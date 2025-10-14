Tello Bumps Unlimited Data To 50GB For $25/Month

Tello has quietly made one of the biggest budget wireless changes this year, upping the high-speed data allotment on its $25 Unlimited plan to 50GB without increasing the price. For price-sensitive users who rely on Wi‑Fi and just want a solid cellular backup, this is a significant upgrade that takes the plan squarely out of the fringe territory and enters it into mainstream consideration.

What changed and why it matters for Tello’s $25 plan

The plan used to come with 35GB of high-speed data before slowing down. Well, the jump to 50GB is a 43% increase in usable, full-speed data and yet… yes, $25 per month. It’s an uncommonly customer-friendly move in a time when carriers often tack on perks and quietly raise rates. The same caveat applies: after you use 50GB of data in a month, speeds get dramatically slower, so it’s still probably best for light-to-moderate mobile data users.

And that’s quite a bit of the average Internet user’s monthly traffic it would be able to swallow, in practical terms. Picture something like 16 to 20 hours of streaming high-definition video, hundreds of hours of music, or heavy social browsing over the course of a month. So for most people who use Wi‑Fi at home and the office, it is not far-fetched to remain safely below that ceiling without altering habits.

How it compares with competing unlimited wireless plans

Tello’s offering seems to be a response for the sweet spot in between totally unlimited plans and tiny data buckets. Its base plan is $25 a month with unlimited data (hotspot high-speed data is capped at low speeds), and US Mobile frequently advertises competitively priced unlimited plans that offer predetermined levels of “premium data.” Both are solid options if you regularly exceed 50GB and don’t like dealing with taxes/fees treatment or hotspot rules, but each brand differs in both.

And while it isn’t unique among prepaid carriers for most frugal shoppers—particularly those who aren’t committed to the idea of a plan that starts on the same day every month—it’s hard to find another carrier with an all-you-can-use 50GB high-speed pool and $25 per month price point as low as Tello’s if you’re already comfortable paying ahead and getting billed one month at a time.

Based on the sheer high-speed data per dollar with no prepay commitments, it’s one of the leanest deals available right now.

Network and speed expectations on T-Mobile via Tello

Tello is an MVNO that uses T-Mobile’s network and provides 5G access on compatible devices. That’s relevant because third-party testing from Opensignal has consistently rated T-Mobile highly on 5G availability and download speeds in the United States. Real-world performance will vary depending on your local coverage and congestion, and you might experience slower data speeds during times of high traffic, since, like all MVNOs, your data can be deprioritized compared to network customers.

The speeds are cut down significantly after 50GB, which is not bad for messaging, email, or light maps use, but can be a drag when streaming video or downloading files. If your monthly routine is spending hours on hotspot, marathon mobile gaming sessions outside of Wi‑Fi, or endless scrolling through TikTok and YouTube while away from (or ignoring) your router, you might be better served with a plan sporting more premium data or truly unlimited high-speed access.

Extra perks and fine print for Tello’s $25 unlimited plan

The value goes above and beyond the data cap. Tello comes with unlimited talk and text and lets you use your data allotment as a mobile hotspot, which isn’t standard on every budget plan. Among the standout advantages: free calling to more than 60 countries from the U.S., a feature that distinguishes it for many high-frequency international callers who might otherwise need separate calling cards or app workarounds.

There are no contracts with the plan, which is month-to-month, and eSIM activation on a compatible phone is also now available. Taxes and fees are additional and calculated at checkout. For device compatibility, Wi‑Fi calling, and coverage specifics at your address, you may want to verify with us the exact address of service for the phone numbers on your account before you switch—especially if you are switching from another network technology.

Who the plan benefits most among budget-conscious users

If you spend most of your waking hours on Wi‑Fi, and you appreciate a simple bill that doesn’t vary much from month to month, this plan is easy to recommend. Average monthly smartphone data consumption has jumped each year in North America, say the CTIA and the Ericsson Mobility Report — but many single-line users still have a carefree life well below 50GB with Wi‑Fi at home and work. Students, hybrid workers, and travelers looking for a plush ride without the full fare of a flagship carrier are prime candidates.

Bottom line: is Tello’s 50GB for $25 a smart choice?

Tello’s switch to 50GB of high-speed data for $25 per month turns an already “great for light users” plan into a more universally competitive low-cost standout.

If you can keep below the high-speed cap and international calling being baked in is important to you, then it’s one of the most balanced offers in prepaid right now. Heavy streamers will still want to check out unlimited high-speed options, but for most everybody else, this is a cracker of a deal.