues of strong local dimming for HDR, which is roughly what you get on Samsung’s step-up sets.

Power users and content creators should check out the Galaxy S25 Ultra, or the larger-storage S25 Edge editions still available. Those price reductions look even more compelling given the camera systems, longer update windows and cross-device features with Galaxy Buds and tablets. If you’re working within a budget, recent Galaxy S24 FE and A-series models provide modern cameras and battery efficiency at prices that undercut many midrange competitors when they’re on sale.

Within families, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a tough device to beat as an everyday durable streaming/homework slate, and for students or note-takers, few things can compete with the included S Pen on the Tab S6 Lite. The fitness-focused will like the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra promos, both of which dive into Samsung Health’s data-keeping, GPS-tracking and walk-the-dog-alone safety alerting (and both pair dreamily to Galaxy phones for call and app continuity).

Smart shopping tips before the stock runs out

Confirm that it is a deal by examining price history on a tracker like Keepa, and confirm that the seller is Amazon itself or an authorized Samsung partner to maintain warranty support. Compare with Samsung’s own store, where trade-in credits and bundle perks have on occasion mitigated a slightly higher sticker price. For TVs, check specs for HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rate and local dimming zones if you’re concerned with gaming fluidity and HDR impact; for phones, weigh storage tiers carefully — the extra capacity is often when you’ll get the best discount-per-dollar during these promos.

Lastly, act fast but not foolishly. Post-event markdowns tend to go fast, especially on larger TVs and high-capacity phones. If a price aligns with one of your recent lows and the checklist you set up in your mind, now’s a good time to lock that price in — without waiting for the craziness that is Cyber Monday.