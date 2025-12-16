TCGplayer undercuts Amazon on Mega Venusaur ex Collection

Finally, the Mega Venusaur ex Premium Collection enters at $46.39 on TCGplayer for a new leader in best deal of the day—by far (Amazon’s outlandish $77.99 price now sits $31.60 above what I can get at large online when using American Express’s 20% off sign-up bonus). That makes TCGplayer about 41 percent less overall (not including tax and shipping), a big enough gap to sway even die-hard Prime loyalists.

For pack-cracking collectors, gift givers presenting players who chase value, or anyone dreaming of a Mega-era past they wish to relive, this represents one of the most aggressive price splits we have seen on a mainstream premium box in months. Those savings are the headline, though the pack mix and long-term collectibility of what is included push things even further.

What You Get in the Mega Venusaur ex Premium Box

The Mega Venusaur ex Premium Collection includes 8 booster packs from current expansions, featuring a Mega Venusaur ex promo card and an oversized jumbo card. The pack lineup consists of four Destined Rivals, two Journey Together, and two Mega Evolution boosters, along with a reusable sticker for collectors who utilize the extras they get.

4 Destined Rivals boosters

2 Journey Together boosters

2 Mega Evolution boosters

Reusable sticker

The math is difficult to deny—on pure value-per-pack grounds, anyway. That $46.39 means you are paying about $5.80 a pack plus premium promo; in Amazon’s case it’s a slightly worse deal at around $9.75 per pack, and that’s not accounting for the additional value of the promo card and jumbo card, which will likely end up being *SPOILER ALERT*. Even in a cooling singles market, it’s quite a spread.

How This Deal Compares to Amazon’s Current Pricing

TCGplayer’s advantage is competitive pricing from highly rated storefronts and TCGplayer Direct fulfillment for certain sellers, and Amazon’s advantage is fast delivery and convenience. When the price difference is a few dollars, Prime usually comes out victorious. With a difference of $31.60, the calculation is different. So long as you don’t require next-day delivery, the TCGplayer listing offers a stronger measure of cost-efficiency with very little sacrifice to be made—especially when making purchases from sellers with good feedback and high volume.

Also important to mention is that premium products have a tendency to be price-sensitive to short-term supply, while retail restocks and set hype cycles tend to create pricing ebbs and flows for this category as a whole. The broader print strategy of The Pokémon Company International in recent years has overall kept product available, with the exception of some ups and downs of specific products like this. If you’ve been looking for an entry point on Mega Venusaur, this is it.

Chase Cards and the Current Singles Market Environment

Collectors aiming for raw expected value might want to temper their expectations here. Recent market data from TCGplayer reveals that a few chase cards in Destined Rivals and Mega Evolution still boast eye-popping prices—Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex has stuck around the low $400s for Near Mint copies in market pricing, and a couple of special renditions of Mega Charizard X ex have seen some sales creep above $500 depending on artwork and condition. M Gardevoir ex, M Lucario ex, and Team Rocket’s Moltres ex are still selling with buyouts in the mid-to-high 100s for certain alts.

But the overall singles market is still softer than in peak years. Most of the ultra rares from these sets have started to move downward to more easily maintainable values, as we can see from TCGplayer market data, which is supported by eBay sold listings. For condition-conscious collectors purchasing early, PSA population reports also emphasize just how quickly the supply of Gem Mint can expand during a set’s first few months on the market, nudging down prices for raw copies. So the bottom line is: cracking for value remains a dice roll—get this box if you want the experience, if you’re into promos, or if you like having an impressive way to showcase part of your collection (if anything in Pokémon can be termed “impressive”).

Who Should Pick Up the Mega Venusaur ex Box Now

But if you’re making a sealed display for the Mega-era and, heck, even if your modern product is particularly headliner-y, this becomes an easy plug at $46.39. Players who need an easy way to try out a variety of recent sets will also like the eight-pack mix, and even if you’d rather not chase it as a card in packs, Mega Venusaur ex can add binder status.

Check seller ratings and fulfillment before you purchase—TCGplayer Direct and top-rated storefronts help cut down on headaches. If you are all about Prime speed, then Amazon is an easy course; nonetheless, the close to $32 surcharge is tough to swallow with identical contents. For most shoppers, the TCGplayer price is game.

Bottom line: A versatile premium box just came down to a price that beats the competition handily from the big boxes. In case you have Mega Venusaur on your list—now is the time to strike.