The best Android phones with IR blasters in 2025

Infrared seems pretty old-school, but an IR blaster makes your phone a universal remote for your TV, set-top box, projector, and air conditioner — especially important when visiting hotels, rentals, offices, or homes with older gear.

Most flagships at this point omit the feature entirely, but a handful of interesting Android handsets still feature IR hardware — without skimping on power, camera specs, or battery life. Well, here are the five best which you may actually end up enjoying to use day-to-day.

Why you still need an IR blaster in modern phones

IR control functions without the cloud, spans decades of brands, and avoids the fragmentation that has made Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth remotes so fiddly. The common smart TV and HVAC unit are constantly cited in consumer electronics surveys as two of the most popular connected devices in every major market, which makes it all the more surprising that (in many cases) they continue to use IR. With a phone remote, you centralize control in one portal to the things you use, set up macros through apps, and don’t have to worry about batteries for a plastic clicker.

OnePlus 13 is our best overall pick with an IR blaster

The OnePlus 13 has premium hardware with helpful extras, and you’ll appreciate having the IR blaster. Performance is top-tier, there’s plenty of battery to last the whole day, and its charging speeds are some of the best in its field. Imaging is a high point as well, with a versatile trio that covers ultrawide, main, and zoom work, capably supported by smart scene detection and low-light tweaking.

The IR blaster works day-to-day with universal remote apps, and it supports most of the biggest TV and AC brands right out of the box. Software support lags the industry’s lifetime superstars, but for most buyers this package splits the difference: strong cameras, great stamina, and fast top-ups — plus reliable remote-control functions — add up to a sleekly presented device.

OnePlus 13R is our budget-friendly pick with IR control

If you’re after flagship-like speed without the flagship price, then the OnePlus 13R is your smart bet. It packs a bright AMOLED screen, fast silicon, and a big battery that can take punishment. The main and telephoto cameras not only shoot above their weight class; they enable clean detail and reliable stabilization for everyday photos and video.

Cost-cutting is reasonable, not miserable — no wireless charging or high-end ultrawide, but the core experience is there. The IR blaster works like a native universal remote, so the 13R is one of the best cheap phones for traveling or moving into an apartment and having to play control-room commandant.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the best choice for camera lovers

For shutterbugs, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a mobile photo studio — with an IR upgrade. With natural colour, strong dynamic range, and solid night performance, its multi-sensor suite covers everything from ultra-wide landscapes through to long-range periscope zoom. The battery life is very high — while at the same time, charging, both wired and wireless, is fast.

The IR blaster is a well-integrated controller for Xiaomi remote software, supporting an expansive selection of TVs and appliances. Availability is generally stronger outside the US, so make sure your region’s bands and support are covered before you buy. This is the camera-first choice, if you can get it, that also just so happens to replace a drawer full of remotes.

Oppo Reno 14 is our best budget option with IR blaster

At 14, the Oppo Reno looks and feels much more expensive than it actually is. It’s thin, lightweight, and well-constructed, with a bright OLED screen and a battery that should last through long weekends. Quick wired charging means you’ll be up and running in no time, while day-to-day performance is slick for social, streaming, and casual gaming.

Camera quality is anchored by a decent main sensor, and the ultrawide gets you serviceable group shots and travel. But the headline here is value: not many sub-$500 phones offer an IR blaster, along with this kind of design polish, battery life, and screen quality. Like most budget imports, official US availability is spotty.

OnePlus Open is the best foldable option with IR blaster

Even rarer in foldables is IR hardware, which obviously makes the OnePlus Open something of an anomaly, especially if you’re a power user and want massive on-screen surface for your telly controller manoeuvres.

Its comfortable one-handed design is perfect for using on the go, while its multifaceted screen is great at multitasking — like watching a game in the lower half of your display with controller settings up top when you’re setting up a projector or soundbar.

Performance is snappy, cameras are actually competitive for a foldable, and battery life isn’t nearly as bad as you might expect from the massive, thin form factor. Now, it doesn’t have all-weather protection or wireless charging, but the IR blaster is pretty cool and adds a level of functionality to this device that other Qi-enabled cases don’t offer.

What to look for in an IR blaster phone in 2025

First, focus on the basics: a battery rated at 5,000mAh or better for severe remote use, regular update support, and cameras that fit how you like to shoot. For the IR bit, keep an eye out for the following:

Wide device libraries

The option to learn specific commands for obscure gear

A remote app with room profiles and buttons for macros

Analyst firms watching mobile trends say foldables and camera-centric flagships are still adding share, but IR remains niche. That makes the models above ideal for households that split the difference between old and new tech. Choose the one to suit your budget and priorities, and you’ll get a modern Android phone that can still do something simple, reliable, and incredibly useful.