T-Mobile Offers Buy One Line, Get One Free

T-Mobile is targeting select customers with a new buy-one-get-one deal that adds a second mobile line at no extra monthly charge when you purchase a new line. The limited-time promotion is aimed at existing users on specific plans and, in most cases, appears as recurring bill credits tied to the new lines. It’s not visible to everyone, so eligibility is key.

Who Can Get the Deal: Eligible Plans and Accounts

This offer is not universal. T-Mobile is reaching out directly to eligible account holders—typically by email, text, or other account communications—rather than posting the promotion broadly in its app. Customers on select plans, including Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next, have reported eligibility. If your account falls outside those tiers, the offer may not appear.

How the BOGO Works for T-Mobile’s Free Line Offer

The mechanics are straightforward: add one new paid line and receive a second line at $0 via bill credits, provided both lines remain active. The free line is effectively “paired” with the purchased one, so canceling either line early can void the credits. As with most carrier promotions, taxes and regulatory fees still apply on the free line, and standard activation or assisted support fees may be charged where applicable.

In practical terms, a family might add a line for a college student and use the free line for a tablet or a second phone. Small businesses could outfit an additional employee and reserve the free line for a backup device or a dedicated hotspot. The flexibility is what makes BOGO line promos attractive when you were already planning to expand your account.

Plan Compatibility and Caveats for This T-Mobile Promo

T-Mobile’s recent plan lineup has multiple premium tiers, and the company often gates line promos to those higher-end options. That appears to be the case again, with compatibility confirmed on Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next. If you’re on legacy or entry-level plans, you may need to migrate to an eligible tier to qualify—something to weigh against any price differences and included perks.

Expect the credits to begin after activation and to continue as long as both lines stay active and in good standing. If you finance devices alongside the lines, remember that equipment payments are separate from service credits. Also note that carriers routinely restrict “stacking” too many free or promotional lines on a single account, so prior free-line offers could affect your eligibility.

Why T-Mobile Is Pushing a BOGO Line Offer Right Now

Carriers use line promos to lower the friction for households and businesses to add users, which boosts long-term account value. While Verizon has leaned into free-line incentives more often lately, T-Mobile has a long track record of periodic free-line and add-a-line deals. The competitive timing makes sense: independent testing firms such as Ookla and Opensignal have consistently ranked T-Mobile at or near the top in U.S. 5G speed and availability, and aggressive promos help convert that network lead into additional lines per account.

For consumers, the math can work if you truly need two additional lines. The effective savings mirror a discount in the 50% range on two-line additions, but only if both remain active and the credits hold for the full term of the offer.

How to Check Your Eligibility for the BOGO Line Deal

If you haven’t been contacted but think you might qualify, reach out to T-Mobile via phone, chat, or in-store. Ask a representative to review your account for the current BOGO line promotion and reference internal offer codes 260060 and 260164. Not all reps will surface targeted offers without a prompt, and availability can vary by account history, plan, and the number of existing lines.

Key Fine Print to Review Before You Add Extra Lines

Before you commit, confirm five details:

Which plans qualify on your account

Whether credits post automatically or after a cycle

Any activation or assisted support fees

Whether the free line is forfeited if you change or cancel the paid line

Whether the promo conflicts with other discounts on your account

Bottom line: if you’re already planning to expand your T-Mobile service and your plan is eligible, this BOGO is a timely way to add capacity without doubling your monthly bill. Just make sure the second line will truly get used—unused lines can quietly absorb taxes and fees, reducing the value of an otherwise strong deal.