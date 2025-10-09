TAG Heuer Expands Beyond Wear OS With New Smartwatch

TAG Heuer is rewriting its own smartwatch playbook. The new Connected Calibre E5 ditches Google’s Wear OS in favor of TAG Heuer’s own OS, a move intended to tackle long-standing iPhone connectivity woes while also allowing the brand greater control over the premium experience its customers crave.

The company is doing more than playing musical software labels. It has also achieved Apple’s Made for iPhone certification, suggesting greater adherence to iOS accessory standards and an effort to provide better notifications, stronger reliability, and fewer setup compromises for the devices’ owners — many of whom are among luxury watch shoppers.

Why TAG Heuer Is Exiting Wear OS for Its Own Platform

For years, TAG Heuer has relied on Wear OS to deliver apps, Google services like Assistant, and smartwatch generalities to its Connected line. But the iPhone experience lagged. Apple’s platform has always restricted what non-Apple watches can do, hamstringing features like full voice calling and interactive messaging by relying on a notification relay that tended to feel fragile in everyday use.

Things took a turn for the worse when Google essentially started letting its iOS path wither away; its Wear OS iPhone companion app has gone months and months between anything even resembling an update. This left premium customers caught between a nice piece of hardware and an accelerated iOS pairing fail. So while the pressure is going up in Europe for more interoperability under the Digital Markets Act, brands can’t time product roadmaps to regulatory outcomes.

Enter TAG Heuer OS, a custom layer designed to prioritize reliability over the laundry list of third-party apps. As WIRED has reported, the platform is still firmly rooted in Android, but here it’s about emphasis: a tightly controlled stack emphasizing fluid navigation, predictable syncing, and far fewer points of failure when paired with an iPhone.

What the New TAG Heuer Platform Promises iPhone Users

Made for iPhone certification would be the catchphrase. That program, like the one for audiobook-makers, requires accessories to meet Apple’s technical and behavioral guidelines — including those governing Bluetooth Low Energy characteristics and how notifications and media controls are handled. In reality, it should mean more reliable alerts, less stuttering connections, and fewer “missed buzz” incidents common to mixed-ecosystem wearables.

The trade-off is ecosystem breadth. Wear OS inherits a familiar app collection; a custom OS must deliver value with exclusive experiences. TAG Heuer is playing to that with elegant watch faces, sport tracking, and lifestyle features that are in line with its brand. For this crowd, it’s coherence and craftsmanship, rather than merely installing yet another app tile.

Hardware Specifications and Special Editions Overview

Beneath the sapphire and steel, the Connected Calibre E5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 5100 Plus — far from bleeding-edge in mobile terms, perhaps, although it’s a welcome bump up over the previous-generation 4100 platform. TAG Heuer redesigned the algorithms for improved efficiency, with a target of about two days of runtime, according to the company. Of course, the usual always-on display use and heavy tracking will drag that figure down.

Available in both 40mm and 45mm cases with minor design tweaks, the Connected has a familiar silhouette that’s likely to please loyalists. Specialty editions are still part of the playbook: a Golf edition and a New Balance edition are in the works, with sport-specific metrics and branded aesthetics that appeal to collectors and athletes alike.

Pricing reflects the luxury segment. The 40mm model begins at $1,600, with the 45mm starting at $1,700 and materials and finishes jacking it up from there. The limited editions come even further upmarket at about $2,400, in keeping with the company’s approach of providing different tiers and exclusive collaborations.

The iPhone Formula and the Broader Market Context

This is, in part, about meeting higher-end iPhone owners where they live. Analysts often point to the fact that Apple has a strong share of premium smartphone customers, who tend to attach at higher rates for accessories. Counterpoint Research has published multiple reports in the past revealing Apple as leading fancypants watch shipments and revenue globally; it’s a compelling indicator of how deeply connected hardware, software, and services are within that universe.

For a luxury brand, entrusting the customer experience to an off-the-shelf OS with varying degrees of iOS support is precarious. In controlling the software stack, and in clearing Apple’s certification bar, TAG Heuer can give precedence to stability and brand identity — even if that means giving up some of the openness and app density that Wear OS is known for.

What to Watch Next for TAG Heuer’s New Smartwatch

The first test will simply be day-to-day reliability with iPhones: notifications that come reliably, streaming that doesn’t drop randomly, and the phone’s ability to hop from Wi-Fi to a cellular-tethered context without drama.

A custom platform would also need to have a regular cadence for updates, shipping fixes and features on a consistent basis in order to instill confidence in what’s become a fast-moving category.

There’s also a broader storyline. If those EU interoperability regulations would require Apple to open up more functions, future cross-platform watches could again feature capabilities that were once exclusive to the Apple Watch. But TAG Heuer is not sitting around for regulators. With its Calibre E5 and TAG Heuer OS, it’s taking the position that luxury smartwatches should feel designed first, cross-platform second — and that a premium experience begins with reliable iPhone integration.