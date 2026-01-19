T-Mobile Undercuts AT&T And Verizon With Family Plan

T-Mobile has launched a new Better Value family plan that aims squarely at AT&T and Verizon customers, pricing three lines at $140 per month—about $46 per line—when you enroll in AutoPay. With streaming perks included and a five-year price lock, the carrier says typical families could save more than $1,000 per year versus comparable offers from rivals.

The introductory $140 rate is a limited-time price; T-Mobile lists a standard monthly cost of $155 for three lines once the promotion ends. Taxes and surcharges are extra, and there’s a device connection fee of up to $35 per line. T-Mobile also says most switchers can complete the move online in around 15 minutes.

What T-Mobile’s Better Value family plan includes

The Better Value plan bundles content and safety features that many families already pay for separately. Subscriptions to Netflix and Hulu are included, along with T-Mobile’s scam protection tools and satellite connectivity support. A five-year price lock helps guard against the bill creep that often follows promotional periods.

Travelers are a clear target. T-Mobile has long leaned into roaming and flight benefits on its upper-tier plans, and this offer continues that theme by packaging extras that reduce out-of-pocket costs on the road. The result is a single bill that rolls in services many households would otherwise stack à la carte.

How the savings add up for typical three-line families

The headline claim—over $1,000 saved in a year—hinges on two factors: the base price for three lines and the value of bundled perks. Public pricing from AT&T and Verizon shows that three-line unlimited setups with comparable premium features often land in the $200 to $230 range before taxes and add-ons. Meanwhile, standalone streaming for two services like Netflix and Hulu commonly runs $20 to $30 per month combined, depending on tiers.

Put that together and the math tracks. If a comparable competitor bundle costs roughly $210 monthly and T-Mobile is $140, that’s a $70 gap. Over 12 months, you’re at $840. Add $25 per month of streaming value folded into the T-Mobile plan and you reach about $1,140 in annual savings. Your exact number will vary by taxes, selected plan options, and which subscription tiers you’d otherwise pay for, but the order of magnitude is realistic.

Eligibility details and key fine print for this family plan

To get the $140 promotional price, AutoPay enrollment is required; without it, expect an additional $5 per line each month. The offer excludes taxes, surcharges, and fees, and there’s a device connection charge of up to $35 per line. The pricing applies to accounts with at least three lines.

Switchers bringing phones from other carriers can have eligible device balances paid off up to $800 per line for as many as four lines, delivered via a prepaid Mastercard after port-in. Existing T-Mobile customers can also qualify, with the carrier indicating tenure rules apply—customers with five or more years on a postpaid plan and at least three lines may be eligible. As always, review the plan’s data priority terms and hotspot allotments before you move, since those can differ across tiers.

Who should consider T-Mobile’s Better Value family plan

Households already paying for Netflix and Hulu get immediate value, effectively zeroing out those monthly charges inside the phone bill. Frequent flyers and families who travel internationally also stand to benefit from T-Mobile’s travel-friendly approach, which historically includes airline connectivity and roaming allowances on higher-end plans.

If you’re on a legacy T-Mobile plan with a strong discount, run the numbers first. Some older plans carry their own price locks or loyalty credits that are hard to replicate. On the other hand, if you’re paying separate streaming fees and lack travel perks today, consolidating under Better Value can trim real costs while simplifying billing.

Pressure on AT&T and Verizon as bundling race heats up

T-Mobile’s move intensifies the bundling race. AT&T and Verizon have pushed modular “build your own” plans with add-on perks, but those à la carte charges can nudge family bills well past the headline price. By baking in popular services and locking the price for five years, T-Mobile is reminding the market that perceived value—what you get for every dollar—can trump raw speed or legacy brand strength.

Independent network trackers like Opensignal and Ookla have shown T-Mobile with strong 5G availability and competitive speeds in recent reports, a backdrop that makes a value-led pitch more compelling. If this plan gains traction, expect rival responses in the form of perk credits or limited-time multi-line discounts.

Bottom line for families weighing T-Mobile’s Better Value plan

At $140 for three lines with streaming included and a five-year price lock, T-Mobile’s Better Value plan is a sharp play for families who want premium extras without juggling add-ons. After the introductory window, the $155 standard rate remains competitive. Just mind the fine print—AutoPay rules, taxes and fees, and any device or line eligibility requirements—and compare against what you’re paying now, including the subscriptions already hitting your credit card.