Target Launches 40% Off Select LEGO Sets

Target is dropping a special, part-of-the-selection sale featuring LEGO sets with prices up to 40% off, and the mix covers crowd-pleasing themes such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, and seasonal Icons. Stock is likely to run out fast, but for those on the prowl for early gifts or a winter building project, this represents one of the broadest across-the-board discounts we’ve seen from a big retailer in months.

Top LEGO set picks available at Target’s sale today

Star Wars fans might begin with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, discounted to $26.99 from $44.99. It offers 24 micro-builds and minifigures, but has consistently sold out seasonally. If you need a daily build to help celebrate the holidays, this is definitely the one to keep an eye on before stock disappears.

The LEGO Christmas Tree (set 40573) is also a standout at $26.99 from $44.99. With 784 pieces, the price-per-piece drops to about 3.4 cents — far below the hobby’s standard 7–10 cents base level for non-licensed sets. It constructs a single tall tree, or a couple of smaller displays, which means it is decor-ready and can carry on past the season.

You seldom see licensed builds for so little. LEGO Harry Potter Ollivanders & Madam Malkin’s is on sale for $53.99, down from $89.99, which makes it a compelling value as a modular-style streetscape with great display appeal. For families and Disney fans, you can purchase Encanto The Magical Madrigal House for $76.79 from $127.99, a 40% price drop that’s particularly aggressive for an evergreen franchise set.

Bargain hunters will also want to scour the cheaper impulse buys: some Star Wars Microfighters have been going for less than $7, and an Icons kit like the Wreath-Making set is getting real cuts. Rad price breaks like these — in the sub-$10 and sub-$60 range — are prime spots for stocking stuffers or a little bit to store in bulk so you can keep the theme variety high without building and breaking down continuously.

Why 40% off is a big deal for LEGO collectors

Expect 20–30% off LEGO, along with smaller amounts on weekly promos and endcaps; 40% is rather rare, especially for modern sets with easy recognition outside clearance. For licensed lines — Star Wars, Disney, and Wizarding World — royalty costs generally restrain the extent of markdowns, so these prices stand out.

Cost-per-piece is a leading consideration for value-minded builders; this is with good reason, but not as well-founded as one might think. At 3–4 cents each, sets such as the Christmas Tree undercut the average by a wide margin, while detailed display pieces still net an impressively low cost-per-hour of build time. Third-party trackers like BrickEconomy and the deals forums both tell us 40% off is a line when it comes to “buy now” versus pre–end-of-life clearance.

There’s also a groundswell of momentum in the category. And the numbers here back that up: Procter & Gamble’s Circana market research unit continues to list building sets among the best-selling toy segments by dollar sales, and groups such as retail tracker National Retail Federation point out that toys remain a priority gift category as shoppers hunt for deals. In short, when a big-box retailer slashes marquee LEGO sets by 40%, demand tends to go up — and inventory turns quickly.

How to get the most savings at Target during this sale

Look at both shipping and local pickup. Store stock can vary from online availability, and orders completed via drive-up or pickup frequently circumvent shipping delays. If your set is out of stock online, playing around with ZIP codes for nearby stores sometimes turns up a handful of remaining sets.

Stack store perks. Members often receive bonus offers, and credit cards linked to the retailer generally tack on an additional 5% off most purchases. That can edge a 40% discount toward 45% without needing to wait for another event.

Use price matching where available. If one of those big-gun retailers briefly undercuts a set that Target still carries, the store’s policy may permit a price match; read the fine print, since a few temporary doorbusters are excluded. Hang onto your receipt — there may be an adjustment allowed if the same item goes on sale again shortly after you purchased it.

What to watch for before you check out your LEGO cart

Click to confirm set details for available and old sets. For example, the Christmas Tree is code 40573; other holiday items that look similar may be smaller kits or ornaments and have different piece counts.

If you’re giving as a gift, be sure to read the return window and damaged box policies. Collectors might care about mint packaging, but most casual builders won’t. If you’re planning on giving a gift later, you might want to opt for pickup (to make sure the box isn’t damaged in transit) and store the receipt in an easily retrievable place.

And finally, move quickly on the high-visibility themes. Based on past retail seasonality, Star Wars advent calendars along with licensed “playset-plus-display” builds sell through first. At 40 percent discounts, second-choice sets — or full price elsewhere — are usually what the wait gets you.

Bottom line: If LEGO is on your list, this Target sale surely checks both boxes of a rare combination of deep discounts plus desirable themes. Scoop up the sets you love now, and then keep an eye out for restocks to fill in your cart.