TCL 65-Inch S5 4K TV Gets 18% Discount at Amazon

The 65-inch TCL Class S5 4K TV just dropped to $369.97 at Amazon, shaving $80.02 off its list price for an 18% markdown. For shoppers eyeing a big-screen upgrade without the premium price tag, this is one of the strongest value plays in the budget 65-inch category right now.

Why This Deal Matters for Budget 65-Inch 4K TV Shoppers

Price per inch is a quick way to gauge value, and at roughly $5.69 per diagonal inch, the S5 undercuts typical promotional pricing on mainstream 65-inch sets. Market trackers like the NPD Group have noted that large-screen TV prices have compressed notably in recent cycles, but sub-$400 for a current 65-inch model with a robust smart platform remains a standout.

TCL has carved out a niche for delivering strong fundamentals at accessible prices, and the S-Class S5 continues that trend. While it’s positioned as a budget-friendly model, the feature mix—4K resolution, HDR support, and baked-in Fire TV—covers the needs of most living rooms and family spaces.

What You Get in the TCL S5: Features and Smart Platform

The S5 pairs a 65-inch 4K LED panel with HDR support to boost color and contrast in compatible movies and sports broadcasts. TCL’s motion processing targets fast action, and the set advertises a 120Hz effective refresh rate that helps smooth motion; in gaming modes, it prioritizes responsiveness to reduce input lag. Independent testers such as Rtings have consistently found low input lag on TCL’s budget lines, reinforcing its appeal to console players.

Fire TV is built in, so you get a familiar interface with quick access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and live TV integrations, plus Alexa voice control via the remote. For households already using Echo devices or Alexa routines, the S5 slots neatly into that ecosystem for hands-free commands and device control.

Connectivity is straightforward for a modern setup: multiple HDMI inputs for streaming boxes and consoles, optical audio for legacy gear, and wireless support for network streaming and Bluetooth accessories. If you plan to add a soundbar, the TV’s audio pass-through options simplify single-remote control and setup.

Real-world viewing impressions for sports, movies, and games

For sports, the S5’s motion handling and 4K upscaling keep uniforms, turf, and fast pans clean at typical viewing distances. As with most LED sets in this price tier, you’ll get the best contrast when seated relatively centered and in moderately lit rooms. If your space gets all-day sun, consider basic light management—sheers or blinds—to help the panel’s contrast pop.

Gamers should enable Game Mode to minimize processing overhead. Expect smooth responsiveness for mainstream titles, especially at 60 fps. If you’re chasing top-tier cinematic contrast and peak brightness for HDR movies, OLED and midrange mini-LED sets will outperform the S5—but they also cost several times as much.

How the TCL S5 stacks up against rival 65-inch budget TVs

Comparable 65-inch options from Hisense’s A-Series and Amazon’s Fire TV Omni line frequently hover between $399 and $499 outside major holidays. At $369.97, the S5 undercuts many of those while matching their core features and offering one of the more polished Fire TV experiences. Consumer Reports and other evaluators routinely cite TCL for delivering strong baseline picture quality for the money, which is exactly the equation here.

Buying tips before check out to get the most from this TCL S5

Confirm you’re purchasing the 65-inch Class S5 with Fire TV and check the seller—buying directly from Amazon or a verified retailer simplifies returns. Plan your setup: use Movie/Cinema mode for films, Sport mode for live games if you like extra motion smoothing, and Game Mode for consoles. If audio matters, budget for a compact soundbar and place the TV so the center of the screen sits near eye level from your main seat (usually 8 to 9 feet back for a 65-inch screen).

Bottom line: At an 18% cut and a clean $80.02 off, this TCL S5 deal hits the sweet spot for anyone wanting a big 4K screen with a modern smart platform for under $400. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this is precisely the kind of price drop that justifies moving now.