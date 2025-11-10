Target Has 50 Early Black Friday Deals for 2025

Target is turning on holiday savings, with a wide-ranging suite of 50 early Black Friday deals including big cuts on Sony audio gear, Garmin wearables, and Keurig brewers along with TV sets, tablets, and small kitchen appliances. Putting the pedal down on an early-start strategy as wheels up Friday, the chain’s early marketing indicates shoppers are drawing purchases forward; internal surveys shared by the retailer suggest nearly two-thirds of customers plan to shop before the peak weekend, and markdowns of holiday wares reflect that break.

Headline Savings on Trusted Brands at Target

Sony’s over-ear noise-cancellers and tiny earbuds are leading unmissable audio bargains — expect the flagship ANC models to be slashed by 20–35%, with certain soundbars falling further. Early cart checks reveal sub-$200 pricing on multiple popular Sony headphone SKUs, a price point that you usually only see during doorbuster moments. That puts Target in competitive range of warehouse clubs while being below many specialty audio dealers on like-for-like models.

Also of note: Garmin’s fitness lineup. Venu Sq 2 has sunk to about $149.99 at Target — roughly 40% off its top — and key Forerunner models sport discounts of $70–$100, depending on the configuration. So for trail runners and triathletes, that means getting access to VO2 max estimations, pace guidance, multi-day battery life, and Garmin Coach plans at entry-level pricing. Garmin’s training metrics continue to be a draw for athletes who seek low-lag GPS and on-wrist structured workouts versus smartwatch-first devices.

Keurig’s single-serve brewers are frequently packaged to sell, and best-selling models such as the K-Elite, K-Select, and petite K-Mini will often fall below $100 during these early promos.

Target is also combining brewer deals with multi-pack K-Cup discounts that will cut another 20–30% off consumables. For upgrading households, pay attention to Quiet Brew and Strong Brew modes, which have become standard on mid-tier machines this season without a price premium.

The TVs and Streaming You Can Grab Early

Fifty-five to sixty-five-inch midrange panels are the bargain sweet spot if you’re looking to upgrade your living room. A standout is TCL’s Q6 Series QLED in 55 inches, seen at $279.99 — about 38% off list — that attains quantum dot color, 4K upscaling, and gamer-friendly variable refresh features all for less than $300. We’re starting to see similar discounts on Hisense U-series sets and entry-level Samsung Crystal models, though stock levels fluctuate by store and pickup region.

Streaming sticks fall into the same impulse-buy category. Below $25, this tier typically includes Roku sticks and Fire TV sticks, often with premium free trials in tow. For congested Wi-Fi environments, consider a dual-band model and any voice remote with TV power and volume buttons so you can lose the clunky add-ons post-setup.

Smart Shopping Playbook for Target Deal Hunters

Stacking is the secret weapon.

Choose in-store pickup for deals even on Black Friday.

Target Circle bonuses, occasional category coupons, and RedCard’s everyday 5% blend well with most Black Friday prices.

The retailer’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee extends throughout the season on qualifying items, meaning you can buy when stock is plentiful and get a price adjustment if it happens to drop further down the line.

For speed, use same-day services like Drive Up and in-store pickup to lock deal prices before shelves empty.

Discount data indicates you can often save big by acting early. The Adobe Digital Insights team typically sees electronics discounts get even steeper as we move closer to Cyber Weekend; however, the margin between those early-week lows and the absolute floor tends to be thin (about 1–3 points), with out-of-stocks peaking during peak hours. The National Retail Federation is anticipating robust consumer spending yet again this holiday, a dynamic that would support the early carting with price-match insurance as a backstop.

More Early Highlights to Read Before You Shop

Audio upgrades extend beyond Sony. Bose’s open-ear and over-ear lines, plus JBL’s portable line of Charge series speakers, are all on sale for up to 35% off. As a price reference, the JBL Charge 6 has in past years often dropped to at or near $129.99 during this event window; that’ll give you massive volume, USB-C phone charging, and multichannel speaker pairing without the premium-brand surcharge.

The kitchen aisle also sees numbers in the 40–50% range on savings of small appliances.

PowerXL and Ninja air fryers are sinking to around $59.99 for family-size capacities, with stand mixers and hand immersion blenders getting regular double-digit cuts. Coffee-heads looking for Keurig bundle deals will see values increase as the week goes on, especially for colorway exclusives that major chains employ to protect price-matching against meatspace rivals.

Tablets and e-readers are very much in the realm of budget. It’s been easy to find Amazon’s Fire HD 10 for $69.99, a nice round figure that checks in at 50% off, and it remains an inexpensive favorite for casual content streaming or children’s profiles. If you want Google Play, look to Samsung’s A-series tablets when they fall below the $150 mark; you’ll give up nicer screens but gain app flexibility above Fire OS.

Bottom line: how to maximize Target’s early deals now

Target’s early Black Friday surge is back and currently producing doorbuster-level pricing across 50 key deals, with Sony headphones, Garmin wearables, and Keurig brewers fronting the most compelling offers.

Basically, since we know the stock will move fast and price protection is now live anyway, you should buy the standouts right away — stack Circle and RedCard savings on top of it at checkout! — then go ahead and do that price match if there’s one last drop. It’s a method that reduces risk, optimizes value, and keeps your list on budget before the holiday onslaught.