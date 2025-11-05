The best foldable phones 2025 rankings are now out

The battle of the foldables has never been closer. We test the largest Flips and book-style Folds against each other on battery life, durability, cameras, crease quality, software longevity and cover screen usability to find out which ones stand out. With premium pricing continuing to inch upward, and companies like Counterpoint Research and IDC reporting double-digit growth, shoppers need clear winners — not just spec sheets.

Our rankings reward daily usability over lab flex-counts: how easily it opens and closes one-handed, the reliability of that cover screen at replacing a quick phone unlock, whether the hinge dials down wobble after weeks in a pocket, and if so-called AI features actually save time. Here’s where the leading 2025 foldables land after being put to real-world tests.

Best Overall Foldable Phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

On balance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 wins. It’s the thinnest and lightest Z Fold yet, but it feels sturdy despite a frame of Armor Aluminum wrapped in Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (accented on the back cover with a bit of Victus 2). The fold is much more pronounced and the 8-inch OLED offers a spacious slate for sideways apps (without making them use a tablet-only layout).

The primary 200MP camera is punching above its class, serving up sharp 12MP binned photos and cleaner mid-range zoom than earlier Folds. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy ensures the thermals are in check, and with a 4,400mAh battery that’s tuned rather than oversized, you don’t suffer in mixed usage endurance the way you do on many slabs. The Galaxy AI tools are useful where they’re found but constrained; the only true miss is no S Pen support this generation.

Motorola Razr Ultra: The Best Flip Phone of 2025

Motorola finally made the no-compromise flip that enthusiasts were seeking. The vessel that houses that slightly aged silicon has a generous 4,700mAh battery, with one of the fastest wired charging solutions you’ll find in this range. Its broad and genuinely useful cover experience runs actual apps without hacks, and both displays top out at a smooth 165Hz for silky scrolling and gaming.

And the wide + ultrawide 50MP duo is the right call for a flip, providing superior everyday framing and sharpness than the long-zoom experiments in earlier models. Materials are premium, from Gorilla Glass Ceramic to an optional wood back purportedly impervious to micro-scratches. Moto’s new AI stuff is hit or miss, but the basics — battery life, performance and functionality of the cover screen — are my favorite in class.

Best for Samsung Fans: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

If you’re firmly entrenched in Samsung’s ecosystem, this is the most consistent flip experience you can buy. The 4.1-inch cover screen frees up real estate for quick tasks and typing on the inner 6.9-inch panel is more comfortable with split-screen layouts open. Seven years of Android updates and security patch support are still a massive value anchor.

Overall performance is snappy, though the Exynos 2500 lags Snapdragon-endowed competitors in sustained workloads. Charging is still conservative and the phone runs warm, and the cameras remain good rather than great. The kicker: Samsung’s widgets make the cover screen useful out of the box, and power users can get even more from Good Lock if they wish.

Most Rugged Foldable: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold is made to last. It is also the first mainstream foldable to have an IP68 rating, which combines with a smooth, gearless hinge that resists grit and wobble over time. Spring for built-in magnets (Pixelsnap) and the thing becomes a library of clever accessories that never requires a bulky case, all while tolerating our commute-and-coffee spills without complaint.

A larger battery and Tensor G5 contribute to the best Pixel Fold endurance yet, as two OLED panels reach 120Hz with as much as 3,000 nits peak brightness. Live updates, which are Gemini-powered features, work really well on the large interior canvas. The trade-offs: It’s thicker and heavier than the competition, and the camera hardware is a step or two behind Google’s non-folding flagships.

Best Value Foldable Phone: Motorola Razr 2025

For less than $1,000 — usually about $699.99 — the Razr 2025 brings foldables to a broader group of buyers without feeling as cheap. The 3.6-inch cover screen is durable with Gorilla Glass Victus, the hinge feels less wobbly than older Razrs, and the wide + ultrawide duo takes good photos in good light. Motorola’s cover screen still runs full apps, which means you close your phone more often.

A 4,500mAh battery, a current Dimensity 7-series chip and clean software power solid daily performance. You lose out on the fastest charging and a long update promise, but the experience is overall a cut above most budget slabs — and every other budget flip — right now.

Plays You Should Have Made: Other foldables to consider

OPPO Find N5: Near-creaseless inner screen and good build help make this one of the better-designed book-style foldables; once again, availability is extremely limited beyond Asia.

Near-creaseless inner screen and good build help make this one of the better-designed book-style foldables; once again, availability is extremely limited beyond Asia. HUAWEI Mate XT Ultimate Design: A fully opened 6.4-inch – 7.9-inch and finally 10.2-inch tri-fold design, which you can only explore once to feel the bold and sleek experience brought by the HUAWEI Mate XT; all good things come with a terrible price.

A fully opened 6.4-inch – 7.9-inch and finally 10.2-inch tri-fold design, which you can only explore once to feel the bold and sleek experience brought by the HUAWEI Mate XT; all good things come with a terrible price. nubia Flip 5G: At about $499.99, it is the least expensive way to give a flip a try. Performance is decent and battery life is alright, but there’s no IP rating and the camera is lacking.

At about $499.99, it is the least expensive way to give a flip a try. Performance is decent and battery life is alright, but there’s no IP rating and the camera is lacking. OnePlus Open, now previous: Still worth talking about for its superb cameras, polished hardware and multitasking enabled by the Open Canvas that all others soon copied.

What Our Testing Showed Across 2025 Foldables

Book-style Folds are still best for productivity: the Z Fold 7’s multitasking fluidity and diminished crease are obvious improvements, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s hinge and IP rating provide peace of mind like no other. Against flips, the Razr Ultra’s cover-first design slices unlock and doomscrolling time on the main screen by a significant margin, while its battery tended to last longer in mixed LTE and 5G mode versus other flips.

If you’re demanding the most comprehensive foldable on the market today, choose the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you really want a flip that actually feels new, go with the Razr Ultra. The Z Flip 7 comes with an all-but-ironclad promise of updates within Samsung’s ecosystem. Durability-first shoppers should set their sights on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and value hunters will be most satisfied with the Razr 2025.

The upshot: foldables are no longer gimmicks. Meaningful durability, improved cameras and extended software support mean the best models now go toe to toe with the very best nonfoldable slabs — all while folding up neatly so as to save room in your pocket.