Ten Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop and Desktop Deals

Prime Day offers some of the deepest discounts on gaming rigs all year, with the sweet spot being occupied by well-equipped laptops and desktops ready to go out of the box. If you’ve been waiting for a serious GPU at a reasonable price, this is the time when high-refresh screens, fast CPUs, and decent storage all finally align with compelling discounts.

Using widely followed trackers like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, we went in search of typical street prices as well as recent lows to select 10 configurations that offer standout value. For each one, we cross-checked against hardware benchmarks (in the case of processors, graphics cards, and storage media) and market data to determine what an item should be worth. Below, you’ll find selections for 1080p speed demons, 1440p all-rounders, and compact battlestations that won’t absolutely fry your budget.

What Makes These Prices Stand Out This Prime Day

Two trends are converging. First, the PC market’s slow rebound—IDC called it “stabilizing” with low single-digit momentum in shipments—has driven up the depth of promos as brands chase share. Second, GPU prices year-on-year have come down even though it’s an artificial condition that Jon Peddie Research has been tracking via AIB shipments. In the meantime, Valve’s Steam Hardware Survey still indicates that 1080p is the primary resolution of choice with 1440p also on a major rise, and thus midrange GPUs pushing 144Hz to 240Hz panels provide fantastic real-life returns. Factor in frame generation from DLSS and FSR, however, and this gen’s “mid” parts punch above their weight.

Top 10 Gaming Laptop and Desktop Deals for Prime Day

16-inch QHD+ 240Hz laptop with GeForce RTX 4070: The sweet spot for portable PCs right now. Opt for an Intel Core i7 H-class or AMD Ryzen 9 HS chip, a MUX switch/Advanced Optimus, and at least 1TB NVMe. Shrewd shoppers are finding prices drop to the low $1,200s on models from Lenovo Legion, Asus ROG, and MSI. 15.6-inch 144Hz budget laptop with GeForce RTX 4050: For esports at 1080p and some AAA games at tuned settings. A Ryzen 7 7000-series or Intel Core i5 H-series, 16GB RAM, and storage you can upgrade. Sale signs are bumping decent builds to $799–$899. 17-inch desktop-replacement with GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU: For creators and sim racers who need big screens and headroom. Target 32GB RAM, a 1TB–2TB SSD, and strong cooling. Prime Day sales are offering premium rigs from Alienware and Acer Predator for far less than their standard $2,000 demands. 14-inch performance ultraportable with GeForce RTX 4060: Under 4 pounds, 165Hz IPS or OLED display, and shockingly capable for workloads in the realm of “1440p-lite.” 70Wh+ battery and two M.2 slots. We’ve already seen prices below $1,100 from HP Omen Transcend and ROG Zephyrus-style designs. AMD Advantage laptop with Radeon RX 7700S/7600S: SmartShift and SmartAccess Memory keep your frames looking good and your battery fresh. Awesome for 1080p/144Hz with low input lag, too. Look for $899–$999 promos on well-reviewed 15- and 16-inch models from Asus and HP. Upgrade-friendly 16-inch laptop with GeForce RTX 4060: Two SO-DIMM slots, dual M.2 bays, and a serviceable bottom panel make this a long-term buy. Pair it with a 165Hz panel and 1TB of SSD. Prime Day has pushed several models to the $1,049 range from MSI Katana/Vector and Gigabyte Aorus lines. Mid-tower desktop with Core i7-13700F/14700F and GeForce RTX 4070 Super: A balanced 1440p system that’ll treat you well for years. Look for 32GB DDR5, 1TB NVMe, and an 80 Plus Gold 650W–750W PSU. Prebuilts from NZXT, Skytech, and CyberPowerPC tend to pop up in the $1,399–$1,599 range. Ryzen 7 7800X3D desktop with GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: The reigning champion in 3D V-Cache is still one of the best gaming CPUs, particularly for high-FPS esports and CPU-bound titles. Go for a quality air or AIO cooler and a B650 board with two Gen4 M.2 slots. Sales are dragging complete towers down to around $1,899. Radeon value play with RX 7900 XT and Ryzen 7 7700: A good cost-per-frame pick for 1440p Ultra, or dabbling in 4K using AMD FSR. There is no hard limit, because upgrading or replacing parts in the future is easy. Aim for at least 2TB of storage and a case that has a mesh front intake. Boutique builders are offering Prime Day deals in the $1,399–$1,599 range. Compact ITX desktop with Core i5-13600K and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: Sofa-friendly size without compromising on 1080p/1440p credentials. Look for a properly ventilated SG13, a 650-watt SFX PSU, and front USB-C. Keep an eye out for $1,099–$1,299 sale stickers from mainstream and custom brands.

Fast Buying Tips for Gaming PCs and Laptops

Prioritize the GPU first, the display second. For 1080p at 144Hz, an RTX 4050/4060 or RX 7600-class part is all you need; for higher refresh rates at 1440p, move up to an RTX 4070/4070 Super or RX 7900 XT. For laptops, ask for a MUX switch/Advanced Optimus for the best FPS. Aim for at least 16GB of RAM (or better yet, 32GB) and storage starting at around a terabyte; current games can be well over typical sizes per title, sometimes more than developers themselves expected. We can see this specifically in UL’s 3DMark and game benchmarks, where there is a clear uplift moving from 4060 to 4070 tiers, particularly at 1440p.

For desktops, verify the wattage and rating of the power supply, motherboard connectivity (two Gen4 M.2 slots, Wi‑Fi 6E/7), and case airflow. For displays, aim for 300–350 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB (and better) if you’re a creator. Lastly, check out return policies and warranty terms — useful in case coil whine, thermals, or panel uniformity come up short.

Bottom Line: Where the Best Prime Day Values Are

And now a handful of Prime Day discounts in the mid and upper-mid tiers have created some rare price-to-performance sweet spots. If you pair the GPU according to your target resolution and sanity-check the spec sheet, these 10 picks represent some of the best ways to upgrade your gaming rig for less — without sacrificing much performance at all.