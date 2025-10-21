TCL’s 75-Inch QM8K 4K TV Now $300 Off

If you’ve been looking for an upgrade to your big screen, the $300 off on the 75-inch TCL QM8K is precisely the sort of deal that warrants a second look.

The current deal brings the price down to $1,699.99 from $1,999.99 — roughly 15% off — for a 2025 QD-Mini LED model that acts neck-and-neck with pricier premium sets on brightness, gaming features, and built-in audio, among other specs.

Why this $300-off TCL 75-inch QM8K TV deal stands out

Seventy-five inches is that sweet spot where cinematic scale converges with living-room practicality. But industry groups like the Consumer Technology Association have also been citing sustained growth in 70-inch-plus sets as prices fall, and streaming becomes more of a default. A 15% discount on the flagship current-year Mini-LED from TCL goes “against the grain,” because discounts of this size have been known to huddle around shopping events or the previous year’s models.

Value is the lure, but there’s substance in the QM8K’s spec sheet too. You’re getting a step up from TCL’s entry-level 4 Series, with one of the brightest consumer panels that company offers, thousands of local dimming zones for high-contrast HDR, and a feature set that caters to sports fans and gamers. At that price, it’s a compelling alternative to the premium LCD models from Samsung and Hisense, not to mention massively undercutting most 77-inch OLEDs.

Key picture and sound highlights of the TCL QM8K TV

The QM8K features QD-Mini LED backlighting with a deep local dimming array (TCL quotes something like 3,800 zones on the 75-inch) that results in darker blacks and less blooming around bright objects. Independent lab testing by PCMag found a peak of around 2,800 nits with an ~18% window and just over 700 nits on a full-field white pattern, so it’s made to cut through daylight for HDR pop.

Color is another strong suit. Quantum dots expand the color gamut, and the set is compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG to take maximum advantage of today’s streaming libraries and UHD Blu-ray discs. The off-axis performance does outperform standard VAs thanks to the extra TCL panel R&D, so a room full of people watching an epic game won’t see that intense washout.

Audio is better than you get from a super-thin TV. A 2.2.2-channel speaker system, tuned by Bang & Olufsen, provides even more richness and expanse than your average down-firing arrangement, with Dolby Atmos sound processing on board. Hardcore cinephiles will probably still want a real Dolby Atmos soundbar or receiver, but for most living rooms the built-in system is surprisingly good.

Next-gen console-ready gaming features on the 75-inch QM8K

The 75-inch QM8K is designed to take fast action in stride. That includes a 144Hz native panel and Variable Refresh Rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which minimizes tearing and stutter on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and high-frame-rate PCs. Input lag is approximately 13 ms in game mode, in line with some measurements we’ve seen from outlets such as Rtings on TCL’s recent high-end sets.

Multiple HDMI 2.1 inputs, Auto Low Latency Mode, eARC for lossless audio passthrough, Wi‑Fi 6, and an ATSC 3.0 tuner (NextGen TV) complete the connectivity story. The latter is an attractive feature if your market supports NextGen TV; it promises better over-the-air picture and sound, with room for future upgrades.

How the 75-inch TCL QM8K compares at this sale price point

Competitors at this price point include the Hisense U8N and Samsung’s QN90D from $1,500–$1,800. The Hisense occasionally equals TCL on peak brightness but varies per size and region, and it might lack stuff like an integrated NextGen TV tuner. Samsung’s QN90D offers superior processing and anti-reflective tech, but tends to run a bit more expensive at 75 inches.

Where the QM8K sets itself apart, however, is in brightness per dollar, the granularity of its local dimming at this size, and an unexpectedly powerful sound system of its own that may delay your soundbar purchase. TCL’s top-of-the-line Mini-LEDs have been praised in publications like PCMag for their picture quality and feature set, and this sale only sweetens the deal.

Who should buy the 75-inch TCL QM8K TV and who should wait

If you watch a lot of sports in a sunlit room, this is the TV for you: high sustained brightness and strong motion handling along with broad support for HDR formats makes live broadcasts and fast-moving action appear crisp.

Gamers get 4K120/144, VRR, and low latency; movie night has vibrant HDR contrast and colors without the price premiums you’ll pay for OLED at this size.

Picture purists who are still out to get absolute black in a pitch-dark theater might want to go OLED, but for mixed-use households that combine daytime programming with gaming and streaming, the QM8K is a practical, high-impact choice. And as always, calibrating or selecting a film-accurate mode will raise accuracy out of the box, while pricing may fluctuate — so beware and consider making a move while that $300 cut is in place.