Talat Unveils Local AI Meeting Notes For Mac

Talat is betting that the next wave of AI productivity will run on your laptop, not someone else’s servers. The new Mac app captures, transcribes, and summarizes meetings entirely on device, keeping audio and notes off the cloud by default — and offering it all as a one-time purchase instead of a subscription.

Built by UK developer Nick Payne with longtime collaborator Mike Franklin, Talat arrives as a lean, 20MB tool that taps Apple’s Neural Engine to process audio locally. It’s a direct answer to the growing cohort of cloud-first note-takers popular with founders and investors, but aimed at users who want confidentiality, configurability, and a clear data boundary.

Why Local Meeting Notes Matter for Privacy and Control

AI note-takers have surged alongside Zoom, Teams, and Meet, but many route raw audio and transcripts through third-party clouds — a sticking point for legal, finance, healthcare, and any team operating under NDAs. Several large companies have restricted external generative AI tools over data leakage risks, and frameworks from NIST’s AI Risk Management guidance to the EU’s AI Act highlight data governance as a first-order concern.

Local processing reduces exposure surface: no upstream transfer, no external retention, and fewer vendors in the chain of custody. For security teams that manage data loss prevention or residency rules, on-device transcription and summarization can be the difference between “blocked” and “approved.”

How Talat Keeps Meeting Audio Securely on Your Mac

Talat captures meeting audio through macOS system taps and runs speech recognition directly on Apple silicon via FluidAudio, a Swift framework optimized for low-latency, on-device AI. There’s no account to create, no background analytics, and no automatic uploads — your audio, transcript, and summaries stay local unless you explicitly route them elsewhere.

The app transcribes in real time across common conferencing apps, attempts live speaker labeling (with quick reassignment if it guesses wrong), and lets you edit, delete, or split transcript segments as the conversation flows. When the call ends, a compact local model generates a structured summary with key points, decisions, and action items — useful for teams that need instant documentation without sending sensitive content to outside services.

Under the hood, Talat defaults to a lightweight summarization model, Qwen3-4B-4bit, chosen to run comfortably on modest M‑series machines. For speech recognition, users can select between local options including two Nvidia Parakeet variants, or point the app at Ollama to run other models on device.

Controls and integrations power users will appreciate

Talat leans into user control rather than lock-in. You can choose your own LLM — local or cloud — for summarization, set auto-exports to tools like Obsidian, and configure webhooks that fire the moment a meeting wraps. There’s also an MCP server for standardized, programmatic access to meeting data on demand.

Everything you capture is indexed locally, making past notes, transcripts, and summaries searchable without relying on an external knowledge base. Planned integrations include Google Calendar and Notion, broadening where and how notes can flow after they’re created — still on your terms.

Pricing and availability for Talat on Apple silicon Macs

Talat targets M‑series Macs and offers a free trial with 10 hours of recordings to validate performance on your hardware and workflow. During its pre‑release period, the app is available for $49 as a one‑time purchase, with the price slated to rise to $99 at version 1.0. The developers are bootstrapping and say the core product will remain a perpetual license rather than a recurring subscription.

That model stands out in a category dominated by monthly seats and usage-based fees, especially for teams that record multiple calls a day or need to outfit an entire department without recurring overhead.

Cloud-first rivals often tout higher accuracy on messy audio, deeper collaboration features, and near-limitless compute. Granola, a favorite among startup leaders and investors and recently valued at $250 million, exemplifies the momentum in that camp. Otter and Fireflies have likewise built robust cloud ecosystems around meeting intelligence.

Talat counters with privacy-by-default, near-zero setup, and offline reliability. In practice, that means a few trade-offs: local models may lag state-of-the-art hosted systems on diarization in cross-talk or noisy rooms, and advanced analytics or team dashboards are intentionally sparse. Power users can dial in accuracy by swapping models — even electing a cloud LLM if their policy allows — but the default posture remains strictly on-device.

The Local-First Signal In AI Productivity

Talat’s launch underscores a broader shift toward “local-first” software championed by research groups like Ink & Switch and accelerated by frameworks such as Ollama and Apple’s Neural Engine. The message is simple: for many workflows, AI can be fast, useful, and private without leaving your machine.

For founders protecting deal flow, clinicians documenting visits, or legal teams bound by strict confidentiality, that promise is more than a preference — it’s a requirement. Talat doesn’t try to be everything; it tries to be unintrusive, capable, and contained. For a growing set of users, that is exactly the point.