T-Mobile resurrects free Pixel 10 promo with Pixel Buds 2a

T-Mobile is resurrecting its attention-grabbing Pixel 10 promotion, and this time with a kick: free Google Pixel Buds 2a when you buy online or through the T-Life app.

Upgraders willing to stick around for bill credits who have an eligible trade-in can walk away with the standard Pixel 10 for $0 effectively, and pricier variants are deeply discounted.

What the T-Mobile Pixel 10 and Pixel Buds 2a offer includes

The freebie is a Google Pixel 10 (128GB) via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device. If you’re in the market for more power, or a larger display, T-Mobile is cutting the price of the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold by $800, with customers on Go5G Next or Experience Beyond plans getting up to $1,000 off, per internal promos cited by The Mobile Report.

To sweeten the deal, T-Mobile is including Google’s Pixel Buds 2a at no extra charge. The buds usually cost around $130, and the discount will automatically apply when you check out with them in addition to a Pixel 10-series phone bought online or through the T-Life app. Pro tip that’s widely shared among deal hunters: Select “Pay in full” in the earbuds section to avoid an unnecessary $0 financing line item.

Who qualifies for the promo and how T-Mobile trade-ins work

Most postpaid plans that can be had with a device payment plan should work, according to guidance recently provided by the carrier. The biggest surprise is how generous the trade-in levels are for previous flagships. According to Reddit users and memos sent out by dealers, it appears that devices as old as the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 family, and Google’s Pixel 6 line can get you the full credit. Mid-range or really old phones still qualify but tend to receive approximately half the discount.

Like most carrier deals, the discount is in 24 monthly credits. If you pay off early or cancel, remaining credits stop. Sales tax is generally due up front, and you’ll need to keep the phone on an eligible line in good standing. These mechanics are intended to reduce churn while rewarding customers who stay on the network — a strategy that has been, according to industry trackers like Counterpoint Research, still driving a significant share of smartphone upgrades in the United States.

Fees, limits, and alternative channels worth considering

Upgrades are subject to a $35 device connection charge. A retailer I’d recommend if you don’t have an abiding interest in the earbuds: warehouse club channels such as Costco have been offering alternative perks — a few report going through Costco to get the $35 fee waived and also get a $100 shop card, although it’s usually at the cost of your free buds. And there are limits: up to four discounted phones per account for this promo, but only one pair of earbuds per account.

The free earbuds will be available for online or T-Life app purchase; typically, in-store transactions don’t set off the audio freebie. Trade-in values are based on the model and condition of the device you trade in, and must meet carrier eligibility requirements. As ever, do read the plan and installment terms before you check out — especially if there’s a good chance you’ll want to upgrade again in another year.

How this stacks up and who should consider upgrading now

In terms of raw value, this is among the more robust mainstream carrier offers for Google’s new phones. Snagging the base Pixel 10 effectively free with a still-worthwhile older flagship is unusual this long after launch, and the $130 Pixel Buds 2a package contributes real-world practicality. The Mobile Report’s analysis and reports from several users agree and say that an increase of up to $1,000 off on premium plans would make the Pro or Fold models even more tempting.

If you’re on an older device — say, a Galaxy S10 or iPhone 12 Pro — and you plan to remain with T-Mobile over the next two years, the math is in favor of upgrading now. If you flip carriers often or loathe bill-credit systems, an unlocked deal during a big retail event may also be better for you. Indeed, some deal watchers within the carrier industry say an upcoming sale may not top this specific upgrade promo for existing customers.

Bottom line: If you’re comfortable with T-Mobile’s model of 24-month bill credits, the carrier’s reborn Pixel 10 promo — now bundled with free Pixel Buds 2a — is simply hard to beat.