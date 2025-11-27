The Best Black Friday Tech Deals Go Live Today

It’s earlier than ever for both kickoffs on doorbuster pricing and the best tech discounts. Pre-sales often meet — and occasionally exceed — the big day, a pattern that Adobe Analytics has observed over several holiday seasons. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your phone, smartwatch, audio gear or connected home setup, the following 10 deals come with real savings — and none of the usual hype.

To make things fair and simple, we’ve also told you why each is worth your while — its standout features, the key specs that matter and, most importantly, what kind of price drop you’re getting at this particular moment.

As applicable, we’ve added adoption trends and industry context from entities like the National Retail Federation and GSMA to help you buy with confidence.

The 10 Best Tech Deals You Can Buy Right Now

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL — $899 (save $200): Top-tier Android muscle with an even more brilliant display, larger battery, louder speakers and a beefier camera stack. Want priority access to the gadget you pick up? The magnetic Pixelsnap accessory system finally brings MagSafe-level ease of use to Android, in a way that could break into the mainstream. A $200 haircut on a top-tier phone like this is the sort of price movement that deal hunters latch onto where premium phones are concerned.

Nothing Phone 3 — $639 (save $160): A new design-heavy flagship look with a clear twist, better cameras and snappy software. It’s not the absolute fastest silicon out there, but it falls into strong value territory. If you’re a sucker for clean UX and standout aesthetics, this is the time to bite.

OnePlus Pad 3 — $579.99 (save around $119): A slim 13.2-inch tablet with a 144Hz screen, loud quad speakers and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance. When you’re on the go, it supports fast 80W charging and boasts a long battery life. IDC observes that tablet demand is becoming more concentrated on entertainment and casual productivity — precisely this product’s sweet spot.

Pixel Watch 4 — from $299.99 (save around $50): Brighter Actua 360 display with up to 3,000 nits, better-than-all-day battery and faster charging. The big story is repairability — you can now get it serviced through official channels or do it yourself, which was one of the biggest bits of smartwatch frustration called out by consumer advocacy groups.

Samsung Galaxy Ring — $279.99 (save over $100): A wireless, subscription-free health ring with a travel-ready charging case and deep integration for Galaxy smartphones and Internet of Things devices. If having insight into your sleep, readiness and daily wellness without a 24/7 watch on your wrist sounds appealing, this is the most convincing entry price we’ve seen yet.

Nothing Ear (2024) — $89 (save $70): Transparency mode, high-clarity sound with LDAC/LHDC support, solid ANC and a killer app that offers a parametric EQ make for one of the cheapest true wireless noise-canceling headphones we’ve seen. At less than $100, that’s below many midrange buds but with the tuning flexibility usually reserved for pricier audiophile sets.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 — $99.99 (save $40): This portable, pool-ready Bluetooth speaker is built to float and delivers 80W of sound output, while syncing lights on the unit with your music. The app’s 9-band EQ and custom profiles make it easy to tune sound for backyards, dorm rooms or tailgate parties. Hard to beat at this price in terms of sheer volume and bass per dollar.

Govee Curtain Lights Pro — $169.99 (save $85): 960 RGBIC LEDs with per-pixel control enabling drawing, uploading images and animating across any window or wall. With party beat-matching modes and polished presets for various ambient scenes, it’s a transformative decor upgrade that comes in at less than many of the nicer floor lamps out there.

MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete — $999.99 (save $500): A bot that not only vacuums the floor, it also mops. Coolest feature: The HydroForce roller system cleans the mop as it goes, eliminating dirty-water streaks. This set-it-and-forget-it workhorse has powerful 28,000 Pa suction, obstacle recognition and an all-in-one base that drains, refills, dries out and sterilizes.

Nomad eSIM — 25% off in app: Flexible data plans from 1GB to unlimited with coverage in many destinations, activated through the app. With GSMA touting wide global eSIM support, a low-cost and hassle-free setup can mean saving money and headaches on your next trip, especially when compared to roaming rates.

Why These Black Friday Tech Deals Are Worth Your Time

It’s not often that you find significant reductions on high-ticket phones outside of big sales events, making a $200 discount on the latest flagship notable. Wearables and audio usually take the bloodiest cuts early on — here with the Pixel Watch 4, Galaxy Ring and Nothing Ear (2024), all selling for below recent street prices. Smart home and travel tech also burst onto the scene early, a reflection of what National Retail Federation surveys have suggested shoppers are favoring: useful upgrades they’ll get to take with them throughout the season.

When it comes to robot vacuums and lighting, look beyond list price and focus on the feature stack. The ability to mop, clean and dry itself with hot air, plus obstacle detection, are premium features that truly minimize what’s needed on your part. With lighting, per-LED control and beefy apps, you can decide how creative you’ll be after the holidays — as well as during them.

Pro Tips To Get The Lowest Possible Price On Tech

Compare “was” pricing to what an item has actually sold for on the street recently, not just MSRP. Consumer advocates and price historians have often remarked on inflated reference prices ahead of the season. Use the lowest tracked figure from the past several months as the benchmark against which the current sale price should be compared to determine if you have your green light.

Stack promos whenever possible: retailer coupons, credit card offers and trade-in discounts are all ways to save on phones and wearables. Check return windows and price protection; with many stores offering both, you can purchase now and collect the difference if the price falls further.

Finally, check the warranty for third-party sellers and accessory ecosystems. For instance, there are Pixelsnap cases and chargers, and Google eSIM support for your destinations — a payoff of buying it as part of a travel plan.