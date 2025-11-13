Tesla expands Powerwall 2 recall in U.S. after fire reports

Tesla is expanding its recall of hundreds of Powerwall 2 home batteries in the United States after a model from that defective year caught fire, and uninjured people were evacuated from their homes. The more than 10,000 units sold nationally could be affected, with regulators receiving reports of almost two dozen incidents, including five fires that resulted in minor damage to property.

What’s inspected in the U.S. Powerwall 2 recall and why

The recall affects Powerwall 2 units manufactured between November 2020 and December 2022. Five systems caught fire, six smoked, and 11 overheated without igniting, according to the CPSC. The cases were spread over successive installations, a pattern significant enough to provoke federal action. Trade publication Electrek first reported the shift, and the CPSC’s notice reveals the extent of it and a proposed fix.

Tesla will remotely disable the affected batteries if they are connected and online, then send replacements at no cost. The agency encourages owners to ensure their systems are connected to the internet and then to look at the Tesla app to determine whether a specific unit is included. When a Powerwall is not communicating with Tesla’s servers, or can’t do so, owners should note the contact details for Tesla support and avoid touching their battery or breakers.

How Powerwall 2 owners should respond to the recall

These notifications later became available once customers downloaded the latest Tesla app version from their smartphone’s app store, navigated to the new Energy section, and reviewed whether they had recall notifications or alerts attached to their Powerwall 2. Maintaining the system online is essential, permitting Tesla to safely discharge the battery to a low state of charge before swapping it out.

Keep your Powerwall connected to the internet so Tesla can remotely and safely discharge it before replacement.

Update the Tesla app, go to the Energy section, and check for recall notifications or alerts.

“Do not use DIY hacks, don’t power-cycle your battery, and keep the area around your unit clear and accessible by the technician.”

If you smell a strange odor, hear a hissing noise, or see smoke or visible bulging in any cells, do not probe the cell with any conductive item and contact emergency services.

Lithium-ion thermal runaway can escalate rapidly. The National Fire Protection Association recommends not exposing high-voltage components to water and that suppression and assessment should be left to trained responders.

The U.S. action comes after a recall in Australia, where officials received reports of fires involving Powerwall 2 units produced with battery cells supplied by an undisclosed third-party provider. Tesla did not disclose the cell manufacturer in that market and has not indicated whether it is the same as the one at issue in the United States cases. That recall was previously coordinated by Australia’s competition and consumer regulator, which settled the matter by ensuring Samsung replaced impacted batteries and took other safety actions through an app.

Although the Powerwall 2 is certified according to standards like UL 9540 for energy storage systems, due to defects in individual cells or manufacturing variances, rare but serious events of thermal runaway are still possible. That’s why regulators scrutinize clusters of incidents, particularly those under typical residential operating conditions.

Safety context and industry history for recalls

Recalls of home batteries are not unheard of. LG Energy Solution initiated a massive recall of North American residential systems following several thermal events and collaborated with the CPSC to replace modules. The larger lesson is that when a particular batch or configuration becomes associated with hazards, proactively discharging and replacing it may be the fastest way to reduce risks.

While the installation base for lithium-ion failures in stationary storage is statistically low, the dangers can be catastrophic in close quarters. Newer systems include many layers of protection—battery management software, fusing, and mechanical isolation—but manufacturers continue to need field data to catch the nuances that make it through initial screening. Recalls, though disruptive, are the safety net doing just what they should.

What this means for Tesla and home storage today

Tesla’s energy business has expanded rapidly and reached never-before-seen deployment levels in recent years, as more homeowners add storage to their solar arrays for backup power and bill management. Powerwall sits at the heart of that strategy, as well as behind nascent virtual power plant programs that pool home batteries to serve the grid. A fast, open recall process can help contain brand risk and reassure utilities and permitting agencies.

For customers, the near-term annoyance is a step toward having better, more trusted devices. Anticipate gridlock on the schedule as replacements ramp up—priority will probably be given to units that have been tagged by telemetry or bear higher-risk flags. For now, staying online and following the app’s instructions is the most crucial action an owner can take.

Bottom line for Powerwall 2 owners and next steps

Keep an eye on the Tesla app, keep your system connected, and wait for Tesla to discharge and replace it if yours is one of the affected units. The CPSC says owners should not try to fix it themselves. When in doubt, or if your battery is offline, please contact Tesla support for instructions and do not approach the equipment.