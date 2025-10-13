Target And Walmart Continue Carrying Xbox Consoles

Membership clubs are saying one thing, like there is no way in hell any of us will sell you an Xbox console if frown lines or worse ripple upward every time a customer reminds them it’s nearly impossible to buy wipes and a box of pasta at the same time.

Microsoft says, “Not so at Target or Walmart.” (The Verge)

The company said that both retailers are active Xbox hardware, games, and accessories partners and squelched any social media speculation fueled by sporadic store resets and Costco’s recent time-out.

What Microsoft Says About Retail Partners

In a statement to Windows Central, Microsoft made it clear that Target and Walmart are still on board with the Xbox family of products. That distinction is important, because photos of a Target store plucking out its Xbox bay circulated widely and led to fears of a more widespread withdrawal. The more probable cause: a location-level assortment change instead of an operation-wide mandate.

“Planograms,” or the space allotted to a good, turn levels, and regional demand are constantly juggled by retailers. One store taking a platform off the floor is hardly a sign of a national strategy shift. Microsoft’s statement does draw that line fairly starkly, adding that both retailers continue to look at opportunities in the category.

Why Some Stores Took Down Their Xbox Displays

Aisles of electronics change with the calendar and performance. Quick tip: Locations may consolidate slower subcategories or move endcaps to whatever is selling fastest at the local level. In gaming, bundles, colorways, or limited-time deals can also provoke said resets. That’s how one Target could shrink its Xbox footprint temporarily while another down the road kept a full display.

Stock counts might also be deceptive. Stores will sometimes keep consoles in locked cabinets or store them in back rooms to prevent theft, so it may look like a retailer has stopped selling the product. And online order pickup or ship-to-store further obscure what shoppers see on the shelf.

Costco And Sam’s Club Strike A Different Tone

In September, Costco pulled Xbox listings from its site, calling it a business decision. Sam’s Club followed up soon after with deep discounts on Xbox hardware and accessories. Neither move is necessarily a harbinger of an industrywide retreat, but it illustrates how warehouse clubs have played by a different set of retail rules than big-box chains.

Wholesale retail clubs are focused on narrow SKU totals and high-velocity items. And if demand weakens, or margin targets shift, they can get out of a category in the snap of an index finger and redeploy space to appliances…or TVs…or seasonal goods. Full-platform assortments typically will be held by mass retailers, including Target and Walmart, to anchor the gaming aisles year-round.

Pricing Changes Further Muddy The Shelf Story

Xbox pricing has risen this year, further weighing on perceptions of value.

The Xbox Series S 512GB jumped from a previous $299.99 to $379.99, then launched at $399.99. Xbox Series X moved from $499.99 up to a temporary $599.99, and finally landed at $649.99. Sony also raised PlayStation 5 pricing $50 on both standard and digital models, highlighting broader category cost and currency headwinds.

Price increases can change in-store strategy. Retailers might double down on bundles promising to take the sting out of sticker shock with added value, or highlight digital subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass to underscore the strength of an ecosystem pitch. Look for more carefully curated endcaps, clearer signposting, and inventory tightened up to lessen markdown risk.

Market Context Provided By Industry Trackers

Circana, which monitors US video game spending, has noted that PlayStation 5 was the top dollar-generating hardware up to and through 2023, with Xbox and Nintendo battling it out for share below. That pecking order also affects how much real estate and promotion a platform gets, particularly outside of peak buying windows.

Still, Xbox is an indispensable fixture of the aisle. The console ecosystems spur attachment for controllers, headsets, digital currency cards, and game subscriptions—high-margin categories retailers depend on. If Xbox was pulled completely, we’d lose out on all those downstream purchases, which is why you see most of the general merchandisers keep every platform represented.

What Shoppers Should Expect When Buying Xbox Consoles

For buyers, the headline is this: You should still be able to get Xbox consoles from Target and Walmart. Availability will vary by location and the display may also differ from store to store. If you don’t see the boxes on the floor, check locked cases or request inventory at the counter. There’s always online ordering with local pickup as a relatively surefire backup.

Keep an eye out for bundles, particularly since retailers may strike a balance of higher hardware prices with added value, like bonus controllers, game credits, or multi-month subscription trials. With Microsoft reaffirming its commitment to mainstream chains, the road to an Xbox purchase is still clear despite the noise around warehouse club plans and one-off store resets.